Top 3 Progressive Jackpot Slot Games

When we talk about the pay outs, the progressive jackpot slot games are considered the best in the online slot world today. Simply put, these slot games deliver the biggest prizes which often run into millions of dollars.

The reason why their pay outs reach such heights is because of the fact that a certain percentage from every spin of the slot game, played in any part of the world, contributes to the jackpot amount, making it bigger with each passing second. The biggest progressive jackpots involve thousands of different players feeding in wagers from massive networks. Regardless of whether you’re playing progressive slots not listed on Gamstop or listed on it, they still contribute to their respective jackpots. Now let’s acquaint you with the top three progressive jackpot slot games right now.

Hall of Gods

A product of Net Entertainment (NetEnt), a top-rated developer, Hall of Gods went on to become one of their most well-known slot games on the casino platforms. It is based on Norse mythology, and offers extremely pleasing gameplay to both ears and eyes, in perfect NetEnt style. However, Jackpot hunters don’t care much about aesthetics, do they?! You can make the Thor’s hammer symbol unlock bonus game of the online slot, wherein you’ll find three progressive jackpots referred to as Mini, Midi and Mega. The Mega is the biggest one, and has paid out around £ 7.6 million, making it amongst the best jackpot payers out there.

Mega Moolah

This Microgaming progressive jackpot slot game has paid out more amount of money and has delivered more number of instant millionaires than any other game in the cyber world. You might find it all innocent and cute on the surface, courtesy its wildlife theme, but don’t let that deceive you! It’s one slot game that can lead to serious rewards for players if the day and time is right for them! What makes it even more lucrative is that it’s connected to a huge player network that constantly feeds its progressive jackpot. The top prize of this game begins at £ 1 million, hence winners are guaranteed money even if they go off early. The fact that makes Mega Moolah even more special is that you might run into bonus game at any point of time during the game. You don’t need any specific symbol combinations for that. Once inside the bonus game, you’ll spin a lucky wheel capable of delivering four different prizes, Mega being the biggest.

Beach Life

Although Beach life was launched by Playtech a long time ago, the progressive jackpot slot game continues to draw in hordes of players owing to its huge winning potential, even today. The life really seems like a beach in this laid-back style of online slot game, but don’t let yourself relax too early! Along with the multiple mini games, it has paid out more than £ 5 million in one go to many players! The aim is to land five wild symbols, specifically on the 20th pay line so as to unlock the beach magic!