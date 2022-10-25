Bizzo Casino Review

Bizzo Casino Information

This is a completely new casino in the gambling world that started offering its services in 2021. This is a young casino that was able to come up with the newest and most exciting features that attract players from all over the world.

The owner of the casino is the company TechSoltions group H.B.. All services that the site provides are controlled by the government of Curacao.

Games at Bizzo Casino

The lobby on the site is absolutely universal and of high quality . Consists of more than 1000 games . More than 40 international gaming software providers cooperate with bizzo casino Australia. All players can use different filters. For a convenient search you can select a particular provider, game category .

Categories of games Best Slots Popular;New;Slots;Fast Games;Bonus Games;Blackjack;Roulette. Aztec Magic Bonanza;Book of the Anunnaki;Money Train;Crystal Miner;Jack the winner;Wolf’s Treasure;Lion’s Gems.

Tournaments at Bizzo Casino Australia

All tournaments that take place in the online casino are posted in the same name section on the main page. Administration is always trying to run tournaments with different slots and opportunities to win, different prize pools. The most active and popular tournaments are Oracle Slot Race, Luxury Table Battle.

The prize pool of the first one is 2000 Australian dollars and 2000 free spins. The prize fund of the second above slot is A$1,000.

Bonus Program

All Australians notice that the promotions at bizzo-casinos.com are more lucrative than anywhere else. Sign up to take advantage of all the opportunities that are presented at the online casino.

First Deposit Bonus

Once you make a deposit you will be entitled to 100 free spins on slots Dig Digger and Mechanical Clover. It’s worth mentioning that 50 free spins will be credited on the day of registration, the other 50 the next day.

100% bonuses of maximum 10 Australian dollars.

Second Deposit Bonus

This gift is 50% up to Australian $300 and 50 free spins for Johny Cash and Elvis Frog slots in Vegas.The player gets free spins immediately after making a deposit.

Spin on Mondays

Every Monday all registered players receive up to 100 free spins for Avalon : The Lost Kingdom and Cash Elevator slots . In addition you get 20 spins on a minimum deposit of $20, 50 spins on a minimum deposit of $50 and 100 on a deposit of $100.

Thursday Bonuses

On Thursday you get a 50% bonus on up to AUD$200 + 100 spins at The Magic Cauldron.Free spins are awarded in installments: 50 will be credited immediately, the remaining 50 the next day.

Bonus Program Rules

This section outlines the basic aspects that should be considered if you are a bonus hunter:

For those who use the no deposit bonus there is a winning limit. It is 75 Australian dollars;

There is also a maximum limit for those who use cashback bonuses, deposit bonus, tournament bonuses and comp point. The limit in this case is 15,000 Australian dollars;

In order to use the promotional offers you need to know the bonuses promo codes;

Sequence of wagering an active bonus: 1.wagering real money. 2.Bonus points are gained;

You cannot use more than one bonus offer at a time;

Bets on slots counts for 100%. Bets on live dealer games and table games do not count towards the wagering requirements;

Players can withdraw before wagering requirement is met . But it should be remembered that all winnings that were obtained within this bet will be cancelled afterwards.

Methods of Payment at Bizzo Casino

The developers have tried to make sure that each player has found the method that suits him. Therefore, the site includes a large number of optimal payment methods. All transactions are processed by security service and protected by 128 bit encryption.

Deposit Method Minimum amount Maximum amount Processing time Mastercard AU$15 AU$2400 Instant Visa AU$15 AU$2400 Instant eZeeWallet AU$15 AU$150000 Instant Luxon AU$15 AU$150000 Instant Sticpay AU$15 AU$150000 Instant AstroPay AU$15 AU$150000 Instant MuchBetter AU$15 AU$150000 Instant Perfect Money AU$15 AU$150000 Instant Jeton AU$15 AU$150000 Instant Bitcoin AU$15 AU$150000 Instant Neosurf AU$1 AU$4000 Instant Cash2Cade AU$25 AU$4000 Instant Paysafecard AU$15 AU$150000 Instant Cardano AU$15 AU$150000 Instant Ethereum AU$15 AU$150000 Instant Dogecoin AU$15 AU$150000 Instant USD Coin AU$15 AU$150000 Instant Bitcoin Cash AU$15 AU$150000 Instant Tether USD AU$15 AU$150000 Instant Ripple AU$15 AU$150000 Instant

Checking Your Identity

The most important step to be taken by any player is to provide proof of age 18 or more. For this purpose, the “Confirmation Document” is needed. What do I have to prove in my personal information?

Proof of address (utility bill, bank account, telephone bill); Proof of identity(Driver’s license, passport); Payment confirmation(picture of the card account, online bank, e-wallet. Where you can see the amount of the deposit).

Technical Customer Support

In the case when the player has questions on any theme, it can be a withdrawal issue, to find the game and so on. You can contact the technical support. It is available 24 hours a day. You can write to email or use the online chat. Usually the answer in the chat room will come in minutes. You can say that this is the best way to communicate with the support site.

Now you know all the information to start your way to Bizzo Casino Australia. Hurry up and go through a simple registration procedure, get the bonuses and start relaxing together with the other players. Good luck and big winnings!