Forbes Reveals List of Top Paid Tennis Players in the World

Would you be surprised if we said that Novak Djokovic is the World’s #1 Tennis Player but is not the highest paid in the lot? Because that is what the truth is.

According to reports from Forbes, Roger Federer earned $100 million in 2019 and 2020, making himself the highest-paid sportsperson, more than eminent players like Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Below are the top paid tennis players in the world, as per reports from Forbes.

1. Roger Federer

This Swiss tennis player ranked number 4 in the men’s singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals. According to reports, Federer managed to bag $6.3 million in his tournament wins and $100 million through advertisements.

2. Novak Djokovic

Ranked #1 in the World’s Men’s Singles Tennis, Novak Djokovic is the second-highest paid tennis player after Federer. At the age of 33, this Serbian professional tennis player has managed to win 36 ATP Tour Masters 1000 titles and 14 ATP Tour 500 titles. He has earned $12.6 million from tournament wins and $32 million from advertisement deals.

3. Rafael Nadal

Securing a whopping $40 million in payments, Nadal is the third on the list. This Spanish tennis player is also the #2 ranked in the Men’s Singles Tennis by ATP. He has won 35 ATP Tour Masters 1000 titles, 21 ATP Tour 500 titles, along with 2 Olympic gold medals. His earnings include $14 million from tournament wins and $26 million from advertisement deals.

4. Naomi Osaka

Ranked number 1 by the Women’s Tennis Association, Naomi Osaka is yet another eminent personality in the tennis world everyone consistently raves about. At the age of 23, Osaka has managed to bag the Grand Slam championship not once but three times. As for her earnings, she has secured $3.4 million in tournament wins and $34 million in advertisement deals.

5. Serena Williams

The former #1 ranked in Women’s tennis and the 23 times winner of the Grand Slam singles titles, Serena Williams is a name every household raved about. Even at the age of 39, Williams has time and time-proven her worth with her potent powerplay and her wins. She has managed to secure $4 million in tournament wins and $32 million in advertisement deals.

Conclusion

The list further includes five more tennis players in the top 10 of the highest-paid tennis players, including Kei Nishikori, Ashleigh Barty, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, and Simona Halep. This data, presented by Forbes, includes the highest-paid players between the year of 2019-20.