Top 5 Best Payout Slot Games in 2022

Slot games remain one of the most popular types of online games in the United Kingdom and their reputation continues to grow, but why?

To begin with, the technology surrounding slot games has come a long way. Slot tech now encompasses the technology used in AAA video games, moreover developers of slot games have been able to lure away the developers from some of the biggest video game companies in the world – Rockstar Games, for example.

For many gamers, online slots offer a great deal of excitement due to the modern features that are now built into the games. These features increase the likelihood of winning too, which is the number one reason why people play slot games.

Winning is a huge factor when it comes to which slot games players like to play. Although this type of online game is primarily luck based, there are ways in which it is possible to increase the likelihood of winning. There are no cheats but one of the biggest tips is to play slot games which offer both a high RTP (Return to Player) and high maximum potential payout.

What is RTP and Payout of an Online Slot Game?

RTP stands for Return to Player and is the theoretical amount that you will win from any given slot game if luck was not a factor.

For example, Templar Tumble is an online slot with an RTP of 96.25%. This means that for every £100 put into the game, the player will receive £96.25 in return.

The potential payout of a slot means how much, in theory, a slot can payout at a maximum level.

For example, Templar Tumble has a maximum payout of 17,280x – the x stands for x your bet. So, if you bet £1 and you trigger the maximum payout, then you will win £1 multiplied by 17,280 = £17,280.

The RTP and payout is an important factor. As such, we have worked alongside the team at SlotsHawk.com to research the best payout slots games which can be played by UK gamblers. Included in our top 5 list below is some background information on the game. At the end of the article, we have also listed 20 more games which offer above average payouts.

Top 5 Slot Games Ranked by Max Payout

Mayan Wild Mystery

Themed around the ancient Mayan civilisation, Mayan Wild Mystery is the slot game with the highest possible payout, according to our research. The maximum payout has the potential to reach 125,000x the bet. With a minimum bet of £0.50, this means that players can win up to £62,500 from one spin worth just 50p!

Mayan Wild Mystery was developed by a European company called StakeLogic. These developers are known for creating games with beautiful graphics and features which are imputed into their games with style and finesse.

Max Payout – 125,000x

RTP – 96.27%

Rome: The Golden Age

There are plenty of slot machines based on the Ancient Roman Empire, but Rome: The Golden Age probably tops the lot due to its payout as well as its excellent graphics.

Developed by master slots technicians, NetEnt, any fans of gaming during Antiquity should enjoy getting to know this game. Some of the game’s features include multipliers, respins and a bonus round which is based on the Roman gladiator arena.

Max Payout – 100,000x

RTP – 96.06%

Dead or Alive 2

All casino games come with some sort of theme, and Dead or Alive 2 offers a theme revolving around cowboys and the American Wild West. Released over a decade ago in 2009, Dead or Alive 2 remains a widely played game offered by dozens of online casinos.

Some of the features that we think are of high quality here include three Wild West themed features such as the Old Saloon feature which introduced x2 multipliers on all symbols, and the high noon feature which turns wild symbols into x3 multipliers.

A £1 winning spin on Dead or Alive 2 at the max payout level would net players a win of £100,000.

Max Payout – 100,000x

RTP – 96.80%

Buffalo King

One of the newest slot games on this list, Buffalo King was released for play worldwide in 2020 by game developers, Pragmatic Play. Although the theme to this one is lacking a little imagination, the slot is full of features which help to add to the thrills offered by Buffalo King.

Like most games on this list, Buffalo King is a high volatility slot. Slot games come in three different volatilities (variances): Low, medium and high. Low volatility offers lots of wins but low payouts whereas high volatility is the exact opposite – infrequent wins but high payouts.

Max Payout – 93,750x

RTP – 96.06%

Wheel of Fortune Megaways

Wheel of Fortune Megaways takes the crown as the best payout Megaways slot game. Megaways is a slot game mechanic created by Australian slots developers Big Time Gaming. The Megaways mechanic adds an extra row to the game (slot games are usually played on a 3×6 grid. The extra row increases the paylines exponentially. Whilst usually games do not have any more than 500 paylines, Megaways games offer 117,549 payines, which creates the environment for bigger and better wins.

The game itself is based around the Wheel of Fortune TV game show, and even offers a bonus round themed on the famed wheel. Despite being released in 2021, the graphics do look a bit dated, but there can be no denying the payout potential of this game.

Max Payout – 80,150x

RTP – 96.46%

20 More Slots with Huge Payouts

We hope you enjoyed this Daily Game article. Please find 20 more slot games which offer large payout below.