There is something incredibly satisfying about Animal Crossing: New Horizons — before you know it, three hours have passed growing flowers and chatting with villagers. But no matter how much fun we had on our personal islands, we all got the desire to change things up eventually. Luckily, the cozy genre had an abundance of wonderful games that paid homage to Animal Crossing in different ways — from decorating and collecting to farming, friendship, adventure, and more.
If you are looking for similar games to Animal Crossing, here are twenty cozy adventures that are worth your time:
1. Stardew Valley
If you enjoyed Animal Crossing’s villagers, catching, collecting, relaxing vibes, Stardew Valley is a must-try. In this life simulator, you inherit an abandoned farm, befriend the townsfolk, grow a garden, fish, mine, and much more. It has an even stronger RPG element than Animal Crossing and a slightly faster pace, but the cozy factor is right there.
2. Disney Dreamlight Valley
Animal Crossing with Disney characters, loads of quests, cooking, growing, and furniture — that’s Disney Dreamlight Valley. It has everything you love about Animal Crossing but in a Disney-themed open-world area full of furniture and activities.
3. Palia
Looking for an Animal Crossing clone but with more people to play with in a friendly environment? Here’s a cozy social simulation game, Palia, full of decorating, fishing, collecting, crafting, exploring, and meeting people from all over the world in a bright fantasy world. This life simulator has a focus on multiplayer interaction and is perfect if you want something more sociable than most games offer.
4. Cozy Grove
This adorable life simulator invites you to explore and restore a haunted island with a group of friendly ghosts. As a Spirit Scout, you will be able to collect resources, decorate your campsite, and complete various tasks. If you enjoyed Animal Crossing’s slow-paced exploration, this is the game for you.
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5. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Cute, cute, cute! Hello Kitty and her friends have gone on an adventure where you can explore their world, collect items, decorate and build structures, and make friends. This game is perfect for Animal Crossing fans who love customization and adorable creatures. Hello Kitty Island Adventure is available on Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and PlayStation 5.
6. Coral Island
Coral Island takes the successful template of farming-life-sim and places it on a colorful island. Apart from the usual farming, fishing, and bugging, you can also explore and complete quests underwater to help the local ecosystem. It is perfect for those who want a more interesting experience than usual without sacrificing the relaxing factor.
7. Dinkum
What would Animal Crossing be without animals? In Dinkum, you build your own settlement, gather resources, fish, farm, decorate, and invite animals to your town. You can explore this colorful world to your heart’s content, making new friends and building your settlement. This sandbox game is perfect for creative minds.
8. Ooblets
If you want something a bit different but still cute, try Ooblets! In this cozy farming simulator, you grow various crops, raise Ooblets (adorable creatures), build structures, and complete tasks. The combat here is replaced with fun boss battles, and Ooblets join you in the dance-off. It’s a bright and colorful world with some unique mechanics.
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9. Fields of Mistria
Fields of Mistria is a charming farming/questing simulator with lots of customization, romance, festivals, exploration, and town restoration. This game is perfect for fans of the community aspect of Animal Crossing who want even more progression and story elements. Fields of Mistria 1.0 launched on PC in August 2026, with other platforms to follow.
10. My Time at Sandrock
Building structures is much more interesting than decorating, isn’t it? My Time at Sandrock is a life simulator where you become a builder in a struggling desert city, constructing various machines and undertaking quests. Exploration, romance, and unique character interactions are also on the menu. It’s a busy game, but there are plenty of relaxing moments to enjoy.
11. Wylde Flowers
Witchcraft and farming in one cozy open-world adventure? That’s Wylde Flowers for you! This game allows you to grow various crops, befriend villagers, uncover ancient secrets, and learn witchcraft. It is perfect for those who want a deep narrative in their cozy experience.
12. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
If you loved Animal Crossing’s customization and slow-paced gameplay, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is right up your alley. In this life simulator, you inherit a run-down farm and slowly restore it to its former glory while building the local town. Farming, crafting, and romance are just some of the many elements of this game.
13. Littlewood
Have you ever wanted to save the world but got too tired doing it? In Littlewood , you rebuild a small town after the big battle. This cozy RPG sim lets you gather resources, construct buildings, arrange settlements, and interact with the locals. Littlewood is one of the best games like Animal Crossing because of its unique emphasis on town building.
14. Garden Paws
Garden Paws is a farming simulator that combines crafting, exploring, animals, and shops. You can customize your farm, decorate your house, take care of cute animals, and run a shop. This game is perfect if you want a more comprehensive experience that includes multiple mechanics from the life sim genre.
15. Hokko Life
Hokko Life is perfect for people who want to spend more time decorating than doing tasks. This charming game allows you to build and customize furniture, improve the town, gather resources, fish, farm, and befriend animals. Its emphasis on interior designing will satisfy the creative people among us.
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16. Roots of Pacha
Animal Crossing meets primitive tribes in this fun open-world game. In Roots of Pacha, you experience a tribal village life, growing food, discovering new inventions, exploring, and building the local community. There is also a multiplayer experience, so you can enjoy this cozy adventure with your friends.
17. The Sims 4
Would you rather build houses than decorate them? The Sims 4 is a life simulator that lets you build houses, have a family, pursue careers, and much more. The game is much more complex than Animal Crossing, but it provides a substantial amount of freedom and creativity. If you like the cozy aspect of Animal Crossing but want more depth, this is the game for you.
18. Spiritfarer
Spiritfarer is a cozy and relaxing game with an underlying melancholy theme that explores the concepts of grief and acceptance. In Spiritfarer, you play as Stella, a ferrymaster who gathers spirits and fulfills their wishes before taking them to the Light. The game lets you customize your vessel, cook, fish, build, and explore while learning about each passenger’s story. If you want a more emotionally mature experience, this is the game for you.
19. A Short Hike
Sometimes you don’t need an open world to feel satisfied. A Short Hike is a brief and relaxing adventure about exploring a beautiful mountain and its inhabitants. It has cute characters, customization, exploration, and a bunch of collectibles.
20. Pokémon Pokopia
If you are an Animal Crossing fan looking for something new, you should check out Pokémon Pokopia. This game combines a cozy life-simulator experience with beloved Pokémon creatures. It is one of the newest entries in the genre, so it has plenty of exciting things to offer.
Which Game Like Animal Crossing Is Worth Playing?
It all depends on what you like about Animal Crossing most.
Farming + relationships: Stardew Valley or Coral Island
Decorating: Hokko Life or The Sims 4
Multiplayer: Palia or Roots of Pacha
Cute animals: Hello Kitty Island Adventure or Ooblets
Magical adventure: Wylde Flowers
Town building: Dinkum or Littlewood
Disney-themed: Disney Dreamlight Valley
Short hike: A Short Hike
Emotionally engaging: Spiritfarer
Final Thoughts
The best games like Animal Crossing do not always resemble New Horizons . Some titles offer a slightly different experience that is equally charming and cozy. They let you feel like you have your little world to explore, discover interesting characters to whom you can talk to, and achieve your goals without rushing through life. Whether you want to spend your time tending to fields in Stardew Valley , building a fantasy village in Palia , restoring the ancient civilization in Roots of Pacha , or just enjoying a quiet hike in A Short Hike , there is something for everyone. The hardest part is choosing which one to try!