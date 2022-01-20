Best Online Roulette Casinos In Canada

Though roulette is one of the oldest casino games globally, it’s still one of the top choices among players globally. The popularity of the game has made the top online casinos in the world embrace it. Initially, the game seemed a little complicated. But it is pretty straightforward and engaging. Besides, there is a chance to land major wins through roulette, which will add to your deposit or no deposit bonus in Canada from favourite casino. Regardless of how skilled the players are, they love roulettes. This also explains why the game is so popular. Here are the top roulette casinos to try out in Canada.

1. Dream Vegas

Dream Vegas came into the casino scene in 2018, which makes it a comparatively new addition to the gambling scene in Canada. The site has already built quite a reputation due to its lucrative bonuses, trustworthy range of developers, and high-end software. Do you want to play your favourite roulette games and card games while dreaming about the lavish Las Vegas Casinos? Dream Vegas is the one for you! We found sixteen roulettes here, with all the popular variations of it. Most of the games come from NetEnt, though the European Roulette Gold Series by Microgaming is a great addition to the lobby. NetEnt’s Roulette Adv High and American Roulette, and NYX’s Roulette Master are the popular games on the site. Many roulettes are available for as low as C$0.10. However, Dream Vegas takes good care of the VIPs and lets them play for C$10,000.

2. TonyBet Casino

TonyBet Casino has been around since 2009, and it was acquired in 2016 by Betsson – a Swedish company. Betsson completely revamped the old site to turn it into a visually appealing, colourful experience for all. Currently, it operates through TonyBet OÜ and has a license from the UK Gambling Commission. We clicked on the roulette option in the games lobby to find ten amazing titles, such as Fugaso’s Neon Roulette, Evoplay Entertainment’s American Roulette 3D, and gaming’s European Roulette. Additionally, the site has more than 400 popular casino games, including live dealer games, table games, and slot games. To be in with a chance of winning the highest casino prize, play TonyBet progressive jackpot slots. Top software providers power this casino and use highly advanced data security software to ensure that the players are safe. There is even a sport betting part on the site, making it the one-stop destination for players.

3. Lucky Days

Raging Rhino NV owns and operates Lucky Days, and it runs under the legit license by the Government of Curacao. The platform is focused on offering a fair, safe, and fun gambling ambience for the players. At present, it offers both live dealers and other casino games. Moreover, the collection of casino games found here is something that caters to all types of players. Since Lucky Days started its journey in 2019, it’s a brand-new offering made in Sweden. The cool Scandinavian design truly shines in the graphics and layout of the site. When it comes to graphics, Lucky Days gets us a relaxing and carefree environment. Whether you want to try a game of roulette or enjoy fun slot games, there is something for everyone.

4. 888 Casino

888 Casino makes the casino players in Canada super happy with the game variety, particularly the roulette. We found over 300 games present in the library, which means that regardless of the player’s preference, the site has covered all the bases. There are eight table game choices besides the live casinos, and five of them are popular roulettes, such as French Roulette, European Roulette, Low Stakes Roulette, American Roulette, and 3D Roulette. Apart from all the roulette variants, you will find several bingo variations that you can try your hand at. We also found a wide range of live casino options in the table games section. Each table game has many tables for us to play and enjoy. The best part is that there is a proper lounge present for blackjack and roulette tables.

5. Casimba Casino

Casimba Casino is another casino that was launched recently in 2017. Like other popular casinos like Dream Vegas, Casimba also operates under White Hat Gaming. This popular roulette site in Canada is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission. Casimba Casino does not have a mobile app, but its website is perfectly suitable for mobile play. There are more than eighty top software providers on the website, so you will definitely find your preferred games, apart from roulette. We get to earn different points based on the casino games we play on this platform. As such, roulette gets us 0.25 points. We redeemed the points for cash in sections of C$1,000 with the rate of C$5 for every 1,000 points. We also found sixteen amazing roulette games, such as European Roulette Gold Series by Microgaming and American Roulette by NetEnt. To add to that, there is live roulette from the highly reputed Evolution Gaming.

6. Party Casino

Party Casino happens to be one of the most known casinos in Canada. It started its journey way back in 1997. It was called Starluck Casino back then. The platform was revamped and relaunched in 2006, which brings them in sync with the changing times. This popular casino site in Canada is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. Though the site has been in existence for a long time, it has managed to keep up with the times. Some of the roulette games we found here are conventional French, American, and European Roulette. There are many interesting and exclusive roulettes as well, such as Party Casino Roulette Pro. Evolution Gaming powers the live dealer game lobby. It has about ninety live tables full of all your preferred high-rolling casino games, including roulette.

A Summary of Welcome Offers And Free Spins on Canadian Roulette Casinos

Name of the Casino Welcome Bonus Free Spins Dream Vegas 200% Welcome Bonus up to C$7000 120 Tonybet Casino 100% Bonus up to CA$1000 120 Lucky Days 100% Welcome Bonus up to C$1,500 100 888 Casino 200% Welcome Bonus up to C$300 25 Casimba 200% Welcome Bonus up to C$5000 50 Party Casino 100% Welcome Bonus up to C$500 120

It is time to go ahead and run your own assessment of the options mentioned above. Choose the ones you like, and open your account on those sites to start playing the roulette games you prefer.