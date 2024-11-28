Top M4A1-S Skins in CS2: The Best Choices for 2025

The M4A1-S is a staple weapon for Counter-Terrorist players in CS2, known for its precision and stealth. While its performance makes it a favorite, its wide selection of skins ensures it stands out visually as well. If you’re looking to explore all rifles, in marketplaces like Waxpeer and you’ll find a variety of designs catering to every taste, from bold, colorful patterns to minimalist styles.
Here’s a curated list of some of the most popular and visually stunning M4A1-S skins in CS2 for 2024, with descriptions, highlights, and key facts.
1. M4A1-S | Printstream
- Release Date: December 3, 2020
- Price: ~$197.77
- Quality: Covert
- Case: Operation Broken Fang Case
- Collection: The Operation Broken Fang Collection
The Printstream combines sleek black-and-white tones with a pearlescent finish that shimmers with pink and purple highlights under light. Its futuristic design makes it a standout skin, and its value has remained high since its release. Whether you’re a collector or just upgrading your inventory, finding this gem on the csgo market can be a rewarding experience.
2. M4A1-S | Leaded Glass
- Release Date: September 14, 2017
- Price: ~$12.70
- Quality: Classified
- Case: Spectrum 2 Case
- Collection: The Spectrum 2 Collection
This vibrant and abstract skin brings an artistic flair to the battlefield. Its bold geometric patterns in orange, blue, and black make it one of the most visually striking M4A1-S skins. Its affordable price makes it a great choice for players who want something unique without breaking the bank.
3. M4A1-S | Emphorosaur-S
- Release Date: February 10, 2023
- Price: ~$0.33
- Quality: Restricted
- Case: Revolution Case
- Collection: The Revolution Collection
Featuring a playful dinosaur-themed design, this skin is both whimsical and colorful. The bright green hues combined with intricate details make it stand out in any match. Despite its eye-catching appearance, this skin remains incredibly affordable due to its Restricted quality.
4. M4A1-S | Hyper Beast
- Release Date: April 15, 2015
- Price: ~$12.70
- Quality: Covert
- Case: Chroma 2 Case
- Collection: The Chroma 2 Collection
The Hyper Beast is an iconic skin in Counter-Strike’s history. Its vivid, chaotic artwork depicting a monstrous beast has made it a fan favorite for years. Despite its detailed design, the skin is reasonably priced, making it a great option for players looking to add some flair to their collection.
5. M4A1-S | Nightmare
- Release Date: October 29, 2017
- Price: ~$6.31
- Quality: Classified
- Case: Horizon Case
- Collection: The Horizon Collection
This skin captures the essence of fear with its eerie design of a shadowy figure looming under a glowing blue night sky. Perfect for players who love dark and mysterious themes, the Nightmare offers an excellent balance of affordability and visual appeal.
6. M4A1-S | Decimator
- Release Date: March 15, 2017
- Price: ~$9.37
- Quality: Classified
- Case: Spectrum Case
- Collection: The Spectrum Collection
A futuristic design featuring pink and blue patterns across a black body, the Decimator is a stylish choice for players who want something bold yet budget-friendly. Its unique aesthetic and affordability make it a popular pick for players of all levels.
7. M4A1-S | Night Terror
- Release Date: January 21, 2022
- Price: ~$0.36
- Quality: Restricted
- Case: Dreams & Nightmares Case
- Collection: The Dreams & Nightmares Collection
This budget-friendly skin features a haunting design with the image of a wide-eyed girl and an exposed circuit board. Often purchased in Battle-Scarred condition for added effect, the Night Terror is perfect for players who want a skin with a creepy vibe.
8. M4A1-S | Golden Coil
- Release Date: September 17, 2015
- Price: ~$32.80
- Quality: Covert
- Case: Shadow Case
- Collection: The Shadow Collection
The Golden Coil exudes luxury with its golden snake motif and intricate detailing. Its regal appearance makes it a must-have for collectors, and its rising price reflects its enduring popularity.
9. M4A1-S | Black Lotus
- Release Date: February 6, 2024
- Price: ~$10.91
- Quality: Classified
- Case: Kilowatt Case
- Collection: The Kilowatt Collection
The Black Lotus is one of the newest additions to the M4A1-S skin lineup. Its deep purple and blue floral design adds a touch of elegance to any inventory. This skin has quickly gained popularity among players for its sophisticated aesthetic.
10. M4A1-S | Welcome to the Jungle
- Release Date: December 3, 2020
- Price: ~$582.84
- Quality: Covert
- Case: N/A
- Collection: The Ancient Collection
Welcome to the Jungle is a masterpiece of detailed artwork. Featuring coiled snakes and runic designs, this skin is among the most expensive for the M4A1-S. Its Factory New and Souvenir variants can fetch thousands of dollars, making it a prized possession for collectors.
The M4A1-S skins in CS2 offer a wide variety of designs to suit every player’s taste and budget. Whether you prefer the vibrant chaos of the Hyper Beast or the regal elegance of the Golden Coil, there’s a skin for everyone.
For players looking to upgrade their inventory, exploring CS2 marketplaces like the Waxpeer is an excellent way to find these iconic skins at competitive prices. Add some personality to your game with the perfect M4A1-S skin and stand out on the battlefield!