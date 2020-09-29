Escape From Tarkov Reserve Map in September 2020

The Battle Royale genre has seen a very high rise in the gaming world ever since the launch of PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds in 2017. Other Battle Royales have been developed after looking at the massive success of PUBG. Each had its own unique set of features like Fortnite, Apex Legends and now Escape from Tarkov.

Escape from Tarkov is different from the other Battle Royales due to its slow-paced gameplay and requires the players to think and move tactically. For the beginners of this game, it might get rough to find loot through the entire map, so the reserve location is best for that very reason and perfect for beginners.

Reserve is short for Federal State Reserve Agency base

The Reserve Map is a secret Federal State Reserve Agency. It has a large rail network and is one of the highly competitive maps from Escape from Tarkov. It is mainly famous due to the very high level of loot it contains. AI SCAVs keep spawning in this map all the time along with Raiders who spawn to hunt PMCs. The AI-controlled SCAVs will not attack player SCAVs unless the player attacks them first. They are also known as scavengers or looters and their work is to gather as much loot that they can.

Other than these, stationary weapons like the AGS-30 grenade launcher and heavy machine gun NSV 12.7 x 108 are also present in this map. The amount of ammo that these guns will have is entirely random but it’s still good loot. Each of the areas will have a different amount of loot and access to high-value items or low-value items will depend on the type of keys you have.

Extraction Points in Tarkov Reserve Map

There are a total of 10 extraction points in the Reserve Map. All you need to do is be at the nearest location to any of these points after completing your objective. But also beware of other enemy players as they might be following the same strategy to win the battle. Below is a list of the extraction points for reserve:

Bunker Hermetic Door

Cliff Descent – Paracord and pickaxe required

Scavs Land – Friendly PMC and SCAV required

Sewer Manhole – Requires you to have no backpacks equipped

Armored Train – You need to wait for the train

Hole in the Fence by the Mountain – Scav Extraction point

CP Fence – Scav Extraction point

Heating Pipe – Scav Extraction point

Depo Hermetic Door – Scav Extraction point

The Bunker Hermetic Door will require the players to activate a lever in the market shack location in a time span of 4 minutes before leaving. This lever shack will be marked on the map by an asterisk and white diamond sign. Go in the southwest direction from the helicopter and it will be easily visible.

One thing to note is that the lever will get reset within 4 minutes, so you need to reach the extraction point before that. At the right side of the west part of bunker entrances, there will be a bunker which is the last one amongst the first hallway for bunkers, with light over it. You need to enter that bunker.

Cliff Descent – Paracord and Pickaxe Required

The Cliff Descent is an extraction point only for the PMC players. The requirements for this one is to have no armor vest equipped and you need to keep the Paracord and Red Rebel Ice Pick with you. To reach this extraction point just go up from the radio tower in the north. From there, go behind the main building towards the metal stairway and walkup to the fenced corner to being the extraction process.

Scav Lands – Friendly PMC and SCAV Required

To reach this location, find an alcove with a number of sandbags plus an armored vehicle which will be in the southwest of the compound. Unlike the Cliff Descent, the SCAV lands is an extraction point available for both the PMC and SCAV players. You will need to have a SCAV and a PMC to start the extraction process. Teaming up with a friend or making an alliance with the enemy player during the match will also work.

Sewer Manhole – No Backpack Equipped

The Sewer Manhole extraction point is for both PMC and SCAV players but it will require the players to drop their backpack. Since this will limit the amount of loot you will be able to carry, choosing this extraction point is like a last resort for players. This point is available throughout the match but is way too risky compared to the other extraction points. Location for this manhole is between a truck and a trailer at the corner of the fenced area.

Armored Train – Wait For The Train

The Armored Train extraction point is also available for both PMC and SCAV players but it’s only for a one time use as the train arrives around 30 minutes after the raid starts. This Armored train arrives at the center of the map and stays for 7 minutes, notifies the players one minute before it starts leaving and then two more times the train will sound an alarm before starting the countdown.

Additional Scav extracts Without Any Requirements

CP Fence

Depot Hermetic Door

Hole In The Fence By The Mountains

The Heating Pipe

12 Points of Interest in Tarkov Reserve Map

1. White Pawn / North Pawn – Located at the western part of the Reserve, just go north of the Helicopter and south of the Dome.

2. Black Pawn / West Pawn – Located at the western part of the Reserve, just west of the Helicopter and south-west of the Dome/White Queen (south-west of the Gas Rigs.

3. School / South Pawn – Located at the western part of the Reserve, south of the North Pawn / White Pawn building, and east of the White Bishop Building.

4. West Bunkers / E1 Bunkers – Located at the western part of the military base, south-west of the Pawn area and west of the Station building.

5. White Queen / Dome – Located at the northern part of the Reserve map, north of the White Pawn building.

6. White Knight – Located in the middle of the military base, by going towards the north of the main Train Station building.

7. Black Knight – Located in the middle of the military base, north of the main Train Station building, and from the south direction of Dome.

8. Garages – Located in the middle of the military base, north of the main Train Station building, south of the Dome.

9. White King – This can be found at Military Base’s center which is in the east direction of the Pawn area and in the west direction from the Knight area.

10. The Station / K-Station – Located at the middle of the Military Base, south of the Knight area and west of the Rook area.

11. Hermetic Bunker – Located at the southern part of the Military Base, under the western-most part of southern Storage Warehouses.

12. White Rook – Located at the south-eastern part of the Military Base, east of the K-Station building and from north direction of the Military Guard Barracks.