Valorant Live Player Count, Growth, and Statistics

Video games and their variety of options are on the rise. From renowned games like PUBG to Counterstrike, the possibilities are not just growing; they are expanding to people’s tastes.

Riot Games have expanded its line-up with a fantastic addition to its portfolio of games, Valorant. This is the first-ever first-person shooter game initially launched by the developers in 2020 when the pandemic forced people to stay indoors and work from home.

To add some spice to their lives, people did take a chance at the game, and some have been hooked ever since. From the first day of its inception, even during the beta trials, the game has garnered quite a bit of following.

What struck people’s interest in Valorant was its uniqueness in the gameplay. It is based on a “5c5 gunplay with elements of MOBA” in it. The game has acquired quite a lot of player count, and we will look into those numbers in detail in this guide.

How Much Money Have I Spent On Valorant

About Valorant

Valorant is the brainchild of the developers who created the League of Legends. Riot Games introduced Valorant as one of the first in its line as a first-person hero shooter game accessible on Microsoft Windows.

Initially, during the development phase, the game was titled “Project A” during the beta period. The game had limited access during that phase.

As the game started going public, more and more users got used to the gameplay since it was similar to some existing shooter games like CounterStrike: Global Offensive. Once the gamers got a hint of it, the game took off and has acquired millions of active players since then.

In the game, the non-ranked mode is the most popular and involves the “best of 25 rounds.” The team that acquires the first 13 points is declared the winner. Each attacking team has a unique device known as Spike, which remains in their possession.

The Spike is used to activate devices stationed in some specific sites around the game. In the meantime, the team has to protect the activated device for 45 seconds, following which it detonates and destroys things in the vicinity.

The main objective of the defending team is to deactivate the device to win the points. The same gameplay series keeps happening until one of the teams acquires 13 points and wins the game.

Individual players pose as different agents, characters influenced by the active countries and the global cultures of the countries worldwide. The players are then designated into their individual attacking or defending teams. Each team has five players on it.

Another standout feature of this game is the fact that each agent in the game possesses a unique ability. This is named “ultimate,” which requires charging during spike actions, eliminations, and different types of takedowns.

Valorant Live Monthly Player Count

Giving a to-the-point estimation of the exact number of live monthly player counts on Valorant can be a little challenging.

However, reports from Active Player suggest that the game acquired a staggering 12 million active monthly players back in 2021. Since then, the numbers have only grown, bringing in more and more players from across the globe.

Based on the available data from Valorant, it is believed that the game’s current live monthly player count is around 15 million. Again, these are estimates, which means that the actual numbers could very well be much more or even double what we are estimating.

The best month for Valorant was recorded in May 2022, wherein the game had a live monthly player count of 15.6 million players, making it stack up in the top 10 against the competitors in the market.

However, despite such impressive numbers, Valorant still has much more development if they want to catch up with Riot Game’s League of Legends, which garners 128 million per month.

Valorant Available Platforms

Valorant is currently only available for the Microsoft Windows platform.

However, in an interview with GameSpot in 2020, Valorant executive producer Anna Donlan reported that the game’s development team is already creating a game prototype that will suit the consoles.

Since then, there haven’t been any further reports concerning the game’s availability on other platforms or gaming consoles.

Valorant Characters

If you are entirely new to Valorant and unaware of the game’s characters and the class of agents, here’s a quick breakdown.

Like most first-person shooting games, there are four different classes available in Valorant:

Duelist

Initiator

Sentinel

Controllers

As for the individual characters or agents in the game, there are eighteen agents worth looking into:

Astra

Breach

Brimstone

Chamber

Cypher

Jett

Kay/O

Killjoy

Neon

Omen

Phoenix

Raze

Sage

Skye

Sova

Viper

Yoru

Depending on the team, players get to play a character or an agent from the list of options that we mentioned here.

Over 3 million Daily Players During Beta

Valorant was officially released on June 02, 2020, to the public. However, initially, the game had a beta launch with limited accessibility for two months.

To better hype up the game’s popularity, Riot launched a detailed list of statistics on the player count during the beta period. And, surprise – it was a hit among the gamers.

According to Riot Games’ reports, around 3 million players logged onto play during the beta period, which was pretty impressive for the kind of launch the game garnered. The game’s popularity on Twitch was an expected call, especially because Riot Games handed out beta keys to the streamers who linked their Riot and Twitch accounts to watch the Valorant streams.

Top Countries Playing Valorant

Valorant is accessible globally, which means that people from every country will have access to the game, provided they are interested in the gameplay.

However, depending on the reports and statistics, the top five countries where Valorant is played the most include:

United States – 22.53%

Brazil – 6.72%

Turkey – 6.22%

Philippines – 5.73%

Indonesia – 4.00%

The numbers have been pretty stagnant in these top countries, but more countries are also inclining their interest in the game.

The future of Valorant

Despite being released in 2020, Valorant isn’t going to go downhill soon. Even the game’s developer company, Riot Games, believes that Valorant will grow further and garner more active players in the coming days.

As the developers are continually working and updating the UI and UX of the game and introducing new experiences, the growth and future of this game are pretty bright.

More agents, maps, and gaming modes are added to Valorant, further contributing to the vital elements in the game that were previously missing. Also, Riot Games are onboarding gaming influencers like Ninja and Shroud to additionally get a word out about the game – further adding to the popularity.

Conclusion

If you were considering hopping on the train of Valorant, we’d recommend giving it a try. With the popularity the game has initially garnered and keeps on gaining, it will not stop anytime soon. The faster you align your interests, the easier it will be for you to explore the gaming modes and stand out in the game.