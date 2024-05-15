Canada: A Nation Embracing Gambling

There’s no denying that the gambling market is growing bigtime. According to research, in 2025, the global gambling market is predicted to hit $674.7 billion. In the online gambling world, it’s forecast to reach $100.90 billion in 2024, suggest reports on the website of consumer and market data company Statista.
One country seeing the gambling industry go from strength to strength is Canada. Statista reports forecasts of the online market reaching USD 4.19 billion in 2024 and a market volume of USD 5.71 billion in 2029.
Of course, a country’s laws and attitude towards an industry of any kind can be a major factor in whether that industry thrives or otherwise. Some have harsher attitudes towards gambling than others. Below is a look at the laws in Canada around gambling, how they help operators to succeed and keep players safe. This article will also look at the special case of Ontario and at what the future may hold for the Canadian gambling industry.
The current rules and regulations around gambling in Canada
When it comes to laws around gambling, the national government places its trust in the provinces and territories of Canada. If a gambling activity is not managed by a provincial government, then the Canadian authorities consider it illegal. Canada’s Criminal Code makes no reference to licensing, other than that of charitable organisations or small operations offering gaming facilities. However, it’s widely understood that provinces can’t issue licenses to private entities that wish to offer gaming in their respective provinces.
The Canadian Gaming Commissions supervises the industry overall, although individual provinces enact and enforce the laws on gambling activities. The commission communicates with the public, government and the media, so that gambling is understood and remains in perspective.
The good news for Canadian citizens is that lots of the country’s provinces favour the industry. Depending on the province, it’s possible to play casino games, including some of the best paying ones; poker; bingo; and buy lottery tickets. Sports betting is also legal in a lot of provinces, although fantasy betting is not as widely offered as some other types of betting. Ontario is one province where fantasy sports bettors can engage in this form of leisure.
Canada’s Criminal Code doesn’t distinguish between land-based forms of gambling and online forms. This has made playing online a grey area, and some citizens will play on the sites of overseas operators because the law doesn’t appear to expressly forbid it, nor does it clearly allow it.
Benefiting operations and keeping players safe
Regulation is good news for the industry and for players. Millions of dollars have been laundered through casinos and betting. This type of misconduct is viewed as a threat to security and financial stability in the province and wider Canada, and authorities have begun to crack down on it.
Regulation is important to keep the industry sustainable and long-lasting. Most of all though, it keeps gambling safe and fair for players. The existence of regulation can stop players turning to unregulated sides run by shady operators. If a dispute arises, a regulator can hold the gambling establishment or service provider accountable.
Gaming in Ontario
Ontaria is one province that has bucked the industry trend. After the Canadia government passed a bill to allow provinces to create regulated casino and betting markets in 2021, Ontario became the first province to launch legal online gambling the following year.
To protect players, the province has strict laws. The operators must not advertise bonuses or credits. Nor must advertisements contain any misleading claims, whether directly or indirectly. To play casino games or bet, players must be 19 years or older. To play bingo or lottery, they must be 18 years or more. Players also have to be within Ontario and the gambling site must be able to access the location to play on regulated sites.
The future of the gambling industry in Canada
Ontario has set a precedent by launching legal online gambling. Other provinces are likely to follow, especially given the tempting tax dollars that legalised gaming services can contribute to governmental coffers, which authorities can put back into the provinces and public services in them.
One thing that is obvious in the gambling industry is the power of technology, which is driving everything forward. Technology has allowed operators to create and offer new games, and to make their services more accessible. As Canada relaxes its attitude more and more towards gambling, the industry is likely to find a healthy balance between legal controls over gambling and creative freedom. Games such as blackjack may start to be played in virtual reality.
Canada is beginning to embrace gambling more and more. The nation’s provinces have the power to legalise gambling. Ontario has gone one further by clearing up ambiguity around online gambling and making it clearly legal. Other provinces are likely to follow suit.