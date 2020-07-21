Online Board Games That Will Make You Feel Anything but Bored

Thanks to the existence of the Internet gamers have a place to enjoy their games with their friends. Naturally, there’s no shortage of online games since developers haven’t stopped pumping out titles. All you need is a console and an Internet connection to play PUBG, Fortnite, CS: GO or any of the other top online video games available. However, for those that like to go old-school, there are some board games they can play online. Here are some titles you can enjoy:

Battleship

This is probably one of the oldest games in existence. Back in the day, all you needed is a piece of paper and a pen to play this game. If you prefer to go online then you’ll find variants of Battleship you can play with your friends. These merge the game’s simple objectives with modern-day graphics and make the experience much more interesting. So the next time you’re looking for an online game, go for online Battleship.

Casino Games

Casino games are social games that have truly stood the test of time. They have been around for years and years, and have never stopped entertaining people. Nowadays, you can find plenty of online casino sites like Casimba casino that cater to millions of players all over the world. These sites offer lots of variants of poker, blackjack, roulette, and much more. They throw in some bonuses and amazing prizes to make things more exciting.

Monopoly

This is another board game that hasn’t gone out of style. Monopoly makes you think and act like an entrepreneur. You buy various companies and increase their values by buying real estate on that property. The more they’re worth the more tax you pay but the more money you get from your opponents. If you have what it takes then you’ll be controlling all companies and establish a monopoly which is the goal of every player in the game. There are several versions of Monopoly available online so make sure to check them out the next time you’re looking for an online game.

Scrabble

If strategy board games aren’t the ones you’d go for then you can always try board games that will stimulate your brain cells. Scrabble is one such game and the goal is to come up with unique words that will give you more points. It’s especially challenging since you’re playing against friends and it can be a good game to spend an evening. Lucky for you, there are lots of versions of Scrabble available online.

Clue

If you’re ever feeling the need to see how well you’d do as a detective then Clue is the game for you. Clue will let you take the role of a sharp detective that will go through the many rooms of the mansion, look for clues and find the truth about the victim’s demise. The game exists as a board game but you can also find various versions of this popular game online.