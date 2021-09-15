Download Minecraft 1.18.10, 1.18.0 and 1.18.0.51 for Android: Caves Update Part 2

Download Minecraft PE 1.18.10, 1.18.0 and 1.18.0.51 with a working Xbox Live and enjoy a completely new world underground!

Minecraft 1.18.10, 1.18.0 and 1.18.0.51 – What’s New?

This version has become a full-fledged release of the Caves & Cliffs Update Minecraft Bedrock Edition. As you can tell from the update title, it is associated with caves and not only. These locations have not been updated for a long time. This made it even more interesting to be in the caves.

Generation

First of all, it is worth noting the global changes in the generation of Minecraft PE 1.18.10, 1.18.0 and 1.18.0.51. When visiting the underwater world, the player may notice that the seabed has become completely different. The fact is that the caves have connected with the underwater world. In combination, it all looks exciting and beautiful.

Also, this update allows the player in Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10, 1.18.0 and 1.18.0.51 to find good caves right in the water. And if you drink a potion of underwater breathing, then this task is much easier.

Blocks

Another interesting innovation in Minecraft 1.18.10, 1.18.0 and 1.18.0.51 is sculk blocks. These are new acoustic sensors that can be found in the dark depths. The main purpose of these new blocks is to detect vibrations within a radius of several blocks. By the way, using mods for Minecraft Bedrock 1.18, the player can get many other interesting blocks with unique properties.

After that, the sculk sensor can transmit a redstone signal when vibration is detected. This can be a great solution for making various traps. Also, sculk blocks allow the warden to detect the user. Therefore, it is worth walking in the caves quietly to avoid falling into the trap accidentally.

Warden

In the caves in Minecraft 1.18.10, 1.18.0 and 1.18.0.51, the user has a new enemy – warden. This mob has no vision but hears very well. The warden appears in gloomy depths and can easily detect the player in these locations.

It is worth noting that this creature hits very hard and deals a lot of damage at a time. Sometimes such a blow can be fatal. Therefore, the withdrawn player should walk silently in the caves. Otherwise, he risks falling into the hands of the warden and dying.

Minecraft 1.18.20, 1.18.30 and 1.18 Download