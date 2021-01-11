How to Get Rid of Unwanted on Fallout 76?

Gamers are abundant across the internet. From single to multiplayer games, the options are plentiful. With the initial release of Fallout 76 in 2018, the game has managed to attract the gamers’ attention from across the world. The wanted system in Fallout 76 is likely one of the iconic parts of this game.

It puts a bounty on the players who are crossing their boundaries and getting into highly illegal stuff otherwise worth incentivizing. If you have been playing Fallout 76 for a long and you are confused about the procedure of getting rid of unwanted, this guide should be enough.

What is Fallout 76?

For the beginner level gamers who aren’t aware, Fallout 76 is the latest Fallout adventure in the timeline for the beginner-level gamers who aren’t aware. The game follows the aftermath of the Nuclear War, dealing with the Great War’s first warriors. The survivors are also the first survivors who work on rebuilding the devastated society.

Also read about Best Places To Farm Screws in Fallout 76.

The one good thing about the latest installment of Fallout is likely the colorful layout. Unlike Fallout 4, which had a grim and muddy layout throughout the game, the same isn’t the case with Fallout 76. The landscape of the rebuilt society is filled with trees and flowers of different kinds of colors.

Todd Howard from Bethesda has exclaimed Fallout 76 is likely the biggest enterprise game. The game is set across West Virginia hills if you wanted a little help with the visualization.

It is also one of the rare Fallout installments that comes with the fast travel section, so the characters don’t have to walk around throughout the game from the start till the end. The fast travel allows the characters to travel to different parts of the game world, which is impressive.

It is a shared-world shooting game, but there is one downside to the game that many gamers complain about. Only the players playing on the same platform will be able to share the fun. In short, the players playing on Xbox One won’t collaborate with players on the PS4 and vice versa.

How does a Player Get Wanted Status on Fallout 76?

Before we discuss how to eliminate the unwanted on Fallout 76, the players must know why they get the wanted status on the game. Like in real life, even in the game, the character needs to be a bad influence to earn the wanted status.

One of the most common reasons for bounty is when you attack a player and later kill them in the game, even when they haven’t attacked you back after the initial impact.

Another common activity that can get you the wanted label is when you steal from other camps or people. Destroying the buildings also results in the bounty. If you already have an existing unwanted status, doing something worse elevates the chances of getting more strikes against you.

How to Remove Unwanted Status?

As of the current reports, there is likely just one way to get rid of the bounty from your character. It is when you get killed. Yes, only when you die is when you lose the bounty on your head.

If you think that logging off from the game and then logging back in will help you with your unwanted status or the bounty, it won’t. Even switching the worlds don’t help get rid of it.

When you die, and someone else claims the bounty on your head, only then can you get rid of it for good. But, we’d always suggest that you avoid getting yourself into situations that can lead to unwanted issues or make you get the bounty you didn’t think of.

Conclusion

The gamers hope that the developers would introduce more ways to get rid of the bounty or the wanted status from the player’s head. But, at this point, the only way out is likely to let your character die. Not just the developers, even gamers, are now looking into subjective ways that can help the gamers get out of the never-ending reverie.