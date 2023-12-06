Top 10 Most Prolific NFL Rivalries in History

The National Football League (NFL) is a battleground where passion and rivalry converge to create unforgettable moments on the gridiron. These historical clashes are steeped in animosity, with opposing teams fighting to bring down each other both on and off the field.

In this article, we will highlight the top 10 most iconic rivalries that have shaped the league. From historic clashes dating back to the early days of the AFL to contemporary showdowns that continue to captivate audiences, these rivalries are the lifeblood of the NFL, igniting the flames of passion among fans and players.

10. Bears vs. Packers

At the pinnacle of NFL rivalries stands the legendary clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Originating in 1919, the animosity between these two iconic teams goes beyond mere competition, with a rich history that predates the league itself. Boasting a combined 22 NFL championships and 67 Hall of Famers, the Bears and the Packers have faced off an astounding 206 times, with the Packers holding a 105-95-1 record against their arch-rivals.

This historic rivalry took flight in 1921 when both teams joined the American Professional Football Association, evolving into a cornerstone of the NFL’s legacy. Despite recent one-sided outcomes, due to Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers dubbing himself the Bears’ “daddy,” the Bears-Packers rivalry remains a spectacle and proof of the enduring spirit of competition that defines the NFL.

9. Cowboys vs. Eagles

Within the NFC East, no rivalry burns brighter than the clash between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. The glamour of Dallas collides with the rugged history of Philadelphia, creating a spectacle that extends beyond the playing field. This animosity has fueled 16 Sunday Night Football matchups, showcasing the tenacity that both teams and their cities bring to the table.

The all-time series favors the Cowboys at 73-55, reflecting the dominance in this heated rivalry. With four postseason meetings and a vocal disdain expressed by players for their opponents and fans, the Cowboys vs. Eagles matchup stands as a captivating spectacle for both die-hard fans and neutral observers alike.

8. Steelers vs. Ravens

In the season of 21st-century NFL rivalries, nothing stands out more than the clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. Battling not only for AFC North supremacy but also for their distinct identity as tough, defensive powerhouses, these two teams have forged a rivalry marked by grit and resilience. With a 33-25 overall series lead for the Steelers, including a 3-1 postseason record, this matchup has consistently delivered unforgettable moments.

From Hines Ward flattening Ed Reed to Antonio Brown’s one-handed helmet catch, the Steelers-Ravens rivalry displays the collision of immovable objects, resulting in an astonishing view of fireworks and fierce competition. The success of these teams over the past 25 years has elevated the intensity of this faceoff, making it a must-watch for football enthusiasts. The rivalry between both teams has also added a new level of excitement and created an opportunity for betting fans to place wagers on Michigan Sports Betting and Sportsbooks or any of the Philadelphia betting options for a chance to win extra bucks.

7. Cowboys vs. Commanders

The historic feud between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins, now known as the Commanders, predates the Cowboys’ entry into the NFL. In 1960, as Dallas sought to become the first modern expansion team, Washington opposed their inclusion, sparking a rivalry that went beyond the playing field. The Cowboys’ strategic move to secure the rights to the Washington Fight Song set the stage for a rivalry marked by legal maneuvers and passionate fan animosity.

The on-field battles, pranks, and memorable moments, such as Troy Aikman’s pivotal victory in 1989, have fueled a rivalry that spans 126 encounters, with the Cowboys holding a series lead of 76-48-2. This clash of titans, rooted in historical opposition, remains a cornerstone of NFL rivalries.

6. Bengals vs. Steelers

The rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, dating back to 1970, has witnessed a narrative of dominance, turnarounds, and intense on-field clashes. Initially, a one-sided affair with the Steelers dominating the 1970s, the Bengals gained momentum in the 1980s, leading to a more balanced rivalry.

With Pittsburgh holding a 68-39 overall record, recent matchups have seen a resurgence of the Bengals’ competitiveness, especially since the drafting of Joe Burrow. The rivalry’s intensity reached new heights with memorable moments like T.J. Houshmandzadeh’s Terrible Towel incident and the dramatic 2015 Wild Card game, showcasing the hatred that defines this AFC North showdown.

5. Giants vs. Eagles

The NFL rivalry between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles extends beyond the playing field, mirroring the deep-seated animosity between the cities of New York and Philadelphia. Since 1933, these two teams have clashed 183 times, with the Eagles holding a slight 93-88-2 advantage. Memorable moments, such as Chuck Bednarik’s iconic hit on Frank Gifford in 1960, contribute to the storied history of this NFC East rivalry.

The Miracle at the Meadowlands in 1978 and the surreal events of the Miracle at the New Meadowlands in 2010 showcase the unpredictable nature of this matchup. With three playoff victories for the Eagles over the Giants, this rivalry not only reveals the spirit of competition but also the animosity that defines NFC East showdowns.

4. Jets vs. Patriots

The NFL rivalry between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets has captivated football fans for decades, with roots dating back to the American Football League days. The geographical proximity of the two teams, just a four-hour drive apart, adds an extra layer of intensity to their matchups. The drama unfolded in the late 1990s and early 2000s, marked by coaching controversies and strategic maneuvers.

With the Patriots holding a 73-54-1 advantage, this rivalry has been defined by twists and turns, from Bill Parcells’ departure to the contentious coaching transitions involving Bill Belichick. The on-field battles, combined with the off-field drama, have solidified the Jets-Patriots rivalry as one of the most enduring in NFL history.

3. Steelers vs. Browns

The rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns is one of the oldest and most enduring in NFL history. Originating in 1950, this Turnpike Rivalry pits two blue-collar, hard-working cities against each other, amplifying the intensity on and off the field. Despite Pittsburgh’s overall dominance with an 80-62-1 record, the Browns continue to play hard, fueled by the hatred between the teams and their fan bases.

With 143 encounters heading into the 2023 NFL season, this rivalry showcases the resilience of fan loyalty and the enduring animosity that goes beyond win-loss records. The Browns’ playoff win in 2020, ending a drought since 1994, adds a contemporary chapter to this historic grudge match.

2. Cowboys vs. 49ers

The rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers stretches back to the 1980s, featuring an NFL-record nine playoff meetings. Beginning with the Cowboys’ dominance in the 1970s and shifting fortunes in the 1980s, this rivalry is a display of success for both franchises. The iconic “Catch” by Dwight Clark in the 1981 NFC Championship marked a turning point, leading to the 49ers’ climb and the Cowboys’ fade from dominance.

With the Cowboys holding a slim 19-18-1 advantage in face-to-face meetings, this rivalry is also proof of the unpredictable nature of NFL competition. From the 1990s resurgence of the Cowboys to the 49ers’ Super Bowl victory in 1994, the Cowboys vs. 49ers rivalry remains an interesting part of NFL history.

1. Raiders vs. Broncos

The rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos traces its roots back to 1960 in the AFL, evolving into a storied matchup with 127 encounters to date. Despite the Raiders’ relocation from one city to another, they have consistently shared the same division with the Broncos, contributing to the growth of this rivalry. With the Raiders holding a 71-56 advantage, this matchup is one of the winningest in NFL history.

The Monday Night Football history between the Raiders and Broncos adds more excitement, with 12 of their 19 matchups decided by less than a touchdown. The historical significance of this AFL-originated rivalry, coupled with its enduring competitiveness, secures its place among the top 10 NFL rivalries of all time.