Are you a horror movie buff like us? Even though it scares many, people enjoy watching horror movies that have scary stories and ghosts, not the funny ones. You do not need an occasion to enjoy a horror movie that will frighten you to even step into the kitchen alone. The new year, 2022 has lots of worthy horror movies for all the fans of this genre. We understand how much horror movies mean to you. We have collated a list of horror movies just for you.

If the last few years weren’t scary enough, there are really scary movies waiting for you. This genre is evergreen, it works no matter what. It is a less explored genre but it is fun to watch movies that have ghosts and paranormal events. The reason why people enjoy horror movies is that it is a different and unfamiliar theme that many are curious about. The unsettling and unnerving stories always keep the audience asking for more.

Thanks to the pandemic, many films including horror films did not make it to the big screen but 2022 seems to be the year of horror movies. There are multiple scary movies ready to hit the screens and waiting to bring the fear of the unknown back to the audience. Let us take a look at the horror movies that everyone is waiting for in 2022.

Scream 5

The box office of horror movies opens with this scary movie, Scream. This movie releases right at the beginning of the year and does not keep the audiences waiting for too long. The interesting part of this movie is that there is a connection to the original one. There are also a few actors from the original cast that will be seen in Scream 5.

The Ghostmask will be donned by a new killer targeting a teen group. Scream 5 comes after 25 years of the first one in the franchise. It will be released on January 14, 2022.

Morbius

Morbius is another movie releasing in January. It features House of Gucci fame, Jared Leto. The story revolves around Michael Morbius, a biochemist who suffers from a blood disorder that is rare. He tries to find a cure but would it be a horror movie if things go according to plan? His plans go awry and it turns him into a Vampire.

The Morbius trailer and storyline look promising. It is scheduled to release on January 28, 2022.

Don’t Worry Darling

This one is a suspense thriller featuring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as husband and wife. The story is set in 1950’s California. They live in a utopian community. The plot revolves around the fact that she believes that her husband is keeping some dark secrets. Don’t Worry Darling is created under the direction of Olivia Wilde.

It is set to release on 23rd September 2022.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This slasher series was introduced back in 1974 and returns in 2022 as a sequel. The only difference is that it will be available only on Netflix. Leatherface is coming back to slaughter new victims who have accidentally disrupted his isolation. The cast includes Sarah Yarkin, Nell Hudson, and Elsie Fisher.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s release date is 18th February 2022.

Unwelcome

Another horror movie coming in 2022 is Unwelcome. Jon Wright directs this movie. It revolves around a couple who move to a countryside house soon to find a mysterious entity lurking in their garden called Redcaps. Redcaps are bloodthirsty but help those who ask for their help when in need. This help comes at a deadly price of course!

Unwelcome will be released on 17th March 2022

Final Words

These were some of the horror movies that everyone is waiting for in 2022. There are many more that will be coming soon to scare the daylight out of you. 2022 looks full of fright and spooky nights with these scare-filled movies. These movies will make the hair on your back stand and make you question your love for horror. Plan your movie nights with these horror movies and get ready for all the other awesome horror movies of the year.