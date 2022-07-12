Apex Legends have quickly become one of the hottest online games. Players from around the world love playing this game with others. The only downside is that it takes time and effort to create a high-quality character in this game. Players will need to dedicate hours and hours to the game to build the most powerful character possible. Although this sounds easy, it will require dedication, persistence, and time. Just make sure that you’re boosting the right legends.

If you have to carry your team, you’ll need to combine a powerful legend with exceptional aim. Certain legends are more effective for this purpose than others. They’ll be explored in greater depth below.

Octane

First, you should consider starting with Octane. The character’s addition to your list is easy because he is one of the most powerful and aggressive legends in the game. The legend thrives in intense shootouts where he’ll need to accumulate multiple kills at once. When used by a booster in lower-ranked matches, he is unstoppable. While there is a lot to like about this character, the best thing could be the stim tactical ability.

It is great for boosters because it allows the character to move swiftly for a short time. His ultimate ability is helpful too. With this ability, the character can jump on top of enemies and eliminate them. Truly, Octane is one of the best legends to boost in Apex Legends.

Mirage

Many argue that Mirage doesn’t belong on this list, but he is very effective in low-tier competitions. The primary issue with this legend is the fact that he can only rely on his deceptive abilities. If you’re going to play this character, you’ll have to learn how to fool other competitors. Nevertheless, Mirage can be powerful in the right hands. If you’re a skilled booster, you’ll have no trouble using this character to dominate your opponents. While he is regularly described as one of the worst characters, he is still great when playing against new players.

Wraith

Truthfully, Wraith is one of the best legends you could pick. Since she was released, players have picked her consistently. It is easy to see why. She is one of the most versatile legends in Apex Legends. She has the tools and skills needed to escape the trickiest situations. Her kit makes her a good choice for boosting. When you decide to play as Wraith, you can guarantee that you’ll be able to play as aggressively as you want. You can go head-to-head with your opponents without being outgunned.

It is often safer to pick Wraith than Octane because she is one of the most consistent characters in the game. Be sure to add her to your Apex Legends Boosting list.

Seer

Finally, you may want to use Seer. The character has new abilities that allow him to locate and hunt other players easier. You’ll also appreciate the fact that this feature is going to display the HP level of your opponent. When used skillfully, Seer can be one of the most powerful legends in this game.