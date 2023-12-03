25 Best Sims 4 Career Mods [Free Downloads]

There aren’t many occupations in The Sims 4, especially if you simply have the base game, which might limit your narrative possibilities.

We receive the essentials, such as a business and sports career, but to acquire anything more intriguing, you must search far and wide!!.

But worry not; we have compiled a list of the best career mods in Sims 4 for you to choose from.

What Can You Expect From This Reading?

Most items in The Sims 4 universe can be fixed by using career or job modifications, which can be obtained from various producers in the community.

These occupations include cosmetology, nursing, and social services, and they can help you build more intriguing individuals.

Here, you will learn all about them and how to install them!!

How To Enable Mods In Sims 4

Mods won’t start right away in The Sims unless you explicitly tell the game that you want them to:

After starting the game, pick the ‘…’ symbol from the main menu or the top right of the screen when in-game.

Click the ‘Game Options’ button.

On the left side of the window that appears, you’ll see an ‘Other’ tab. Click on that.

Check the ‘Enable Custom Content and Mods’ and the ‘Script Mods Allowed’ boxes.

Then click ‘Apply Changes’ and restart your game.

How To Install Mods In Sims 4?

Before looking for the best modifications for The Sims 4, you’ll need to know how to install them.

Fortunately, obtaining and installing mods in The Sims 4 is considerably simpler than in the past:

Downloading Mods In Sims 4

The majority of the time — all you have to do is-

Click the ‘download’ button, file name, or similar on each download page.

Some will be available through CurseForge, while others will be available through Sim File Share or the creator’s website.

Mods for The Sims 4 can also be downloaded via the official CurseForge portal.

The website says it is a “secure and curated space for the highest quality mods and CC.” Many well-known content makers’ mods, such as MC Command Center and the SimDa Dating App, are currently available there.

Installing Sims 4 Mods On Mac And PC

Navigate to your Mods folder after downloading the mods you want to use in The Sims 4. This is usually found under ‘DocumentsElectronic ArtsThe Sims 4Mods’. After you’ve found it, just transfer the files to the relevant folder:

Find the folder where you saved the mods you downloaded.

Simply place the file in the ‘Mods’ folder if it ends in ‘.package’ or ‘.ts4script’.

Some of the items you download will be in the form of a Zip file.

You may extract the contents and store them in the ‘Mods’ folder by right-clicking on it.

Some zips contain photos and text documents that further explain the mod. These are not required to be saved in the folder.

That’s all! Your mods have been installed.

Also Read: How To Install And Utilize Sims 4 Tray Importer

25+ Career Mods To Try In Sims 4

1. Aerospace Career

Aerospace engineering is a vocation that focuses on logic and rocket science and is ideal for an extremely intelligent sim who wants people to know it.

Your sim will begin their career in aerospace as a Space Sweeper, earning $26 per hour and working from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday.

Download Here

2. Airline Career

Is your sim crazy about planes and flying? An airline profession would be an excellent choice for them. This career has two paths: one that will lead to them becoming a pilot at level 10 and another that will lead to them being the airline CEO at the end of this career.

Your sim will begin their airline career as a Plane Cleaner, working Monday through Friday between 8 am and 4 pm They will make $20 per hour doing so, which is a good starting salary.

Download Here

3. Animal Care Career

They’ll work as a dolphin trainer, alligator re-locator, and animal acting coach, so you’ll deal with various animals.

Starting in this job, your sim will only work three hours daily, from 1 pm to 4 pm on all weekdays. The good news is that they will be paid $100 per hour for this job.

Download Here

4. Animal Rescue Career

The next one on the list only has five profession levels, beginning with beginner rescuer and progressing to guru rescuer. Your Sims will only work one hour each week since this occupation alters other aspects of the game, such as being delighted when animals are placed up for adoption so you can locate strays and “save” them.

On the other hand, being an animal rescuer requires The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs, so make sure you have that pack to enjoy the full experience.

Download Here

5. Archaeology Career

The second job is Archaeology, where your Sims will begin as an unpaid volunteer. It is incredibly intriguing and entertaining to have your Sims struggle for a time, which is the greatest way to play the game.

Don’t worry; your sim will eventually start earning money and adore their new career, and they will be able to advance to the position of Head of Antiquities.

Download Here

Also Read: Enhancing Gameplay With More Traits Mods Sims 4

6. Art Specialist Career

If you have a sim that loves art but does not want to be an artist, having them work as an art expert is the best choice for them. You can work as an art dealer or an art curator in either of these fields.

Your sim will begin as an art gallery assistant, working Monday through Thursday and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm They will be paid $22 per hour, which is a good beginning wage.

Download Here

7. Astronomy Career

Stars, moons, and space are all so lovely and fascinating. If a sim is interested in space, the astronomy career is a fantastic choice! Your sim can pursue the Astrophysicist or Space Explorer job path, which is fantastic.

Your sim’s first job will be as a Space Janitor, which is amusing since WTF is that? They will labor from 8 am to 4 pm on all weekdays and will be paid $14 per hour.

Download Here

8. Auto Repair Technician

A vehicle mechanic is a frequent job in real life, yet it is not available in The Sims 4. This vehicle repair technician job is ideal for sims who enjoy automobiles and working with their hands.

Working their way through this job, your sim will begin as an Automotive Service Advisor, earning 18 dollars per hour. Every weekday, they will work from 9 am until 5 pm

Download Here

9. Banking Career

Banking is an excellent profession for sims who enjoy working with money and making good money.

As your sim progresses through this job, they will become a Switchboard Operator, earning $20 per hour. This job’s timetable is Monday through Friday, which is ideal for sims that care about others and will work from 9 am to 5 pm.

