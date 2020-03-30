Best Quotes from Assassin’s Creed Series

Assassin’s Creed is one of the most important franchises in gaming history. It has had a lasting impact on the other franchises, pop culture, and the video game industry as a whole.

With its story centered around major historical events, portrayed in the context of an ever going war in between the Templars and the Assassins, Assassin’s Creed franchise has managed to give the history buffs a fresh look at the classic struggle between Order and Freedom.

Here are some of my personal favorite quotes from the series.

“When I was a young man, I had liberty, but I did not see it. I had time, but I did not know it. And I had love, but I did not feel it. Many decades would pass before I understood the meaning of all three. And now, the twilight of my life, this understanding has passed into contentment.” – Ezio Auditore

“I applied my heart to know wisdom, and to know madness and folly. I perceived that this also was a chasing at the wind. For in much wisdom, is much grief, and he that increaseth knowledge, increaseth sorrow.” – Al Mualim

“What is a man but the sum of his memories, we are the stories we live, the tales we tell ourselves” – Clay, Subject 16, to Desmond

“In your haste to save the world, boy, take care you don’t destroy it.” – Achilles, warning Connor

“It’s all a matter of perspective. There is no single path through life that’s right and fair and does no harm.” – Benjamin Church

“Life is not a fairy tale and there are no happy endings!” – Achilles Davenport

“Significance comes not from a single act, but the context in which it is performed” – Al Mualim

“It is sometimes hard to remember how easy life was, before the world changed.” – Arno Dorian

“Only a mind free of impediment is capable of grasping the chaotic beauty of the world. This is our greatest asset.” – Altaïr ibn-La’Ahad

“Men must be free to do what they believe. It is not our right to punish them for thinking what they do, no matter how much we disagree.” – Altaïr ibn-La’Ahad

“For years I’ve been rushing around, taking whatever I fancied, not giving a tinker’s curse for those I hurt. Yet here I am… with riches and reputation, feeling no wiser than when I left home. Yet when I turn around, and look at the course I’ve run… there’s not a man or woman that I love left standing beside me.” – Edward Kenway, to Adéwalé

“Escape Plan? When no one’s left, walk out the front door.” – Jacob Frye

“Beware the easy path. Knowledge grows only through challenge.” – William Miles

“To say that nothing is true, is to realize that the foundations of society are fragile, and that we must be the shepherds of our own civilization. To say that everything is permitted, is to understand that we are the architects of our actions, and that we must live with their consequences, whether glorious or tragic.” – Ezio Auditore

“Twenty-two years ago, I stood where I stand now – and watched my loved ones die, betrayed by those I had called friends. Vengeance clouded my mind. It would have consumed me, were it not for the wisdom of a few strangers, who taught me to look past my instincts. They never preached answers, but guided me to learn from myself. We don’t need anyone to tell us what to do; not Savonarola, not the Medici. We are free to follow our own path. There are those who will take that freedom from us, and too many of you gladly give it. But it is our ability to choose – whatever you think is true – that makes us human… There is no book or teacher to give you the answers, to show you the path. Choose your own way! Do not follow me, or anyone else.”– Ezio Auditore