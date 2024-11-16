Spiritfarer: A Poignant Game About Death

Video games are an amazing way to navigate fictional worlds while having a pretty adventurous ride. Among the many adventure and strategy games available online, Spiritfarer has been making the rounds quite a bit.
Although the game was released in 2020, its popularity and significance in terms of themes continue to this day. It is a masterpiece that explores themes rarely touched upon in video games: death, loss, and the process of letting go.
If you are considering playing Spiritfarer and want to explore the game’s various themes before starting, this guide will discuss all of that and more.
What is the Story of Spiritfarer?
Spiritfarer was released in August 2020 and developed by Thunder Lotus Games. It is a story-driven game that presents death in a thoughtful, compassionate, and even comforting way. Many gamers tag this as “a cozy management game about dying.”
When venturing into a new game, being aware of the storyline makes it easier to plan the strategic moves to make it big in the game itself, so let us get that out of the way first.
Spiritfarer places players in the role of Stella, a young woman chosen to be the new “Spiritfarer,” a ferryman of souls, succeeding Charon, the mythological guide of the River Styx. You also meet Stella’s cat, Daffodil, in the game. Stella’s mission is to help spirits transition peacefully from the world of the living to the afterlife.
What makes this game so empathetic and worth playing is how Stella befriends various spirits. She goes around listening to their stories and also resolves their lingering regrets until they are ready for their final farewell.
As Stella journeys across the spirit world in her boat, she meets unique, animal-themed spirits representing distinct personalities and backgrounds. What’s alluring is that there are spirits of frogs and hedgehogs, and each spirit has a complex and personal narrative to unfold.
Stella not only aids the spirit in getting them the closure they need, but also, during the game, you learn about grief, mourning, and death with a touch of empathy.
Also Read: Is Far Cry 6 Crossplay Platform?
What are the Gameplay and Mechanics of Spiritfare?
Spiritfarer combines several genres, including simulation, resource management, and platforming, creating a seamless and engaging gameplay experience.
You will play the game as Stella, and your responsibilities will include building and upgrading different facilities on the boat, growing crops, gathering relevant resources, cooking meals, and even caring for the spirit passengers on board.
The main catch of this game is the task management aspect, which takes some time to master. However, the game has also been developed to make these tasks and resources accessible, making the whole process easier for the player.
How to Manage Spirit Interactions and Tasks on Spiritfare?
To successfully master Spiritfare, you need to be aware of the importance of spirit interactions, which is undoubtedly the best part of it all.
Each spirit that joins Stella’s crew brings a unique story, personality, and needs. They might request specific foods, need help with a task, or ask Stella to build a particular structure on the boat that connects to their memories or interests. During this process, you will learn more about the spirit, their life, and the regrets they have fostered over the decades.
What makes Spiritfare unique is its emotional aspect. During these interactions with each spirit, you learn about their emotional journey. The developers have managed to weave elements of fear, broken relationships, death, and sadness into the storyline of the game quite well.
As each spirit prepares for the journey to the Everdoor — the symbolic gateway to the afterlife — Stella guides them to their final farewell in a profoundly emotional experience.
Also Read: Is PlayStation 4 shutting down?
The Everdoor – The Final Goodbye
What defines the true essence of Spiritfare is taking each spirit to the Everdoor. Stella resolves the spirits’ turmoil and regrets, and eventually, Stella has to accompany them to the Everdoor, where they will cross over. This is undoubtedly the most touching and powerful moment in the game.
Stella’s role is not to judge but to listen, accept, and provide comfort, often creating a profound and emotional bond that makes each goodbye bittersweet.
The Everdoor sequence highlights Spiritfarer’s thematic strength in portraying death as a natural part of life. Rather than depicting death as something to fear or avoid, Spiritfarer shows it as a journey of peace, understanding, and acceptance. So, as each spirit is ready to embark on their journey to the Everdoor, the players feel a sense of loss but also fulfillment.
The Significance of Stella’s Journey
Beyond the stories of the spirits, one of the most important and defining aspects of Spiritfare is understanding Stella’s journey. You don’t get a comprehensive outlook into Stella’s backstory in the game since it has not been explicitly mentioned anywhere.
However, as you progress throughout the game, you question her motivations and what her journey might signify. Stella is both a guide and participant, a figure who embodies the qualities of a caregiver, a friend, and a fellow traveler.
Witnessing her kindness and compassion through this game that discusses themes of death and regret is truly a breath of fresh air. Her participation and role also imply that there could be unresolved questions about life and death, primarily related to Stella’s life.
Deeper Meanings and Cultural Impact
Sometimes, we come across games that are way more than that. Spiritfare is nothing different. Some of the game’s elements come across as heavy and too relenting, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it discusses elements that society often misinterprets.
Spiritfarer encourages players to face mortality with compassion and empathy, offering a safe space to reflect on loss and the fleeting nature of life. Many players dealing with personal grief have mentioned how comforting the game has been.
Despite being a simple video game, playing along allows you to truly immerse yourself in the messages that are highlighted throughout.
Also Read: It takes two game : Review
Final Words
Spiritfarer is a game unlike any other, where you get to immerse yourself in themes like death, grief, and emotional connection. It is a fairly different genre of game, one that features compassionate storytelling with an innovative gameplay experience. Embracing death and learning about it in such an empathetic way is truly a rewarding experience.