10 Popular Roblox Games to Play in 2025

Roblox continues to be one of the most vibrant gaming platforms in 2025, with millions of daily active users exploring, building, and competing in user-created worlds. From cozy simulators to high-stakes thrillers, the platform offers something for every kind of gamer. If you’ve ever wondered “What is Roblox’s most visited game?”, stick around — we’ll answer that and also suggest 10 must-play titles for this year.
What Is Roblox’s Most Visited Game?
Before we dive into the list, let’s address the burning question: What is Roblox’s most visited game?
As of mid-2025, Grow a Garden has surged to the top of concurrent-player charts, breaking records for most players logged in at once. Meanwhile, another game, Steal a Brainrot, has also seen massive popularity, drawing millions of users with its chaotic, meme-infused gameplay.
Official Roblox charts also spotlight games like Brookhaven RP and Bubble Gum Simulator as top performers in daily visits.
Older rankings show Brookhaven RP as having accumulated over 34 billion visits, making it one of the most visited in Roblox history.
So, the short answer: Grow a Garden seems to currently hold the crown as Roblox’s most visited in terms of concurrent users and record-breaking spikes. But the landscape remains dynamic — your next favorite game might be just around the corner.
Top 10 Roblox Games to Try in 2025
Below is a personally curated list of ten of the greatest Roblox experiences with varied genres. If you’re looking for adventure, social simulation, or carefree relaxation exploration, these can provide you with that.
|#
|Game
|Genre / Highlights
|Why Play It in 2025
|1
|Grow a Garden
|Simulator / Social
|The rising star — breaks records while cultivating your plot.
|2
|Steal a Brainrot
|Meme / Battle
|Surreal, competitive, and viral — don’t skip this one.
|3
|Brookhaven RP
|Roleplay
|A go-to social hangout, city life simulator.
|4
|Adopt Me!
|Social / Simulation
|Pet collecting, trading, home building — timeless fun.
|5
|Blox Fruits
|Action / Adventure
|High-seas fighting and power system inspired by anime.
|6
|Pet Simulator X
|Simulation / Collection
|Feed, merge, trade — a polished pet game with depth.
|7
|Welcome to Bloxburg
|Roleplay / Building
|Build your dream home and design your life in this open world.
|8
|Murder Mystery 2
|Social / Thriller
|Surprise twists, tension, and a classic hidden-roles format.
|9
|Tower of Hell
|Obstacle / Skill
|Jumping challenge galore — no pay-to-win, full reflex test.
|10
|Jailbreak
|Action / Heists
|Rob or enforce — the classic cops vs criminals scenario.
Below, I’ll explore each title a bit more in its own section.
1. Grow a Garden
New to the roster but already ruling the charts, Grow a Garden lets players plant, care for, and grow their garden plots. The relaxed atmosphere of the game, co-op capability, and seasonal events have made the game blow up into the record books.
Its simple mechanics belie depth of commerce and customisation systems and socialising — the perfect game for casual players and adventurers.
2. Steal a Brainrot
This is not your ordinary Roblox title. Steal a Brainrot borrows from absurd meme culture, with players stealing odd voxel creatures off one another during a game of risky chance, strategy, and danger.
Its overnight virality and emotional response by players (especially the younger generation) make it a subject of debate — game and social experiment.
3. Brookhaven RP
One of the oldest of Roblox’s enduring social hotspots, Brookhaven RP is the internet version of “Meet me by the coffee shop.” Customize your life, socialize, role play, and just relax. It’s been seen by billions of individuals over the years.
In 2025, this relaxed social space is still a stalwart among increasingly hard-core game types.
4. Adopt Me!
Adopt Me! is the perfect all-family social and simulation game. Members adopt virtual pets, set up homes, buy and collect rare collectibles, and socialize with friends.
Although older, its frequent revisions and massive corpus make it fresh.
5. Blox Fruits
Following the trend of the anime “One Piece”, Blox Fruits incorporates elements of sea-themed adventure, fighting, and special powers. Gather “fruits” with their special abilities, journey to islands, and fight through players and NPCs.
It’s an ideal choice for players that desire depth, progression, and action.
6. Pet Simulator X
An elegantly polished pet-themed world experience, Pet Simulator X enables you to hatch pets, mix and match them, collect the rare, and trade with other players.
Easy to learn but with just enough substance (in the markets and tournaments) to remain interesting.
7. Welcome to Bloxburg
It’s a traditional sim and roleplay building game. Construct and create houses, experience day to day life, and get a job and socialize. Community by its players is its strongest hook.
Even today, this is a sentimental, sandbox-style favorite among innovative players.
8. Murder Mystery 2
Fast-paced, suspenseful, and social — Murder Mystery 2 gives each round a fresh identity. Innocents hide, the Sheriff protects, the Murderer strikes.
It’s ideal when you don’t have much time but want to have an infusion of suspense.
9. Tower of Hell
No shortcuts, no checkpoints – all-out platformer challenge. Tower of Hell is a minimalist, skill-based game with every jump counting.
It is a favorite reaction test, especially among competition players.
10. Jailbreak
Get the sense that you’re starring in a film about a theft? Jailbreak sets you up to play thief or cop within sandbox maps. Cars to steal, cops to slip past, escape routes to plan — or to defend the city.
The combination of open-world playability with strategy and risk vs reward makes playing enjoyable.
Tips for Choosing the Right Game for You
- Casual or Extreme: Like to relax? Try playing Grow a Garden, Brookhaven RP, or Pet Simulator X. Want to get adrenaline? Try taking over a Steal a Brainrot, Blox Fruits, or Tower of Hell.
- Social or Solo: Adopt Me! and Brookhaven require social play, while Tower of Hell is primarily solo-based.
- Time Commitment: Murder Mystery will take roughly 2 rounds. A game like Grow a Garden or Blox Fruits will encourage playing each day.
- Updates & Events: Seasons of pressured games (Grow a Garden, Adopt Me!) keep players immersed for longer.
Final Thoughts
2025’s Roblox is a rich smorgasbord of style and genre. Whatever you’re here for – community, creativity, adrenaline, or peace – there’s always that new thing to experiment with. And to the question — “What is the highest visited game of Roblox?” Grow a Garden now tops the chart in 2025 with concurrent-player records and other giants like Brookhaven RP and Adopt Me! continue to accrue titanic totals of individual visits over the long term.