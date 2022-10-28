What Does Focus Do in The Elden Ring? Everything You Need Know

If you aren’t that familiar with Elden Ring and want to explore the attributes more, let us start with the most obvious one – Focus.

Most beginner players are confused about the Focus attribute, mainly because it has widespread usage. Focus is a defensive stat, which eventually enhances your resistance against sleep and madness in the game.

Mastering the combat in Elden Ring keeps you afloat in the game. If you miss out on that, the enemies will quickly sweep you. Since the game comes with a mixture of attributes and stats, knowing about them individually is crucial.

We will explore more about Focus and how you can handle them in this particular article.

What is the Focus Elden Ring?

Focus is a defensive attribute or stat in Elden Ring, which determines the strength of your character in the game.

If you are wondering what it helps with, Focus eliminates your urge to sleep and even sudden bouts of madness during the game. The higher the number of this stat, the better chances you have to weave through the moment of weakness.

Players can also increase their Focus by adding points to Rune Level or the Mind. However, acquiring Focus in the game isn’t as easy as you think. We will cover more on that later in the article.

What does Focus do in the Elden Ring?

As we discussed, Focus is a defensive stat available in Elden Ring. Having a more significant focus helps your character resist sleep and madness attacks.

Since Elden Ring is a fantasy-based game, it isn’t surprising that you will be faced with several enemies during the game. Some of them might want to put you to sleep to win over you. Focus helps in resisting that fate for you and protecting you from attacks.

Not many enemies in the game use these modes of attack. However, you never know when and how someone will attack. So, it’s always ideal that you stay on your feet.

Having a high level of Focus in Elden Ring is a boon for you and allows you to keep yourself safe throughout the game.

How To Upgrade Focus in The Elden Ring?

Besides Focus, there are seven other attributes in the Elden Ring wherein you can add points to increase your character’s power and stance in the game.

Since we are talking about Focus in this article, let us clarify that first. If you wish to increase or upgrade your Focus in the game, you can do so by adding points to the Mind attribute.

The better the strength of your Mind attribute, the easier it becomes for you to create a resistance against sleep and madness.

But that’s isn’t all. You can also increase your character’s Focus by adding points to the Rune level.

Also, there is equipment that you can acquire to increase your Focus in the Elden Ring. For example, if you want to clarify the horn charm or mottled necklace, these can fetch you points to add to the Focus attribute.

Furthermore, the weapons you acquire in the game also determine the strength of the Focus attribute. Weapons like Great hood, Fire Prelate Gauntlets, and Corbyn’s Robe contribute the maximum points to Focus. So, aim to acquire those.

Elden Ring: Is It Worthwhile to Upgrade Your Focus?

If you follow the article from the beginning, you will realize that Focus helps in tiny ways. For example, it can prevent sleeping and protect your character from Madness attacks. But the question is, is it worth upgrading your Focus in the game?

Although Focus doesn’t help you a lot, it has its advantages. One of the biggest ones is protecting from certain enemies. Also, with the right tactics, you should be able to navigate through the insanity functions with the Focus attribute.

All lies in the way you utilize the Focus attribute. For example, you can use it for defense or keep it safe for extra points down the game.

Elden Ring Focus

With the basic understanding of Focus in Elden Ring out of the way, let us walk you through the individual equipment stat. There are quite a few worth considering.

Focus Resistance Elden Ring – This is an equipment stat in Elden Ring that creates resistance against sleep and madness in the game.

Focus Points Elden Ring – This is another popular stat in Elden Ring, which governs your character’s strengths and weaknesses in the game. It is an energy resource that keeps you fuelled throughout.

Focus Talisman Elden Ring – The Talisman in Elden Ring includes a variety of accessories that showcase several special effects in the game. They act as defense mechanisms to protect the characters against enemies.

Focus Robustness Elden Ring – This one is another popular defense stat in Elden Ring, which showcases resistance against frostbite, hemorrhage, etc.

Dragon Focus Elden Ring – This type of sacred communion seal in Elden Ring. It is associated with Faith and the Arcane.

Conclusion

And, with that, you have all the details you need to know about the Focus attribute in Elden Ring. We hope this article gives you a comprehensive rundown of the stat and all you need to enhance its points.