Download Here

10. Body Artist Career

Certain Sims just must have the Body Artist career! This job will allow you to become a tattoo artist or a body piercer. Their whole job will make other sims appear lovely via outward expression.

When you start this job, your sim will be an Art Student. This will need them to labor Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, and they will earn $21.

Download Here

11. Chiropractor Career

Your sims may now become chiropractors! This job will require them to do massages and adjustments on other sims, which will be enjoyable because they will work with their hands.

When they first begin their chiropractic practice, they will work as a Mall Kiosk Adjuster, treating random folks who stroll by. They will work in their rabbit hole job from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. They will be paid $15 per hour for this work.

Download Here

Also Read: 25+ Custom Sims 4 Loading Screens Downloads

12. Chocolatier Career

Individuals perform so many intriguing jobs every day, and being a chocolatier is one among them. This is ideal for Sims, who enjoys baking and enjoys working with sweets.

These sims will begin very early, starting at 6 a.m. and working until 2 p.m. They will labor Monday through Friday and be paid $18 per hour.

13. Cosmetology Career

The following choice on our list is the Cosmetology career, in which your sim will work on other sims and make them feel attractive. One appealing aspect of this profession is that you can work as a hairdresser, a nail technician, or an esthetician.

Starting, your sim will be a cosmetology student who works Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 pm and earns $15 per hour.

Download Here

14. Event Planner Career

Being an event planner is an incredibly enjoyable job option for your sims since they will go to work every day and arrange events for others; what could be more enjoyable than that?

Except for Tuesday and Friday, these sims will need to be operational from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. They will be employed as a Friendly Face and paid $18 per hour.

Download Here

15. Factory Worker Career

Millions of manufacturing workers are worldwide, and you probably know one or two.

When you start your sim as a Factory Worker, you will earn $10 per hour, which is a little. They will be available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Download Here

16. Filmmaker Career

Being a filmmaker is a dream job for many individuals, and you may now live vicariously through your sims to achieve this goal. Something exciting about this job is that you may begin as a youngster!

To begin, your sim will be a film student, earning $3 per hour but needing to attend school between 4 and 10 p.m. every weekday. This takes a lot of time, but it’s great that you can have a teen sim do it after school.

Download Here

Also Read: Sims 4 Cheat Mods: What Are They And How To Use Them?

17. Fitness Instructor Career

The third occupation on this list is Fitness Instructor, which requires you to educate other sims on how to keep fit. To succeed in this vocation, these sims must master both fitness and charm skills.

When they first start in this field, they will have highly restricted hours as a Substitute Fitness Instructor on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays. They will be paid $60 per hour but only work from 6 to 8 p.m.

Download Here

18. Game Developer Career

The next occupation on our list is Game Developer, a one-path career (no branches) with ten levels for your sims to go through. This will have your sim working with programming and video game abilities.

When they first start in this job, your sim will be a Game Developer Intern, working from 9 am to 5 pm for $23. Except for Thursday and Saturday, they will be working every day.

Download Here

19. Graphic Novelist Career

Your sims’ next unique profession option is a comic artist or graphic novelist career, where they will love to draw and write amazing stories.

Your sim will begin their job as a Comic Store Clerk, where they will earn $15 per hour. They will work Tuesdays through Thursdays, as well as Saturdays, from 9 am to 5 pm

20. Gymnastics Coach Career

The next profession choice is a gymnastics coach, which we all know we won’t see in The Sims 4 in real life, so seeing it as a custom career is great. We all know that EA would consider this too specialized to include in the main game.

These sims will earn $9 per hour as Sports Leaders, working Monday, Thursday, and Saturday between 4 pm and 8 pm.

Download Here

21. Interior Design Career

The Interior Designer job, which is great for sims who wish to decorate a home or two, is your next option.

These sims will begin with a DIY Project Creator, where they will work from Friday to Monday between 8 am and 4 pm. This job offers a beginning income of $35 per hour, a good starting wage for a new career.

Download Here

22. Makeup Artist Career

If your sim adores make-up and aspires to be a make-up artist, you should download the make-up artist career for her to experience.

The initial stage in this professional path is to become a Makeup Artist Assistant, where they will work from 6 am to 2 pm. They will be required to labor 20 per hour Monday through Wednesday and Friday and Saturday.

Download Here

Also Read: Show Hidden Objects Sims 4 – The Ultimate ‘Debug Cheat’ Guide

23. Modeling Career

Is your sim interested in becoming gorgeous for a living? Being a model could be for them, and pursuing a modeling career can be an excellent alternative. They can become a supermodel and ultimately transform their lives.

This job begins with your sims earning no money as a Volunteer Model, where they must work 8 hours a day from 6 to 2 pm, 5 days a week. This is a lot, but you need to start building your portfolio!

Download Here

24. Mortician Career

Our next profession option is more macabre, as your sims can become morticians. Of course, this isn’t for everyone, but it will have them working in a funeral home on Sims, whom Grim has visited.

As crematory operators, they must work from 10 am to 8 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. They will be paid $32 per hour.

Download Here

25. Nursing Career

A nursing job is one that you’ll see a lot of in the real world; there are so many nurses out there! This career contains four branches in which your sim can go into management, become a nurse practitioner, undertake hospital-based education, or become a university instructor.

Your sim will begin her Nursing career as a Patient Care Assistant, working 16 hours on Saturday and Sunday. They will be paid $12 per hour as they begin their profession.

Download Here

Conclusion

This is the end of our list!! Now that you have so many career options as Sims 4 mods. Go ahead and choose one and become successful in your field!!