UGears Wooden Puzzles for the Whole Family

The opportunity to unite with the whole family over a common exciting activity is priceless. This is a chance to not only do something interesting together but also communicate, joke, and look for the right solution together. UGears mechanical models invite you to this kind of pastime. These toys represent wooden puzzles, which, after being assembled, end into an interesting mechanical model that can ride, or spin, or be used for daily purposes.

UGears Wooden Model Kits for Adults and Kids

If you don’t know what to give your friends who have everything at home, 3d wooden puzzles for adults will serve as a great alternative to traditional gifts. They are designed for users from 14 years old and take 9-16 hours of continuous work, depending on the complexity of the model and the number of parts. The kit is accompanied by detailed illustrated instructions. And if it is not enough, there are ready-made videos with a step-by-step assembly of each toy.

Why are they suitable for adults?

You will have to give up all routine problems. It is like meditation, but you will have a nice prize ­ a Hurdy-Gurdy, an airplane, a car, a phone stand, a Treasure box, or something else from the huge UGears family.

Every month, new 3d puzzles for adults models appear.

You will have to recall or learn the basics of mechanics. After all, in the box, you will find only wooden sheets with laser-cut elements. For some models ­ a set of rubber bands. But how can this pile of wooden pieces be set in motion? You will be surprised how easy it is.

Kids adore doing something with their parents. At the same time, they will develop their creative and thinking abilities. As they assemble mechanical puzzles, their motor skills improve, and they learn to work together on interesting, albeit difficult, problems.

Benefits of UGears Toys

UGears 3d puzzles are made from wood and assembled without glue. They are absolutely non-toxic, safe, and environmentally friendly. After assembly, the finished toy can be colored or left as it is.