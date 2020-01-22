5 Ridiculously Cheap Wonderkids – Football Manager 2020

If you are not the manager of one of the biggest clubs in Europe, chances are you are not able to afford all the best players out there. Spending upwards of half of your budget on only a couple players means there will be a lack of budget elsewhere in your team. But you don’t always have to spend tons of money to get a good return on investment.

This happens in real life too. You look at someone like Jadon Sancho who took the chance of going abroad to get more game time and now he’s possibly up there with the top players, wingers, in the world, as Shaun Wright-Phillips shared in an exclusive interview. Man City sold the English talent to Borussia Dortmund for £7.05m and his value is now rated at £90.00m. Quite the return on investment indeed!

Let’s have a look at 11 ridiculously cheap wonderkids in Football Manager 2020!

Rayan Cherki – Attacking Midfielder (Left) – OL2 – French

Rayan Cherki is only 15 years old and he plays for the second team of Olympique Lyonnais. Cherki is equally good with both legs and he is also very versatile as he can play as a central attacking midfielder and as an inverted winger. Though, his favorite position is the latter. The young Frenchman can be bought for only a bit more than 1 million dollars and his wage is still on a youth contract. But, if you want to keep the young talent in the long run, we recommend you give him a professional contract once he turns 16 in the first season.

Francisco Trincao – Attacking Midfielder (Right, Left) – Braga B – Portuguese

The Portuguese is more expensive than Rayan Cherki, so if you are managing a smaller team this player might be out of reach for you. The 19-year old wonderkid can be acquired for an amount somewhere in between 6 to 7 million dollars. His best position is as an attacking left midfielder, but he can play on the right side too. With him in the team, you will receive a lot of crosses in front of the goal.

Thiago Almada – Attacking Midfielder (Centre) – Vélez – Argentinian

Almada has been likened to Messi, though, of course, the chance that he will become that good is slim. He is still worth buying and will be able to feature in your team anywhere though the middle. He can also play as a left attacking midfielder, but his preferred position is as a central attacking midfielder. The talented Argentinian can be acquired for about 7 million dollars.

Pedrinho – Attacking Midfielder (Right) – COR – Brazilian

Pedrinho, or full name Pedro Victor Delmino da Silva, is 21 years old when you start the game. The talented Brazilian wonderkid plays for COR in his home country and can be purchased for about 9 to 10 million dollars. Pedrinho plays best as an inverted winger on the right side but is decent as a central attacking midfielder too. If you are playing with a team from the Premier League, it might be difficult to get him a work permit though.

Ryan Gravenberch – Midfielder (Centre) – Jong Ajax – Dutch

Ryan Gravenberch is a 17-year-old, relatively low-cost wonderkid who plays for Ajax Amsterdam. Ajax will probably not accept any offers for one of the most talented players in their youth academy but if you insist, the Dutch champions will have to let him go for about 10 million dollars as Gravenberch demand he gets his transfer. The best position of the Dutch talent is as an advanced playmaker in the center midfield position.