Toilet Tower Defense (TTD) Value List

Toilet Tower Defense (TTD) has taken the Roblox community by storm, offering a unique twist on the classic tower defense genre. As players dive deeper into the game, understanding the value of different units becomes crucial for strategic gameplay and trading. This comprehensive guide focuses on the Godly units in TTD, providing an up-to-date value list that will help both newcomers and veteran players make informed decisions.
Understanding The TTD Value List
The TTD Value List is an essential tool for players looking to maximize their gameplay experience. It provides detailed information about each Godly unit, including:
- Value: The estimated worth of the unit in the game’s economy
- Signed Value: The potential increased value if the unit is signed by a developer or partner
- Existence: The number of units currently in circulation
- Demand: A rating from 1-10 indicating how sought-after the unit is
- Cost: The original price to obtain the unit (if applicable)
- Obtainability: Whether the unit is currently available in the game
Understanding these factors is crucial for making smart trading decisions and building a powerful defense strategy.
Godly Units Overview
Godly units represent the second-highest tier in Toilet Tower Defense, just below Ultimate units. Currently, there are six Godly units in the game, each with unique attributes and values. These units are:
- Titan Firework Man
- Golden Future Large Clockman
- Chief Clockman
- Mech Bunny Titan
- Titan Present Man
- Upgraded Titan Cinemaman
Each of these units has its own strengths and weaknesses, making them valuable assets in different situations.
Also Read: Top 10 Hottest Footballers In The World 2024
Detailed Godly Unit Breakdown
Let’s take a closer look at each Godly unit and its current value:
Titan Firework Man
- Value: 290,000
- Signed Value: 300,000
- Existence: 4,070
- Demand: 7/10
- Cost: N/A
- Obtainable: No
Titan Firework Man is currently the most valuable Godly unit in TTD. Its limited availability and high demand contribute to its impressive value.
Golden Future Large Clockman
- Value: 75,000
- Signed Value: 77,000
- Existence: 24,350
- Demand: 8/10
- Cost: 2,500
- Obtainable: Yes
While not as rare as Titan Firework Man, Golden Future Large Clockman remains a highly sought-after unit due to its effectiveness in gameplay.
Also Read: Top Defensive Midfielders To Sign In FIFA 23 Career Mode
Chief Clockman
- Value: 125,000
- Signed Value: 130,000
- Existence: 10,210
- Demand: 9/10
- Cost: 1,500
- Obtainable: Yes
Chief Clockman boasts the highest demand among Godly units, likely due to its balanced cost-to-performance ratio.
Mech Bunny Titan
- Value: 3,000
- Signed Value: 3,500
- Existence: 161,700
- Demand: 5/10
- Cost: 2,500
- Obtainable: No
Despite being unobtainable, Mech Bunny Titan’s high existence count keeps its value relatively low compared to other Godly units.
Also Read: Huge Ghost Value in Pet Simulator 99
Titan Present Man
- Value: 150
- Signed Value: 200
- Existence: 1,030,000
- Demand: 2/10
- Cost: 1,000
- Obtainable: No
Titan Present Man has the lowest value among Godly units, primarily due to its extremely high existence count and low demand.
Upgraded Titan Cinemaman
- Value: 1,700
- Signed Value: 2,200
- Existence: 909,530
- Demand: 7/10
- Cost: 3,000
- Obtainable: Yes
Despite its high existence count, Upgraded Titan Cinemaman maintains a decent demand, likely due to its effectiveness in certain strategies.
Value Calculation Methodology
The TTD Godly unit values are not arbitrary; they are carefully calculated by experienced Toilet Tower Defense players. The valuation process takes into account several factors:
- Original Cost: The initial investment required to obtain the unit.
- Player Demand: How much players desire the unit for their strategies.
- Rarity: The scarcity of the unit in the game’s economy.
- In-game Power: The unit’s effectiveness in various gameplay scenarios.
Note: These values are primarily opinion-based and can fluctuate based on the game’s meta and community trends. Ultimately, a unit’s worth is determined by what players are willing to pay for it.
Signed Units & Their Worth
In Toilet Tower Defense, units can be signed by game developers or specially assigned partners, such as popular YouTubers. These signatures can significantly increase a unit’s value:
- Units signed by official TTD partners can see a value increase of up to 150.
- Units signed by TTD developers can increase in value by 500 to 1,000.
The exact value increase depends on the signer’s popularity and status within the TTD community. This unique feature adds another layer of complexity to the game’s economy and trading system.
Also Read: How Tall Is Scaramouche In Genshin Impact?
Comparison With Other Roblox Game Value Lists
While this guide focuses on Toilet Tower Defense, it’s worth noting that many popular Roblox games have their own value lists. Some examples include:
- Blox Fruits: Features value lists for fruits and game passes.
- Skibidi Tower Defense: Provides unit values for its tower defense gameplay.
- Anime Defenders: Offers value lists for units and items.
- Pet Simulator 99: Includes values for various pets and items.
Each game’s value list is unique to its economy and gameplay mechanics. However, understanding the concept of value lists in TTD can help players navigate similar systems in other Roblox games with ease.
Conclusion
The Toilet Tower Defense Godly Value List is an indispensable resource for players looking to optimize their gameplay and trading strategies. By understanding the values, demand, and rarity of Godly units, players can make informed decisions about which units to acquire and how to build their defenses effectively.
Remember that while this value list provides a solid foundation, the TTD economy is dynamic and subject to change. Stay updated with the latest values, keep an eye on community trends, and most importantly, enjoy the unique and entertaining world of Toilet Tower Defense!