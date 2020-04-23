Real Money Casinos on Gaming Platforms such as Steam: will we see it soon?

When casinos were first introduced online, they were popular for offering free games and creating accessibility for all kinds of users – players who wanted to make money resorted to land-based casinos. However, with the rapid growth of the casino industry as well as the growth of cryptocurrencies, platforms began to offer players real money games as well.

Steam is a gaming platform built by Valve that offers more than 30,000 games with multiple additional features like video streaming, VR technology, game hub, downloads, and many others that attract players. Its popularity stems the fact that it was one of the first platforms that allowed players to play online together, which is why it is an industry leader today.

How to make real money

With the increasing competition in the casino industry, gaming platforms need to offer incentives to players in order to get them to choose their casinos. This attracts players to sign up with the platform for a chance to win real money. Here’s how you can win real money on online gaming platforms:

Bonuses and free spins

Casinos like Sky City (online casino) offer generous welcome bonuses of $100 and 70 free spins. The free spins mean that players can spin a specific number of times without having to pay a deposit. Plus, if they win anything on a free spin, they can collect all their winnings!

To ensure maximum rewards, pick a casino that offers free spins and no deposits. This will help you practice your skill at the game and determine whether you can win at it by the time you actually invest money. Moreover, check the wagering requirements. The lower the wagering requirements, the better it is because you will be able to withdraw your winnings faster. Make the most of free spins by using them all before you sign up or deposit money.

Knowing when to stop

This is a weakness of even the most experienced gamblers. Once they win, they start reinvesting their total earnings by doubling or even tripling the bet. Unfortunately, this means that one bad round could cost them their total earnings made up to that point. The best thing to do is know when to quit and take your earnings home by judging the situation. Know your odds and then invest in the game.

Similarly, it is best not to broadcast winnings and lower your expectations because at the end of the day, gambling is based on luck, and one bad day can cost players a lot of money. This will also help you invest more smartly and rationally. Most importantly, play safe.

Best real money casinos

The biggest concern that players have about real money casinos is whether they are regulated and legally operating or not. This section discusses some of the most trending casinos in 2020, the features that they offer, and to what extent they protect user rights.

Bao casino

Bao casino is a popular casino right now. The great thing about Bao Casino is that players are not charged any tax on their winnings as per Canadian law, unless gambling is their main source of income. However, this is still better than the tax system in most other countries where the tax rates on winnings for all players are as high as 50%. Another edge that Bao Casino has over others is that it has a license from Curacao, making it a legal gambling site so players can trust it for investing money. The casino deals with cash transactions as well as cryptocurrencies and has no withdrawal limit. It also offers a variety of games, but its only downside is that it is available in only a few countries.

X2 Roulette

X2 Roulette is available on Steam, and, as the name suggests, it only offers roulette. Players spend real money in order to get game credits called ‘XPs’, which they can use to play the game, resulting in credit or losses depending on whether they win or lose. Players can also spend 1000 XPs to create a 1000 XP bundle, which is a steam inventory item that can either be redeemed or sold on the platform to other players in exchange for credits. Unfortunately, this is very similar to gambling, and industry experts are concerned that the government could step in to penalize the platform for conducting unregulated gambling. Moreover, it exposes players to money laundering and credit card fraud. However, in Steam’s defense, the platform clearly states in its content guidelines that all content that violates jurisdiction laws is strictly prohibited.

Bet Online

Bet Online is popular mostly for its eSports feature that it recently announced. Currently, it’s a great website for players as it offers multiple games and is trusted by users. However, this was not always the case. Back in 2011-2012, Bet Online faced many issues. First, they lied about which network they were on. Then, they confiscated $60,000 from players for alleged cheating and fraud, which was not proved and later reported, thus, bringing down the credibility of the platform. After that, there was a scandal where Bet Online fined a player $37000 for dumping chips worth $50. However, since then, the platform has made amends, and in the past year or so, there were no major complaints filed against it.

Wild Casinos

Wild Casino has a great welcome bonus, great software, and multiple transaction methods, but despite this, it is not transparent about licensing and regulation. However, if you’re a big fan of bonuses, you can go for Wild Casino’s welcome bonus of 100% up to 5000 which is pretty good compared to competitors, but you should know that it is a casino still in the works with a few glitches here and there in the mobile app as well as its variety of games.