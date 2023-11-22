We’ve all experienced the delight of designing our Sims to fit our wildest fantasies, right? Everything from their homes to their attire, even their hair, is different. Today, we will discuss something every man wants- the finest Sims 4 male CC!

They require something with a little more: age, character!! In this blog, we will tell you all about amazing male CC!!

Where To Get Custom Content On Sims 4?

There are several methods for obtaining trustworthy bespoke material, such as brows, eyelashes, or any other accessory!!

The most convenient method is to use well-known bespoke content on particular sites or searches. Another option is to visit the creators’ websites.

Here are some suggestions to get you started.

The Sims Resource

The Sims Resource, or TSR as it’s more colloquially known, is a massive collection of custom material.

It has a search option, filters, and a large selection of handpicked artists whose work is remarkable.

TSR is worth a visit if you’re looking for a one-stop shop to grab some CC to get you started.

You can sign up for a free account to submit your projects and use some more sophisticated features.

There is also a membership option for regularly visiting people to cut wait time and remove ads.

Sims Mod

Sims Mod is another excellent cataloging and showcasing site for CC and modifications. The site, like TSR, has been operating for a long time, and users directly submit their stuff for others to download for free.

The site also has community forums where newbies can gain advice, guidance, and encouragement as they learn about and even create CC. Several like-minded folks share their favorite findings.

25+ Best Sims 4 Male CC: Must-Haves for Your Game!

CEEPPODUCTIONS Sims 3 Male CC Pack

We prefer to begin our lists with something everyone can use in their game, and this pack contains just that!

These components are so diversified that they could be used to make many costumes for male sims.

This download contains six items: Four tops and two bottoms.

Their swatches range in size from 9 to 22.

Solistair’s Sims 4 Male CC Coat

A man with a long coat has a strange aura about him. Is he a spy or simply a fashionista?

This outfit can be worn with a scarf any time of year. The jacket is in 13 neutral hues, while the shirt underneath is in 20!

Clumsyalien’s Sims 4 Euphoria CC Pack

If your male sim has a chest tattoo, this pack contains clothing you should wear. Even if they don’t, the clothing and hair that come with the download are incredible.

The Euphoria cc bundle includes male and female custom content, such as two hairstyles, two shirts, and one pair of pants for male sims.

Luumia’s Sims 4 Facial Hair Set

Let’s be honest; we all have a thing for facial hair!! These strike the ideal blend between well-kept and rough.

On their download page, you can choose between two alternative beards available in all of the EA colors.

Cloudcat’s Savo Sims 4 Male CC Collection

This pack’s diversity of shirts provides your male sims with options for any season, but especially for winter!

The sleeves are cut shorter for warmer days, and the material is thinner. This set also includes some fantastic bottoms.

There are a total of ten products available in a range of colors.

Wistful Castle’s Sims 4 Male Hair CC Pack Pt 1

It’s difficult to find excellent male hair! It’s rare to come across a complete male hair cc pack where each is as excellent as the last.

This download includes six alternative possibilities, each with its distinct style and mood.

They are available in 26-36 color combinations and extras.

Nucrests Male CC Tops and Bottoms

The variety of clothing choices in these male cc packs is something we genuinely enjoy. And we certainly have that here!

This bundle has personalized content trousers and shirts, but the alternatives thrilled us.

There are five distinct pant styles, so you’re covered whether you prefer baggy, tight, cuffed, skinny, or shorts.

You can also choose from a variety of shirts. Do you want your sleeves rolled up or down? Untucked or tucked? You can choose any!!

There are also two undershirts, a V-neck, and a T-shirt.

This male clothes collection’s pieces are all available in many swatches!

CEEPRODUCTIONS’ Urban Sims 4 Male CC Pack

When your Sim goes out for the day, you never know what they might need!!

Carrying a fanny pack around your waist is no longer fashionable, so sling that baby over your shoulder.

This male cc pack includes a cc hat, hair, shirt, pants, shorts, nose stud, and an attractive manner to carry stuff.

CEMENT Sims 4 Male CC Shorts

It’s becoming hot outdoors, and your Sim apparently neglected to get some shorts.

They should not be concerned since they can trim the bottoms of an old pair of jeans!

These cutout shorts are ideal for escaping the summer heat.

They come in 20 hues, including many denim options with and without rips.

Jius-Sims’ Sims 4 Male CC Shoes Pack

A man’s footwear choice reveals a lot about him.

With this men’s shoe collection, your Sims can determine what is written about them!

This collection includes something for everyone in your cc folder, from casual flip-flops and sneakers to elegant boots and brogues.

All 8 of these men’s sneakers are available in 7-12 swatches.

Mossylane Male CC Overalls for Sims 4

It’s incredible how much difference a sleeveless shirt makes beneath overalls versus a turtleneck.

