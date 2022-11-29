A Brief History of Online Gambling in Australia

Australians have been gambling in venues all over the country for hundreds of years. The popularity of gambling games, from wagers on sporting events to spins at the roulette wheel, suggests that Australians enjoy taking chances with their money more than the rest of the world.

The Development of Australia’s Online Gaming Market

Even though the IGA has helped to clarify some things about online gambling sites in Australia, the freedom it gives players has led to a rise in the popularity of many online gambling games across the country. In addition, gambling is not regarded as a legitimate vocation in Australia, therefore people who bet on sports, play poker, gamble in casinos, and other forms of gambling do not have to pay taxes on their winnings.

Numerous offshore jurisdictions have issued operating licenses to hundreds of online gambling firms open to players from Australia and the rest of the world. Some operators focus on just one or two types of online gambling, but more and more establishments are starting to provide a wide variety of options, such as slots, table games, poker, and sports betting.

How The Gaming Industry Got Its Start in Australia

After several years of fighting for a casino license on the island of Tasmania, the first legitimate casino opened its doors in February 1973. The casino was located in Tasmania. However, gambling has been practiced in Australia for a much longer period of time than that.

As European settlers traveled southward from all over the continent, it was only inevitable that many of them would bring some traditions and customs from their homelands with them. Among them were games of chance. So, games like roulette and blackjack that were popular in Europe made their way to Australia long before the first legal casino opened.

The Casino and Gambling Scene in Australia

At the moment, there are more than a dozen casinos in Australia. Due to regional variations in the legal framework around both online and brick-and-mortar casinos, some forms of gambling are more prevalent in certain areas than others.

The same principle applies to other types of gambling, such as poker and betting on sports. Certain games have a greater following than others due to factors such as custom and routine, as well as legal considerations, which have contributed to the phenomenon in some instances.

The Pokies Scene

Poker machines, often known as “pokies,” can be found in bars, hotels, and other establishments around Australia and are a popular form of gambling. Similar to some of the slots seen in Las Vegas casinos, pokies give average Australians the chance to play for modest amounts while having a drink with friends. Despite the term being short for “poker machines,” they are rarely poker-specific.

Pokies have long been one of the most contentious kinds of gambling among politicians who are opposed to gambling; despite this, they continue to enjoy an enormous amount of popularity among the general people of Australia. You can go to any licensed establishment in the country, put some money in the slot machine, and cross your fingers that you get lucky.

The Racing of Horses

In 1810, on Governor Macquarie’s instruction, a formal horse race was held, marking the beginning of legalized gambling. At the period, horse racing was particularly well-liked in the state of New South Wales. By the 1840s, horse racing had spread throughout the entirety of Australia.

The Victorian Racing Club established the Melbourne Cup in 1861 so that they could make money off of gambling. There are still bets being placed on the Cup even though it is still in existence. It currently produces up to $14 billion in wagers annually. It’s a huge deal in the sport of horse racing and deserves its prominence.

The Drawing of Lots

In 1916, Australia saw the introduction of its first lottery which was managed by the government. However, prior to that, sometime in the 1880s, there was a lottery that was arranged by the state government and was quickly made illegal by a variety of local authorities. This lottery began sometime around that decade. The First World War lottery was organized to raise money for charities supporting the war effort.

Lotteries that are run by the government continue to be quite popular in Australia. Additionally, some are owned and maintained by non-profit and private organizations. A significant number of charitable groups continue to receive some funding from lotteries.

The Expansion of Online Gambling Markets

Despite the fact that there are a lot of regulations in place that make it difficult to gamble online, Australians are nevertheless able to do so by exploiting a variety of legal loopholes. The fact that gambling gains are not taxable is another advantage in this. This includes wagers placed on sporting events, which continue to be the most well-liked type of gambling.

Since the availability of internet gambling has increased in recent years, more people are participating in the activity than ever before. Particularly true for young gamers who are accustomed to playing on their phones. The acceptance of bitcoin transactions as a form of payment has also been of assistance.

To Sum Up

Gambling has been practiced in Australia for hundreds of years, but it wasn’t until the 19th century that horse racing betting became the country’s most popular form of gambling. In addition, that was the very first time that the government participated in and planned the event. The beginning of the 20th century saw a rise in the popularity of slot machines.

Australian gamblers were among the first to adopt online gambling, and the regulation governing it was approved in 2001. Even if the law is quite restricted, there are still opportunities for Australian gamers to participate in online gambling because of the existence of loopholes. Gambling of any type, including wagers placed on sporting events, is still a widely practised pastime and a rich business in Australia.