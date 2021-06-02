Slowly and gradually Japanese are accepting the new change in the gambling industry i.e. the emergence of iGaming. The Japanese online casinos came as a respite when most of the pachinko parlors all over Japan were closed due to the pandemic.

Though any sort of gambling is illegal in Japan, Japanese are allowed to enjoy Japanese online gambling. That being said, they are free to indulge in offshore online casinos accepting Japanese players. As these casinos come outside the jurisdiction of Japan, are licensed and regulated by a reputed authority, it is safe to play a variety of online games on them.

Here is the most popular casino online games in Japan. If you are an online casino affiliate or an online casino owner itself, knowing about a wide variety of games to play can help your business.

Slot Games

Japanese loves slot games. Slot games are very much similar to Japanese pachinko games. Most Japanese look forward to online casinos because of slot games. Adding lots of slot and pachinko slot games to your online casino is one of the best ways to impress your Japanese players.

The most popular Japanese slot games include Moon Princess, Hawaiian Dream, Book of Dead, Dreams of Gold, and many others.

Most famous Japanese online gambling sites like Vera & John, Casino, Casino Secret have them. You can also play them for free or for real money.

Slot games are easy to play. There are a variety of slot games like progressive slots, 3 to 5 reel slots, multiple pay line slots, 3D slots etc.

Baccarat

Amongst the popular casino games, the Japanese are dearly fond of Baccarat. It is also a popular card game played online throughout the world.

Baccarat is easy to play as all it involves is getting a total close to nine. It is a game purely based on luck with no skills involved, which makes it fun and exciting.

Many Japanese online casinos deal in live baccarat games that allow players to play live with the help of a virtual dealer, just like in land-based casinos. You may also find different types of Baccarat like lighting Baccarat, speed baccarat, no commission baccarat, Punto Banko, and many more.

There are two parties involved in Baccarat, namely the player and banker. Players are allowed to either bet on banker, player itself or a tie. The only one who scores closer to a total of nine wins the games.

Lottery Games

Japanese are also fond of lottery tickets. Thus, lottery games are also one of the popular Japanese online gambling games.

Some of the most popular ones are Lotto 6, Mini Lotto, Scratch cards, Jumbo lottery, Number 3 and many others. You can easily find them in any of the Japanese online casinos.

Dragon Tiger

So, another most popular Japanese online casino game is Dragon Tiger. As the Dragon symbol is a lot related to Japan, Dragon Tiger resembles the interests of the Japanese.

Dragon Tiger is a type of Japanese version of Baccarat. It is mainly preferred by the Japanese due to its simple gameplay. It includes two cards Dragon and Tiger. The player has to bet on the hand which will receive the highest card. If you guess correctly, you win. If both the cards have the same value, half of your bet money is returned to you.

Roulette

Roulette is an interesting card game and includes a bit more rules. If you are a beginner, you will find it a bit confusing, but it’s easier to follow once you get a hand over it.

This card game is also based purely on luck. It includes predicting and betting on the number, card color or card combination that the ball will land on. It has a wheel and a ball. The wheel is spun by the dealer. The players are required to predict on which color, card combination and number the ball will stop.

There are a plethora of Roulette types, just like Baccarat. Most online casinos include diverse versions like European, American, and French Roulettes.

Poker

Poker is one of the card games based on skills and not purely on luck. This reason makes it popular among Japanese players. The player with the highest-ranked cards at the end of the showdown is considered a winner. There are various other aspects of the game that makes it exciting.

There are also various varieties of Poker available in online casinos like Texas Hold’em, 7 Card Stud Poker, Five Card Draw Poker, Razz Poker, and many others.

Live Dealer Games

the iGaming industry is working hard towards providing a similar experience to players in online casinos as in land-based casinos.

For this reason, most of the popular online casinos provide Live Dealer games as well. In this, the owners need to hire professional dealers that deal for the players in live tournaments and games. There are also online casinos that make use of virtual reality and artificial intelligence. They have dealers that function like real human being and provide live dealing experience to players.

You can also find VIP room live casinos that allow players to enjoy playing live casino in their own personal room. You will find live dealer games for card games like Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Baccarat, etc.

Conclusion

If your business is serving Japanese players, make sure to entice them by including lots and lots of Japanese online casino games. Also, providing Japanese customer support is an excellent option to help them prefer your website over others.

You can also refer to the online casino guide to know how to start an online casino gambling business.