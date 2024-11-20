Can I Join a PlayStation Party on PC?

When you are in the middle of a heated battle, having a way to work around and chat with your gaming friends on PlayStation is always a fun experience. PlayStation’s Party Chat feature makes it possible without any hassles.
However, if you are new to using PlayStation and are confused about how to use this feature and make the most out of it, be assured that you aren’t the only one. Not just on your console; you can also enter the party chat on PC.
This guide has aggregated all the relevant information if you are curious about how to join a PlayStation party on a PC.
What You Will Need to Join PlayStation Party Chat on PC?
Before we explore the different steps involved in joining the PlayStation Party on PC, it is essential that you have all the prerequisites sorted out.
Following are some of the essential elements you’d need:
- Your PS5 console and controller
- Wi-Fi Network
- Windows PC
- Remote Play for PS Windows App
Once that is out of the way, the main thing you have to do is download the Remote Play for PS Windows app. This app allows you to access the PlayStation functions remotely via the PC.
What You Need to Download Remote Play for PS Windows App?
The PS Remote Play app is a mandatory necessity for accessing PlayStation features on your Windows PC, so that’s the first thing you have to sort out.
Some of the pre-requisites that you’d need are:
- A PC that is running on Windows 10 or 11
- A PC that has a minimum core processor of 7th Gen. Intel Core processor
- A PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console
- DualShock or DualSense wireless controller
- USB cable (connect the controller and PC)
- PlayStation Network account credentials
- Working internet connection
- RAM of 8GB
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290 graphics card
If you have these basic requirements on your Windows PC, you can download the PS Remote Play app on your Windows PC.
How to Set Up Remote Play on your Windows PC?
Once you have sorted out and downloaded the Remote Play app, the next step is to set up and install it so you can use it.
Following the download, go ahead and launch the app and follow the steps as mentioned:
- Once the Remote Play app opens, sign into the app using your PlayStation account credentials.
- You need to switch on your PlayStation console simultaneously.
- Open Settings on your PS5 and navigate to Remote Play.
- Under that, click on ‘Link Device’ and start the pairing.
- A pairing code will appear, which you need to enter on the PC to finish the connection.
- Once the pairing is successful, you will be able to continue using Remote Play and then join the PlayStation Party Chat, as you have been looking to do.
How to Start a Remote Play Session on your Windows PC?
To be able to navigate through joining the PS party chat, you first need to enable a Remote Play session on your PC.
Here’s what you need to do:
- Press the Up button on your controller.
- Select “Settings” from the Function Screen.
- Choose “Remote Play Connection Settings.”
- Turn on “Enable Remote Play.”
- Go back to the “Settings” screen.
- Select “Account Management.”
- Choose “Activate as Your Primary PS4.”
- Turn on “Activate.”
- Return to “Settings.”
- Select “System > Power Saver Settings > Set Features Available in Rest Mode.”
- Turn on “Stay Connected to the Internet” and “Enable Turning on PS4 from Network.”
Steps to Join PlayStation Party Chat on PC
After the Remote Play app is installed, the pairing is completed, and you are ready to start using the app on your PC, you can join the PS Party Chat.
Before following the steps, ensure the PlayStation controller is connected to your PC. This is a mandatory step, and it is necessary to navigate through the PlayStation UI functionalities with ease.
Following are some of the steps to follow through:
- The first step is to ensure you are signed into the Remote Play app with the same credentials as your PS controller.
- On your console, click the PlayStation button and open the Quick menu.
- Under that, navigate to the Party option.
- From there, you can choose between starting a new Chat party inviting all your PlayStation friends or joining an existing chat your friends have invited you to.
What Can One Do in a PS Remote Play Session?
Beyond having fun chatting with your friends at parties, the PS Remote Play session enables you to have a variety of other experiences, which you can’t miss out on.
Some of them include:
- Turn off the TV connected to your PS5 or PS4. The console will stream directly to your PC.
- Enjoy playing your favorite PlayStation games on your computer.
- Move the cursor over the PS Remote Play app. After that, you need to select the “Fullscreen” icon to play in full-screen mode.
- Minimize the PS Remote Play window to chat with friends or multitask while your game continues in the background.
PS Party Chat on PC
With how fun and engaging it is to indulge in a PlayStation Party chat, doing that on the PC takes the overall experience to another new level. It’s fun, engaging, and a great way to navigate the various hidden features in a PS that many players aren’t even aware of. If you are new to the whole thing and confused about how to connect to a PS Party Chat, we hope this comprehensive guide gives you all the data you need.