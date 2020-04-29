What are the most Important Gambling Trends in 2020?

With the world firmly in the hands of the biggest pandemic of most of our lifetimes, many people turn to online sources to get their entertainment fix. Be it Netflix, video games or even online casinos, the world online just keeps turning.

And while the digital space is less susceptible to the restrictions people are facing in everyday life, the online world has to make adjustments as well. Therefore, this is as good a time as any to have a look at some of the gambling trends we might see this year and to find out if the online casino business is well-equipped to face these new challenges.

Everything moves mobile

Even though we might be less mobile at this very moment, the world overall is always obsessed with having the world wide web accessible, and if possible, in your back pocket.

So, it’s safe to say that the optimization of mobile gambling will continue its victory lap and take over the business even more than it already has. You want a 200% bonus for signing up at this new casino? Go ahead and claim it right on your smartphone.

Moving away from native apps and towards sleek and optimized mobile websites that work right in your browser has been the way to go for years now, but in 2020 we’ll see even more old games getting a fancy HTML5 update, so you’ll see game selections that rival the biggest desktop libraries on your smartphone in no time.

Use VR to step out of your living room and into the casino

Up to now, virtual reality has remained rather gimmicky and even with the huge strides the technology has taken over the past years, it is still seen as a luxury for tech geeks and video gamers.

But since it’s hard to move about freely right now, we see more and more people craving a sense of freedom and the feeling of sitting in a room with other people. A VR headset and a well-designed live casino can offer this little slice of escapism and give players this true casino feeling while they remain safe and sound on their home sofa.

There has been the odd online casino already experimenting with a VR casino in the past, but 2020 will put these efforts into overdrive and make this technology much more widespread.

Meet your live casino bot – AI and machine learning on the rise

We’re not talking about Skynet and the Terminator here, but there has been a rise in machine learning over the past few years.

Until now, those technologies have mostly been used in customer support and to ease website navigation. But what if AI can also make its way into live casinos to lessen the burden on presenters and live dealers?

Would you feel weird dealing with a robot when playing live blackjack or roulette or do you think it will enhance the experience in your online casino? 2020 might just be the year, we’ll find out.