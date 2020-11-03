The Most Popular Online Casino Games Right Now

Casino games are growing popular by the day now that virtually all traditional games have online versions. However, with so many online gambling platforms offering different game assortments, you may struggle to find the best games to play without first going through a lengthy phase of trial and error. If you are looking to start your filter-down process with a list of some of the world’s most played games, you have come to the right place. Here are the most popular casino games for 2020:

1. Blackjack

Blackjack’s popularity has something to do with the notion that it has the highest win probability among casino table games. Played by more gamblers than baccarat, roulette, and craps combined, the game involves one or more participants who take on a dealer in turns. During gameplay, players are given cards whose value should match or come closest to 21 without exceeding it.

You can get many varieties of blackjack on reputable gambling platforms such as mychance.com. Take the time to try out a few of them, and you will most likely find one that tickles your fancy.

2. Texas Holdem

Texas Holdem poker has been on a steady rise in popularity since the start of the century when online poker started gaining ground. It is a fun game to play, whose main goal is to make the best betting decisions and win the most chips over a number of hands. As a player, you aim to accumulate a five-card hand with the best possible value using the two hole cards provided and the community cards revealed over the course of the game. There are virtually no mathematical probabilities involved, so players use their instincts and perception to rate the chances of their potential hand being better than their rivals’.

3. Online slots

Slots make up more than 70 percent of casino games played on online platforms. Many factors have contributed to their popularity. Firstly, there are no special skills required to play the game since winning or losing is entirely a matter of chance. They also offer higher payout ratios, innovative gaming features, and attractive packaging.

If you are new to online slots, popular varieties to try out include 3 reel slots, 5 reel slots, i-slots, 3D slots, feature slots, and progressive slots.

4. Baccarat

Baccarat can be defined as a game where the player has two or three cards, and the hand with the higher score is the winning hand. Despite gaining a reputation as a high-roller casino game, recent versions have been built with the lower-stake gambler in mind, so don’t worry about being locked out because of your budget.

Albeit baccarat comes with unique rules, it is not all that hard to get the hang of. When playing against a dealer, there are three outcomes you can expect – you to win, the dealer to win, or a tie. The players place their money on one of those probabilities before the start of each game. It is worth noting that baccarat is a game of chance, so there is no need to waste time preparing a strategy. All you need to do is master the basics of the game, and you are good to go.

5. Online Roulette

Roulette is one of those games that offer an excellent combination of excitement and simplicity. Most casino buffs will tell you this is the first game they ever learned for this very reason.

The game’s premise is straightforward; a dealer tosses a small ball onto a spinning wheel with multiple numbered slots and the player bets on where they think the ball will land. If it lands on the slot you chose, you win!

6. Online Keno

Keno is a household name among casino goers, but the online version’s additional features attract even the non-enthusiasts. Online Keno has got the edge on its traditional, land-based version in a number of ways. Firstly, it is easy to access, as virtually all established online casinos offer it. What’s more, you don’t have to wait for the daily draw to play just once; online platforms let you play as many rounds in a single session as you wish.

When playing online Keno, the first step is to choose your wager amount. Next, you choose your lucky numbers. Most Keno boards have 80 numbers, from which you can select up to 15 numbers. Once you have reviewed your options and are satisfied with your number choice and wager amount, you can press “play.” The machine will shoot out random numbers, also referred to as the winning keno numbers, and if any of them matches your selection, that coincidence is considered a hit. Enough hits win you the game.