There are few truly excellent defensive midfielders in football, although many young and potential players have taken the role.
You can now fill an increasingly important position by signing one of the best high-potential CDMs in FIFA 23. Nonetheless, you don’t always have to spend much money to have a top athlete.
In Career Mode, you can sign the young players on the list below because they have high potential and are reasonably priced.
Top Defensive Midfielders to Sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode
Declan Rice (82 OVR – 87 POT)
- Team: West Ham United
- Age: 23
- Wage: £60,000 p/w
- Value: £37 million
- Best Attributes: 84 Stamina, 83 Interceptions, 83 Stand Tackle
Declan Rice, a crucial player in the West Ham United midfield, Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 team, and maybe his FIFA World Cup squad, has an overall rating of 82 and a potential rating of 87 in FIFA 23.
Rice now has 83 interceptions, 83 standing tackles, and 82 aggressiveness, all required for a good CDM in FIFA 23. These factors contribute to Rice’s powerful presence in the middle of the park, making him difficult to overcome.
Rice became West Ham’s first choice in midfield after strong Premier League performances, and he has made over 150 appearances since debuting in 2017. The tenacious midfielder has worked hard to establish himself as one of the primary contenders for a spot in the international team, having already been capped 32 times as of this writing.
Declan Rice made 50 appearances for the Hammers last season, scoring five goals and contributing four assists while putting in excellent performances throughout the season.
Chelsea and Manchester United, in particular, have expressed a keen interest in his abilities. It would not be surprising if he left the Hammers after the season.
Boubacar Kamara (80 OVR – 86 POT)
- Team: Aston Villa
- Age: 22
- Wage: £26,000 p/w
- Value: £27 million
- Best Attributes: 83 Aggression, 83 Interceptions, 81 Composure
Boubacar Kamara has risen through the ranks at Marseille since his professional debut in 2016. In FIFA 23, Kamara is hot property, and with a projected potential ability of 86, it’s no surprise that elite teams are vying for his signing.
In his five seasons with the French first squad, the Marseille native earned 170 appearances for his hometown club and was a significant player for the Ligue 1 team. The young Frenchman is an ideal candidate for the CDM position with 83 aggression, 83 interceptions, 81 standing tackles, and 80 slide tackles.
Kamara’s final season at Olympique Marseille saw him play 48 games and score once, establishing himself as a dominant midfielder.
Numerous major clubs on the continent noticed his talents, but Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa moved the fastest, signing the Frenchman on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. He has now appeared eight times for the Villans and established himself as a regular in the season’s early stages.
Xaver Schlager (80 OVR – 84 POT)
- Team: RB Leipzig
- Age: 24
- Wage: £45,500 p/w
- Value: £23.5 million
- Best Attributes: 85 Stamina, 85 Aggression, 83 Interceptions
Xaver Schlager, who takes a more traditional approach to the defensive midfielder position, is a true anchor in front of the Leipzig defense, excelling at retaining possession and passing it to more creative players.
With 82 stamina, 85 aggression, 83 interceptions, and 81 responses in the previous year’s edition, the young Austrian makes it difficult for opponents to penetrate the middle. Good passing ratings are also desirable in a defensive midfield role, which Schlager will have in abundance in FIFA 23. This young holding midfielder would be an excellent investment as he reaches his estimated 84 potential rating.
Schlager had an ACL tear during his final season at Wolfsburg, which sidelined him for several months, but he recovered before the season’s conclusion and appeared in 15 games across all competitions. He joined RB Leipzig for £11 million in the summer of 2022 and has since made five appearances in all competitions, starting four.
Bruno Guimarães (79 OVR – 84 POT)
- Team: Newcastle United
- Age: 24
- Wage: £44,500 p/w
- Value: £21 million
- Best Attributes: 84 Stamina, 84 Short Passing, 82 Vision
Bruno Guimarães, who had previously helped Atlético Paranaense win the Copa Sudamericana in 2017/18, was signed by Lyon in January 2020 for £18 million. Two years later, the French club doubled their investment when Newcastle paid £40 million for his services in January 2021. Guimarães is a creative CDM player.
