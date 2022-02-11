10 Best Family-Friendly Minecraft Servers For Your Kids in 2022

If you have kids who are gaming enthusiasts and have recently started engaging with Minecraft on their home network, they will soon want to play with others. Minecraft is a highly engaging game and once you start playing it, there is no stopping. Kid-friendly Minecraft server is a major concern for parents as they worry about their child’s safety.

Public Minecraft servers can be extremely fun as it gives players a chance to meet like-minded people. Players can join the Minecraft community and make new friends. This is good for building social skills like problem-solving, cooperation, and compromise.

Public servers also have a lot of good stuff going on in the Minecraft world like various plugins that they offer. They offer many interesting features like teleports, jobs, role-play, and money systems. The servers deal with it all without you changing your game. They also offer ready-made worlds that include stunning buildings and cities, mini games, transport networks, and much more for kids to experience.

If public servers have such great stuff why are we talking about family-friendly Minecraft servers, right? Even though public servers offer such good features, they are not all safe. There are chances that your child might be exposed to foul language, predators online, or even bullying.

But worry not, there are a few family-friendly Minecraft servers that are safe for families and kids. With these Minecraft servers for kids, you don’t have to worry about the safety of your child and let them enjoy the world of Minecraft without any fear.

Here are The Best Family Friendly Minecraft Servers For Kids in 2022

Cubeville

Cubeville is a good family-friendly Minecraft server made for kids. You can simply type cubeville.org on your Minecraft client and join. It has a list of rules and when you join, you are provided with a tutorial.

The world of Cubeville is huge and has a huge central city. It offers many fun things along with fun people to meet. You can also earn cash with quests. You can also secure space for yourself with chest and land protection.

Towncraft

Towncraft is open to joining, simply by entering play . towncraft . us in your Minecraft client. This family-friendly peer server is quite interesting as it is wrapped around a story that a meteor has destroyed the world and now it is your friends and you who need to rebuild it.

There are many kids and parents who play on this server so it is a helpful and friendly environment.

Intercraften

One of the few friendly Minecraft servers is Intercraften, it is also one of the most popular ones. There is an application form that you need to fill out to join as it is whitelisted. Intercraften has a well-planned server and to help parents or kids at any point in time, they have moderators that are extremely helpful.

It offers many worlds that include Capture the Flag World, New Survival, creative world, peaceful world, and much more. It also offers jobs along with a strong money system. Any type of offender is banned from the server by the moderators.

The Sandlot

A decent Minecraft family-friendly server is The Sandlot and is also whitelisted. It has been up and running since December 2011. This kid-friendly Minecraft server has good rules and multiple filters to keep any abusive behavior at bay. The reason behind it is that a former school teacher operates it.

There is an Easy Survival world on this server that is great for kids. This server comes quite close to the standard Minecraft though it has a nice combination of various worlds. The Sandlot allows kids to choose a job and make money and use it to buy items from the mall.

CrazyPig

There are many safe Minecraft servers, one such is CrazyPig. It is small and has a nice community. CrazyPig was set up by a father for his son in the UK but now everybody can use it. As it is not whitelisted you have to enter play. crazy pig . net in your Minecraft client.

If ranks motivate you, this server is for you. It has a ‘belt’ system to rank players depending on how long they are playing on CrazyPig. In return for more belts, you get access to different worlds. It has a helpful and friendly player community along with a plugin Grief Protection to prevent griefing.

Addstar

This kid-friendly Minecraft server is Australian and quite busy. Open for everyone to join as it is not whitelisted. The moderation on this server is heavy and LWC protection and Grief Protection. This server suits older kids over younger kids as there is a lot going on here. There is a brief intro and then you are on your own. Addstar is great for somebody who is already aware of servers and Minecraft. Though the Addstar is friendly and always helpful.

MineSquish

Another kid-friendly Minecraft server is Minesquish which comes with a strict process of application as it is whitelisted. You need to register on the forums to apply, not just apply but also introduce who you are and show active participation on their forum. That is the only way to get whitelisted unless you are applying for your kid who is not old enough to participate on the forum. If that is the case you only have to introduce yourself and explain the server rules to your kid.

This goes to show how MineSquish is serious about fostering a good community and keeping it family-friendly. It also has a spawn that is monster-free just for kids. Any griefers found are immediately thrown out though there are hardly any ever.

SafeCraft

SafeCraft was earlier called Win Family Survival. It is slowly growing into a big community though at the moment they are small. It has a team of kids and parents from the UK working on it. They have strict filters and are whitelisted. This server is special as they believe in helping out players of different abilities especially kids with ADHD and children who are autistic.

The server is colorful, lively, and fun that is quite attractive for kids. It also offers awards like Server Champion, birthday specials, and much more creating a community feeling. This server is perfect for kids, as the community is close-knit and offers a safe environment.

Blocklandia

This kid-friendly Minecraft server is great for kids of all ages. It is also whitelisted. There are kids as young as 4 playing here. As you join, usually moderators will give you a tour and guide you. They are extremely helpful in every situation and might also offer help to make your first ever house.

It offers many worlds to explore and enjoy. There is a money-based system offered too that is ‘shillings’ based. It also offers an LWC plugin to lock your chests, furnaces, doors, and more. They have good rules and are vigilant about griefing issues. Blocklandia is great if you have a kid who has just started playing Minecraft and needs a warm and welcoming community.

Famcraft

One of the safe Minecraft servers is Famcraft as it is parents who set it up for kids to have a safe space to enjoy Minecraft. It has been successfully running for a few years now and has a nice community of Minecraft players between the age group of 5-77.

As it is not whitelisted, you will have to enter survival. farmcraft . com on your Minecraft client to join it. There will be a tour by a staff member for you as you join. All the staff members are friendly and helpful. Famcraft offers great features and plugins that allow you to make cool things with Redstone and signs like iron gates, drawbridges, and much more. There is also grief prevention available on this server.

It also has a currency system and jobs available other than many unique features that are not seen with other servers. Family-friendly music is streamed by the staff, this adds a fun element to gameplay. Famcraft makes sure that it is fun and safe for all the players on their servers.

Conclusion

These were the 10 best family-friendly Minecraft servers for your kids in 2022. Try it out to see which one suits you and your child the best. All these above-mentioned servers strive to make Minecraft gameplay a safe place for kids online. Even if some of them are not whitelisted, they still make sure that their server is safe for kids and is family-friendly.

Now you don’t have to worry about your kids playing Minecraft online with others. You can even play this creative game of Minecraft with your child using these servers and have a fun time. Let your kids explore their creativity and build fun structures on Minecraft without having to worry about their safety and security.