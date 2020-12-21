Warframe Weapon Leveling Guide: Best Ways to Level Weapons in 2020

Like all other role playing games, Warframe too has a leveling mechanism. But, it’s not that easy to pull off due to jargon and technical terms specific to Warframe that everybody might not understand. Moreover, leveling weapons in Warframe might seem tedious if you don’t know the right way to do it.

But, the outcome is always satisfying because it makes your weapon stronger. Moreover, your weapon gets several other benefits too, from leveling. One of these is an enhanced mod capacity. If you find leveling up your weapons troublesome in Warframe, then we have the perfect guide to help you out.

This guide discusses the best way to level up weapons in Warframe. You will get to know the right and the fastest ways to quickly level your weaponry. Read on to find out!

Why Should You Level Up Your Weapons in Warframe?

Leveling up any item in Warframe will allow you to slot a specific group of mods into that thing. So, in other words, leveling up enhances the mod capacity of the weapon. And the more mods an item has, the stronger it becomes. Mods in turn give you Forma for that item and Forma helps you accommodate mods in a better way.

Another point is that leveling up your weapon will allow you to do Sorties. Note that leveling up will also increase your Master Rank.

So, let’s discuss what affinity is and how it is important in leveling weapons. And then we’ll talk about how this can be one of the best ways to level up weapons in Warframe.

What is Affinity in Warframe And Why Do You Need It?

Affinity is a meter that measures your experience in Warframe. Every item including warframes, companions, weapons, etc., needs Affinity for leveling up. You can earn them from daily rewards, loots, kills, etc.

Killing enemies is one way to collect affinity where it gets distributed equally among all your equipped weapons. So, if you want to level up weapons, then just equip the weapon you want to level while leaving the other slots vacant. And set out on a killing spree!

Best Ways to Level Up Weapons in Warframe

Many people have the opinion that in Warframe, the best way to level up weapons is by killing as much as you can. But, this won’t give a huge amount of affinity to your gear. What happens actually is that the affinity gets divided between the weapon and the warframe being used.

Also, when you kill using your warframe abilities, then the affinity will be transferred to your warframe and not the weapons. When you kill along with your squad, then the affinity will be split up. In this case, your weapons will receive 75% affinity and the warframe equipped will receive 25%.

So, keep in mind that the less number of weapons you use, the faster you can level them up. And the most effortless way to do the same to take only one weapon to a fight and allow your allies to do all the killing. This way that weapon of yours will gain 75% of the total affinity garnered.

Note that in most cases you will have three types of weapons equipped, a primary, secondary, and lastly, a melee weapon. So, if you get a kill, then the 75% split will be divided between these three and each weapon will get 25% affinity.

However, if you equip only one weapon, then it will receive the entire 75% affinity. Moreover, this can also be thought of as the fastest weapon leveling up method in Warframe.

So, the following are the ways to level up your weapons in Warframe:

Kill an enemy using a single weapon. This would give half of the affinity garnered to the weapon you employ. And the other 50% of the affinity would go towards your Warframe.

When you use more than one weapon to make a kill, then 25% of the affinity will go to the Warframe. And 75% of affinity gets split among the weapons you have equipped.

If you make a kill with a squad and equip only one weapon, then your weapon will gain 75% of the affinity.

The best way to level up a weapon in Warframe is to have other weapon slots empty. Use a single weapon to kill enemies and don’t use any extra abilities.

Keep in mind that killing enemies through an ability will transfer the Affinity to your Warframe and not to your weapon.

You could also equip certain mods like Corrosive Projection. This weakens your rivals and in turn, helps you gain more kills through a huge boost.

Best Places To Level Up Your Weapons in Warframe

Now that you know how to level up your weapons in Warframe, it’s time to find the best spots to do the same. If you are looking for repeated leveling, then the ideal spots for this are Hydron or Sanctuary Onslaught. Here, you can find a massive number of enemies spawning in a small area.

Besides, if you want to level up weapons with damage in an area, then those weapons will get a field day leveling in areas like so. Hydron is a good node to consider as well because you’ll always find a squad wanting to level frames here.

Some quests like Defense and Survival provide you with boosts of Affinity. This supports Hydron even further as a good choice. But, if you are a beginner, then you’ll have restricted access but the Jupiter node is a good Defense mission to consider. Moreover, you should have an efficient strategy in mind while venturing out into the endless missions.

Final Words

By now, you must have gained a good understanding of the best way to level up weapons in Warframe. And now that you’re done with it, you need to optimize all your leveling sessions to level up faster. Make sure you apply good strategies in combats and pick the proper map to make the best out of your leveling sessions.