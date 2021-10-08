A question that many people wonder about is why people prefer movies over books. It’s a never-ending discussion. Ask a movie buff and they will have a zillion reasons why this medium is better and if you ask a bibliophile, they will have many reasons too. But ask yourself this very question and deep down you know that a movie will win over the book hands down.

But, what is the reason the majority of us prefer movies over books? There are several reasons behind it and we will be exploring the top 5 reasons in this article. A movie stays in your memory longer than a book does. Do you remember any books that you read in school? You sure answered no, right? Do you remember watching Lion King as a child? You can recall all the details, isn’t it? Movies are a powerful medium to share stories that will stay in your memory for a long time.

Here are the top 5 reasons why people prefer movies over books;

Get more in a short time

Time is money. If you’ve read a book, you know how time-consuming it is. Whereas, a movie has a limited time window. The movie audience gets the most of a novel without having to spend days and months together reading a book.

The maximum storyline is covered in a short time making the movie watching fun and engaging. The movies that are based on books squeeze in all the plot of the book in vivid imagery. People who don’t have enough time to read lengthy stories in a 500 pages book can enjoy the same story in a 2-hour movie. This is one of the top reasons why movies are preferred.

More Engagement

Imagine watching a movie with your group of pals with some popcorn. This idea is more engaging than reading a book alone. Movie nights are fun and engaging with like-minded people. Reading is a solo activity whereas watching a movie with people is more fun.

Book clubs are more for discussions than about reading it together. This is why a movie date is more popular than reading a book alone.

The actors, with their acting skills, keep the audience engaged. Books miss out on the human touch that movies can give us. It takes a lot more time to connect with the characters in a book than the characters on a movie screen.

Watch it as many times as you want

One of the reasons why movies are preferred over books is that you can watch them as many times as you want. You can rewatch your favorite movies anytime and anywhere. Unlike rereading a book. You need to have time and patience to revisit a book and invest a lot of time in it.

Books take up a lot of time to read it thoroughly once, let alone reading it several times. Movies hold a special place when it comes to the holiday season and also for lonely nights.

Detailed Storytelling and Fancy Language

Books are full of flowery words and include too many details. For some people, it can induce a headache. Many of us sit with our dictionaries while reading a book, isn’t it? It can become annoying after a point in time. Movies are straightforward.

Many movies which deal with complicated plots, make sure to explain complicated concepts in a simplified manner. Books on the other hand have too many details and sometimes the language used is difficult to understand, taking away from the storyline.

Detailed storytelling interests very few people, for many it is boring and will make them close the book without ever reading it. This is one of the many other reasons why people prefer a good movie over a book.

Visuals over Imagination

Remember how we learned our ABCs? Through visuals. Teachers showed us what A for apple looks like rather than letting us imagine it. This is ‘cause for many of us visual memory is stronger than our imagination. This same rule applies to movies as well, the visuals in a movie stay with us longer than what we imagine a book’s story to be.

Watching actors enact a scene is more enjoyable than imagining the scene from a book.

Conclusion

These were the top 5 reasons why people prefer movies over books and aptly so. Don’t feel guilty about binge-watching movies anymore, it’s justified! Enjoy your movie date to the fullest.