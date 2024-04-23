BoVegas App Features for Australian Users

The BoVegas Casino has been the ultimate destination for all Casino enthusiasts in Australia. This platform was launched in the year 2017 and holds the Curacao Gaming Commission license. It also protects the personal information provided by the users with the help of its 256-bit SSL encryption security method. The developers of this platform are currently working to launch BoVegas mobile app for both Android and iOS devices. Till then, users will be able to access the mobile version of the casino platform, which has been highly optimised. Players will be able to find all the games available on the mobile version, such as blackjack, roulette, slots, poker, Baccarat, and others. The new users are rewarded with a Welcome bonus of 250% up to 8300 AUD on their first deposit.
|APK Size
|Not Available
|Current Version
|Not Available
|Installed App Size
|Not Available
|Cost
|Free
|Supported Operating System
|Android and iOS
System Requirements
Before accessing the mobile version of this platform, players can have a look at the system requirements which the developers have given out to access it smoothly.
For Android:
|Android Version
|Android 6.0 or Above
|RAM
|610 MB
|Processor
|1.6 GHz
|Memory Space
|120 MB
For iOS:
|iOS Version
|iOS 8.0 or Above
|RAM
|585 MB
|Processor
|1.2 GHz
|Memory Space
|110 MB
The users whose device fulfils the above-mentioned system requirements will be able to use the mobile version without any interruptions. If they face any issues, they can contact customer support via Live Chat or email (support@bovegas.com).
How to Access Mobile Version?
Players who are looking forward to accessing the mobile version of the BoVegas Casino platform can access it by following the steps given below:
- Open the BoVegas Casino’s official website for Australian users on any web browser.
- Log in to your existing account or create a new account on the casino platform.
- Once the account has been created, players can easily start using the mobile version.
By following the simple steps mentioned above, players can easily access the mobile version of this casino platform.
Features of Mobile Version
There are several features which casino enthusiasts will be able to enjoy while using the mobile version of BoVegas Casino, which are as follows-
- Wide Range of Casino Games: The mobile version also offers a wide range of casino games like the PC website, such as Jackpot Ganesha Fortune, Pop the Bank, Take the Vault, Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, Cascade, and several others.
- Welcome Bonus: New users will be able to enjoy the Welcome bonus offered by the platform on the mobile version, from which they will be able to claim 250% up to 8300 AUD on their first deposit.
- Payment Methods: The mobile version of the casino platform also supports various popular payment methods like VISA, MasterCard, Maestro, American Express, Bitcoin, LiteCoin, Ethereum, Tether, and several others.
- Customer Support: Players can contact customer support through the mobile version, via Live Chat, email (support@bovegas.com), or Phone Number (+61283108119).
- VIP Levels: Users can also enjoy the benefits of the VIP levels offered by the platform by unlocking any of the four levels available in the mobile version.
Therefore, the mobile version offers all the features of the PC website and some other features like stability, compatibility, and much more.