Why FIFA Not Including Crossplay on Pro Clubs is So Disappointing

If you’re a regular on Twitter, then you must have come across with the hashtag save Pro Clubs. This might sound a little dramatic for an outsider, but for FIFA game lovers it is a serious call for change. FIFA games are doubtlessly one of the most popular ones in the gaming world. Their games have succeeded in capturing the very essence of what the round ball game is all about. This is why each of their game releases is analyzed under the loop by football lovers.

So, you might be asking yourself what sparked the dramatic hashtag that has taken over Twitter. Well, we’re here to break it down for you.

Setting the Record Straight!

Navigating the universe of online games can be very confusing. There are so many online games, versions, and modes that it has become a necessity to fully understand what’s going on. FIFA Pro Club is an online game mode that allows you to create your ideal virtual player with all your desired characteristics and features. You can then go ahead and team the player up with other virtual ones to form a club. The different clubs compete against each other just like any other regular club will do. This mode is particularly appreciated because it gives you that unique feeling that you are actually the one playing behind your screen.

The Disappointing Part of FIFA’s Update

Now, let’s tell you why people are so upset over the latest trailer released by EA sports. The introduction of Pro Clubs in 2010 was highly celebrated by many fans, who saw it as a way of giving more freedom to players. But, as years went by, many people started complaining about the lack of updates in the Pro Club mode. Many people have the impression that FIFA Ultimate Team mode is getting all the attention, whereas there is a huge community of gamers who have chosen to go with the Pro Club mode.

This is why when EA Sports started looking into the option of cross play with FIFA22, many game enthusiasts were convinced that all the modes of the online game will be included in the update. And, if you’re not familiar with the term cross play, just keep in mind that it’s a fancy word which means that you can play with your friends across multiple platforms that are compatible with the game. So, fans were very disappointed to see that once again Pro Clubs were forgotten in the recent update, leaving players with restricted options in this mode.

Prohibiting this option for pro clubs is simply the last straw for its fans, who were already feeling left out by the recent additions. They feel that the game developers keep letting the Pro Club fans down by underestimating the number of people that enjoy using this option.

Conclusion

Although EA Sports is yet to release a statement on what’s being said online about the Pro Clubs, they’ve made it clear over the years that their main priority will always be the players. This leaves us with a little hope that they will find a way to make amends with their community.