5 Best Football Players in The World!

Who Are The Best Football Players In The World?

It seems like every year, football players are getting more creative, quicker, and skillful. The level of the game has never been higher. Out of all the professional footballers in the world, we have decided to rank the top 5.

1. Mo Salah

Mo Salah is a goal-scoring machine. The Egyptian striker was a big reason for Liverpool’s success in the 2021/2022 season. He made 35 EPL appearances last season and was on fire, scoring 23 goals. He scored the most goals of any player in the Premier League and won his 3rd Golden Boot award.

2. Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne may be the most technically gifted player in the world. The Man City midfielder can do it all. He has amazing dribbling, passing, and crossing skills and has an incredible long-range shot. De Bruyne has played 207 games for Man City and scored 57 goals. Without the Dutch international, Man City would not have won as many EPL titles.

3. Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is the next wonderkid from France. At 23 years old, he has already established himself as one of the world’s best players. Mbappe is known for his flair on the pitch, incredible speed, and his ability to beat defenders effortlessly. He often makes defenders look foolish and is a total natural. In 115 games for PSG, Mbappe has scored 106 goals, nearly one goal per game!

4. Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has gone to another level since Ronaldo left Real Madrid! The French striker has an amazing ability to score no matter the moment. In 415 games for Real Madrid, he has scored over 200 goals. He had a wonderful 2021/2022 season and led Real Madrid to another Champions League title.

5. Erling Haaland

At just 21 years old, Erling Haaland has put the football world on notice. He has been nothing short of amazing in the Bundesliga. In 67 games for Borussia Dortmund, he scored 62 goals. Every time he touched the ball, he scored. Haaland’s blistering form resulted in Man City purchasing him for over $85 million!