The young Brazilian has a remarkable 84 short passing, 82 vision, 82 long passing, 80 ball control, and 90 composure, making him an ideal midfield cog.
With eight caps for his country, the Brazilian is becoming a serious contender for the Selecao’s number-one midfielder in the coming years. In FIFA 23, the Olympic gold medalist would play very easily, and with a possible overall rating of 84, he would be an excellent addition to your team in Career Mode.
Bruno Guimarães appeared 42 times for Lyon and Newcastle United during the 2021/22 season, scoring five goals and assisting seven in English and French leagues.
Teun Koopmeiners (79 OVR – 84 POT)
- Team: Bergamo Calcio
- Age: 24
- Wage: £35,500 p/w
- Value: £21 million
- Best Attributes: 85 Penalties, 84 Stamina, 83 Long Pass
Teun Koopmeiners joined Atalanta, also known as Bergamo Calcio, in FIFA 23, and his anticipated overall rating of 79 places him among the greatest young defensive midfielders in FIFA 23.
With 83 long passes, 82 short passes, and 76 vision, this teenager is not only a terrific ball passer (75 standing and sliding tackle numbers), but the left-footed midfielder also has the stats to enhance your squad in Career Mode instantly.
Since Frank de Boer gave Koopmeiners his first senior cap in October 2020, the Castricum native has grown from strength to strength, with much pressure on the Dutchman. As of this writing, he had made nine appearances for the Dutch national team.
Koopmeiners appeared 43 times for the Italians in the 2021/22 season, contributing four assists and scoring four goals under Gian Piero Gasperini. He has played six games for Atalanta this season and has four goals and one assist.
Boubakary Soumaré (78 OVR – 85 POT)
- Team: Leicester City
- Age: 23
- Wage: £59,000 p/w
- Value: £23 million
- Best Attributes: 83 Stamina, 81 Strength, 79 Ball Control
After playing a vital role in Lille’s historic Ligue 1 victory in 2020/21, Soumaré arrived at the King Power Stadium as a well-known kid with great promise.
With 83 stamina, 81 strength, and 77 aggression in last year’s game, Soumaré is the workhorse your squad requires. This young Frenchman, capable of playing the ball with his 79 short passes and 78 long passes and using his physicality, would be an excellent addition to FIFA 23.
The Frenchman made 30 appearances for Leicester City in the 2021/22 season but only started 18, serving as an understudy to the more experienced Wilfred Ndidi. In the current season, he hopes to secure a starting spot in the Foxes’ midfield and advance his career.
Ibrahim Sangaré (77 OVR – 84 POT)
- Team: PSV Eindhoven
- Age: 24
- Wage: £12,500 p/w
- Value: £17 million
- Best Attributes: 90 Strength, 82 Stamina, 81 Interceptions
Ibrahim Sangaré, an Ivorian international, rounds off the list of the greatest young CDM players in FIFA 23. The kid, who plays for PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie, has the potential to be the rock in your midfield.
With a massive 90-strength, 170 pounds, and 6’3″, Sangaré will provide much-needed solidity to your defensive line. His 81 interceptions, 76 defensive awareness, and 72 reflexes will contribute to your FIFA 23 team in ways few players can.
After making his international debut at 17, the Abidjan native joined PSV from Toulouse in 2020. Sangaré has since established himself as an important member of PSV’s squad.
The Ivory Coast international made 49 club appearances in all competitions and had a good season with PSV in 2021/22, scoring four goals and assisting four more from midfield.
After being linked with Manchester United in the summer, Sangare signed a new five-year contract in August 2022, committing his future to the Dutch club until 2027. So far this season, he has three goals from ten appearances for PSV and is anticipated to add to that total in the coming months.
Conclusion
There are plenty of superb midfield maestros and ball-winning machines to add to your Career Mode and/or Ultimate Team roster, making winning games, scoring goals, and keeping opponents out much easier.