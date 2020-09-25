A Beginner’s Guide to Making Your First Video Game

A video game that is not in the market but only in your head can create an urge in you to learn how to make a video game. The video games market has exploded in the last few years and many people are developing these games. Usessaywriters.com experts can inspire you with an assistance provided by them while you sort out an issue related to video games.

Now with some basic guidelines and tools available, you can make a video game yourself without the prior knowledge of programming and coding. Here is a short guideline that you need to follow to kick off things. You will learn and make better video games with the time if you follow this guideline.

Start Small and Be Ready to Fail:

The first thing that you need to keep in mind is that perfect product needs time and practice. So your first game would something similar to your first drawing that didn’t look pretty. So always start from small steps and be ready to fail.

You need to make a prototype of your video game idea. A prototype is a series of workable mechanics. Write down the steps of how your game gets through. It will help you to improve the design of your game and in the later stages of development, you can build upon it.

Small, defined and one thing at time steps will help you scope down the too much content and mechanics that you want to put in your video game.

Choose Tools:

As you have made a prototype of your video game, now is the time to choose the tools that will help you to develop your game. The tools we mentioned here, are the ones that are good to go for those who have no idea of programming. You don’t have to worry about your coding skill as these tools require no programming or development at all.

Twine is one of the tools that you can use to develop your video game. It is a free and fairly new program that helps you to make your own adventure style game and get the code in the Html file. It is a visual editor with easy to grasp codes and syntax.

Another tool that can help you in developing a video game is Stencyl. It has a user-friendly graphical interface. You can make a wide variety of video games using this program.

Add Some Graphics and Sounds:

Using the tools to develop a video game is the most important thing. Once it is done then you are only a few steps away from your video game. After developing, you need to add some music and graphics to your game to make it look like something better.

You can use freesound.org for free music and opengamearts.org for graphics without spending any money. Both of these sites have a ton of free open source tones and graphics available for you.

Trial Run and Doing it All Again:

Now your game is ready for a trial run. Find some people to play your game and ask them about their honest opinion. You will find the discrepancies and bugs in your game. Note down all the feedback you receive from people and try to get those issues resolved by doing all the steps again. You might need to repeat all the steps given multiple times for a better version of your video game.