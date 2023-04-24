The Biggest Winnings In Online Pokies

Gambling attracts people who want to change their life on a lucky evening. Online pokies allow you to get a large payout for a single spin. If they are involved in a system of cumulative jackpot, one rotation can bring a multimillion-dollar payout and turn a person into a rich man. There were cases when people by the will of fortune became the owners of seven-figure prizes.

Ethan Miller – $40 Million

Many Las Vegas casinos connect their slots to the general system of accumulated prize money. A small percentage of commission is charged on bets in slots participating in it. The size of the jackpot gradually increases, and in the absence of winners for a long time, it reaches tens of millions of dollars.The prize fund can be formed by slots in different casinos.

In 2003, the programmer from Los Angeles visited the world capital of gambling, who wished to remain anonymous. He came to the city for a basketball game. While waiting for it to start, the man visited Excalibur Casino with a bankroll of about $100. After a few bets, the slot signaled a win. The lucky man ended up with a payout of $39,677,522. For 25 years, Excalibur transferred 4% a year to his account.

Later, the name of the lucky winner became known. His name is Ethan Miller. He was 25 years old when he received the payout in 2003.

Cynthia J. – $35 Million

Las Vegas waitress Cynthia Jay, going home after her work shift, decided to visit one of the local casinos. With only $27 in her pocket, she wanted to place some bets. One of them brought the woman $34,949,468.

This happened in 2000, and at the time of the payout, no other major slot winnings could compare to it. Cynthia J. set the record and won the biggest jackpot.

Elmer Sherwin – $25 Million

Breaking the jackpot at online pokies and offline slots is great luck. And one in a billion people are lucky enough to hit the jackpot twice. That makes Elmer Sherwin’s win all the more surprising. In 1989, a 20-year-old student visited Mirage Casino in Las Vegas, unaware that he would leave the institution a rich man. He was then able to win $4,600,000.

In 16 years, Sherwin managed to spend all his winnings and returned to Mirage.

In 2005, Elmer visited the casino and won the jackpot again. His amount turned out to be five times as much.

Joanna Hundle – $22 Million

Gambling attracts not only young people, who spend their evenings playing online pokies. This is proved by Joanna Hundle, who came to Las Vegas. At that time, the woman was already 74 years old.

The future chosen of fortune stayed at the Bally’s Hotel. One day she went to the casino, made a deposit of $200, and started playing. Luck was not long in coming. Half an hour later, the woman was rich.

The retired woman is considered one of the oldest jackpot winners.

Kerry Parker – $20 Million

In 1997, an Australian businessman visited the MGM Grand. He sat down at the blackjack table and began betting $250,000 each. Luck favored Parker, and he managed to pull off a big score.

According to unconfirmed information, he was so happy with the result that he left a tip of $1 million to the dealers.

Don Johnson – $15.1 Million

Don Johnson won a fortune not by chance, but because of his skill, which is essential for online pokies and offline gambling games. Since his young age, he had a passion for betting and gambling. As a student, he worked at the racetrack and later became a casino manager. Looking behind the scenes, he understood how things worked and was able to excel at working strategies.

In 2010, Johnson actively played blackjack at three Atlantic City casinos for six months. The high roller, whose bets reached $100,000, made an impressive amount of money during that time.