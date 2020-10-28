Choosing the Right Rust Server Hosting Provider

RUST is finally out of early access. It is currently one of the best video games to buy and play in 2020. If you didn’t play it on its early access, it is time to try it out. It is a multiplayer video game that is more fun when playing with someone that you know.

To be able to play RUST with your friends, you have to connect to a server. Having a private RUST server comes with so many benefits starting from the ability to mod the game to improving your gaming experience. There are so many RUST server hosting providers. Picking the best RUST server hosting providers in 2020 can be a challenge for you. In this post, we will be talking about some of the factors that you should consider when choosing the hosting company.

1. Location

The location of the infrastructure of the hosting company can determine whether you will get a lag-free gaming experience or not. You can either choose a local hosting company or one that is global. The choice depends on where the friends that you are planning to start playing RUST with resides. If you are in the same country, a local server hosting company is a great option, but if your friends are overseas, you should look for a global RUST Server Hosting Company.

A global hosting company is also the best option when you are looking for a server that can hold a wider audience and support people from all over the world. Several hosting companies are global, and choosing the best among them can be tricky for you. To reduce lag for the majority of the players that will be using your server, you should go for a Rust server hosting company whose server is centrally located.

2. Slots

The number of slots available equals the number of players that can join. Apart from that, the number of slots available also affects the style of gameplay, especially when it comes to team size. The fewer number of slots you get, the smaller the team size your server will be able to support.

Before choosing the best Rust hosting company for you, you should consider the gameplay style that you want. Rust is great and more fun when you have the numbers. 50 to 100 slots is the best option, but if you are looking for a budget plan, you should go for 20 or fewer. If you compare the prices of each plan available, you will notice those server hosts that are offering a high number of slots are cheaper.

If you are not yet sure about the number of slots that you need, it can be great if you start small. All that you need to make sure is that the hosting company of your choice will allow you to add more slots in the future when you will need them.

3. Mods and downloadable content

One of the main reasons why people are now looking to have their own Rust servers is the ability to control the game map and which mods and plugins are installed. Most of the best Rust game servers can improve the player’s gameplay experience with on-screen item drops, quicker smelting, teleportation, and player info. To attract more players to your server, you should consider going for a server that will allow you to add a new mod that will add new quests and improve their gaming experience.

How to install these mods also matters a lot. Some servers have easy to use control panels that have one-click plugin install, while others have complex control panels. If you want the freedom to add mods whenever you want, you should consider working with the Rust gaming server hosting company that has a built-in mod manager.

4. Latency or ping

Latency or ping is the measure of how fast the data can travel from the server’s network to that of the player. The lower the ping, the better the gaming experience. High latency or ping means that you will experience multiple lags when playing. If you want to play this game with zero lags, you should choose the Rust server hosting company that has the lowest ping. You can know the latency of a server by asking the customer support of the hosting company that you are planning to work with to give you an IP address of their server for you to ping. You can also check the latency using the advertising server of the company if it is available.

5. Migration

There will come a time when you will need to change from one Rust server hosting company to the other. Some hosts offer the migration services for free while others require you to pay a certain amount. When choosing a new hosting company, it is always important to consider those migration services. You can also upload local files from your computer to the new server, but this is only possible if you have FTP access.

There are other key factors that you should also consider when choosing a Rust server hosting company. These factors include: