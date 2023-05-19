What Protocols and Certifications Should You Observe for Online Poker Sites?

Obviously winning money is what most players are concerned about when trying to find the best online poker sites for us players, but how much should security matter to you? Bear in mind that you’re going to divulge some financial details and potentially spend a lot of money, it becomes paramount to ensure safety while gambling. We run down some key features and attributes that will allow you to determine what separates the best poker sites for us players from the sketchy ones that you should really look to avoid.

Lawful and Charitable Relationships

A good sign of a trustworthy online casino is that it references the local authority and its laws. UK-based sites will often list the Gambling Commission, stating they work with them, as well as some gambling charities, to show they care about their customers. When it comes to the best online poker sites for us players, check the site for a link or approval from your state government. Membership with the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) is also a good sign for any site.

Gaming Integrity

Maybe one of the most important factors in online poker is the credibility of the game. After all, without a tangible deck, the cards could be stacked against you. Gaming Labs’ certified logo is the badge you want to see. This company out of New Jersey, USA ensures that the software allows users a fair chance to win and is highly respected within the industry. There are other companies that offer similar services like i Tech Labs (mostly for Australia), eCOGRA, and BMM Test labs.

Technical Systems Testing dates back to 1993 and is a seal of software assurance. If the site has their approval then you’re going to have less chance of it breaking down and less anxiety about the algorithm always making you lose.

Online Security

Like any other site, a secure connection is necessary. SSL Encryption badges or similar usually look like a padlock to denote that the platform has adequate security protocols in place. One other notable company is VeriSign.

In addition, if the site uses TrustArc (formerly known as TRUSTe) it sets a standard that the site is pro-actively working within security measures to ensure your data is not compromised.

When signing up be sure to also note the amount of metrics you are required to input. If a site only requires a single password then it’s not as secure as a vendor which asks for a password, memorable information, etc.

Why bother?

Ultimately, without checking out the safety measures you could lose more money than you initially bargained for. With the right software, anyone can set up a website and take your details, money, and identity if you give them enough ammunition. Furthermore, without regulation, the games might be rigged so you always lose.