One screams wicked boy, while the other is considerably more restrained.

They come in various swatches: 20 for the turtleneck and 35 for the sleeveless.

Jade Scorpion’s Sims 4 Male CC Set

This male cc set will do the trick if you want to bring out the bad guy in your sims.

The full-body tattoo, lip ring, and suit without an undershirt, especially when combined, create a unique sim.

This freebie includes two shirts, two pairs of pants, and two hairstyles for your male Sims!

Solistair’s Sims 4 Male Underwear CC Set

This pair of male underpants is quite cheeky.

You will adore the variety of possibilities you have with them and the small nuances that keep them very much.

There are five alternatives, ranging from a lengthy trunk to a thong.

They are available in 20 distinct color combinations.

CEMENT Sims 4 Male CC Sports Jersey

The Sloppy Tuck Jersey will allow your sim to represent their favorite sports team, whether a sports fan or a world-famous athlete.

This sports jersey comes in 30 colors and features sports teams in cute, simple typefaces.

Adrien Pastels Folie A Deux Sims 4 Male CC Pack

Regarding gaming immersion and storytelling, the details you put into your Sims can make a great impact.

And this male cc pack makes adding all the small nuances easy!

This fantastic set features stunning male cc hair and a necklace and bracelet.

In addition to the accessories, you’ll receive apparel items such as shirts, sweaters, and slacks.

Sims 4 Male Hand Tattoos By BIBID

Is your sim looking to be edgy but needs to be ready to commit to a full-sleeve tattoo?

Don’t worry; we have an ideal solution for them. A cute tiny hand tattoo for your left-hand sim.

This tattoo is available in two distinct transparencies as swatches.

City Music Theme By Marigold

We couldn’t decide whether this was 1970s or old vintage cc for your male sims.

These costumes are completely out of place in any manner.

The collection comprises three parts: pants, a jacket/turtleneck combo, and an overlay for the turtleneck.

The clothing pieces are available in several swatches ranging from 16 to 20 color selections.

T-Shirts For Sims 4 By Dyoreos

Is your Sim cool-looking?

If that’s the case, you’d be shocked that they don’t already have these shirts.

This long-layered cc t-shirt comes in 29 colors, some of which have amusing sayings.

Sims 4 Male Leather CC Stuff Pack by verbatim-sims

Have you ever seen that much leather in a single location?

The designer describes this collection as bulge-tastic, among other things.

That is all you need in Sims!!. There are many male apparel things featured, and you should download it and have a look for yourself.

Luumia’s Sims 4 Male Body Hair

If you and your sim value body hair, this is the only cc body hair collection you’ll ever need.

The download includes two styles, one curly and one straight/wavy, as well as eight colors and 22 variants.

The two distinct styles become increasingly hairier as you move through the variants.

Wistful Castle’s Sims 4 Male Hair CC Pack Pt 2

It’s really difficult to get nice male curly hair cc. That’s what makes this bundle so great!

Not one, not two, but three various maxis match curly hairstyles for guys are provided.

Each one has at least 28 EA swatches and some extras.

Simcelebrity00’s Sims 4 Modern Menswear Kit Add Ons

These are “simple edits of the Modern Menswear kit,” and the Modern Menswear kit is not required for this custom content pack to function!

This package includes 6 items: 2 male shorts, 2 male trousers, and 2 male shirts.

Or, for masculine-framed sims!

They come in 4-9 different swatches.

Mary Sims’ Sims 4 Male Maxis Match Jacket

This is an excellent alternative if you’re looking for an essential yet attractive jacket for your sim.

It has a nostalgic air about it, yet it is also ageless.

The jacket is available in 18 different swatches, including solids and patterns.

Nucrests x Simgguk Sims 4 Male CC Carhartt Collection

This Carhartt package is a must-have if you enjoy incorporating real-world goods into your game.

Carhartt is a classic example of a working brand that has become fashionable.

The male cc collection includes three overall styles, four button-up shirts, a t-shirt, and a beanie.

Each comes in a range of swatches to offer you lots of options!

Madlen’s Sims 4 CC Sweatsuit

We like the ease of a full-body costume for my male sims. Because as you know, we need to devote more time to them in CAS. You only need one click to finish.

There’s no need to be concerned about what matches and what doesn’t.

This set includes 7 gorgeous swatches.

Luridsims’s Sims 4 Snowy Escape Male Sweater Recolor

Sometimes, all you need is a quick color change!

This recolor of the wide-neck sweater with an undershirt from Snowy Escape is an excellent example.

The sweater is available in 14 gorgeous colors and requires Snowy Escape to function correctly in-game.

Final Thoughts

We all love bespoke stuff since it differs from the in-game content. Your male Sims will appear to be models because of CC’s clothing, hair, looks, and accessories. It is well worth your time to look into it!!