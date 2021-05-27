Slovenian PrvaLiga: Biggest winners

Established in 1991, the Slovenian PrvaLiga is the most important competition in the country. It is through it that teams get qualified for European football and become better known throughout Europe.

During its 30 years of existence, 7 clubs have been able to lift the Slovenian league champion trophy, being one of them already dissolved.

Among them, we can already mention Maribor as the biggest winner, and also Celje, who got its first title in the 2019-20 season.

Today we bring you the list of teams that have won at least once the Slovenian PrvaLiga trophy and still exist nowadays. These are:

Celje

FC Koper

Olimpija Ljubljana

Domzale

Gorica

Maribor

Don’t forget to take a look at the author Tomaš Selinec’s profile – clicking here – who helped us create this content for you.

Celje – 1 trophy

As we mentioned earlier, Celje got his first title in the 2019-20 season, putting his name on the shortlist of champions in the Slovenian PrvaLiga.

An interesting fact is that, despite having only managed to win the league for the first time last season, Celje is one of the clubs that has participated in all seasons of the Slovenian League since its creation in 1991.

In addition, they have also managed to secure second place in the 2002-03 and 2014-15 seasons.

This season, they reached the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, where they lost to Molde de Norway.

FC Koper – 1 trophy

Founded in 1920, Koper has only managed one Slovenian League trophy so far and it was achieved in the 2009-10 season.

Despite this, the team is part of the shortlist of clubs – only 5 – that have already managed to win all the national trophies: the league, the cup, and also the super cup.

After being placed first in the Slovenian Second Division in the 2019-20 season, Koper returned to the elite division. In this 2020-21 season, they are presenting an interesting football and occupy 5th place, with 10 victories in 27 games so far.

NK Olimpija Ljubljana – 2 trophies

Having won the championship in the 2015-16 season and also in the 2017-18 season, NK Olimpija Ljubljana has a great chance of winning his third title this season.

Despite being only one point ahead of Maribor in the league table, the team presents a very interesting football and has achieved 14 victories in the 27 games played so far. With 9 more games to be played in the league, Olimpija Ljubljana is certainly among the favorites to lift the cup and get a place in the Champions League qualifying round next season.

NK Domžale – 2 trophies

Another team that also managed to win the Slovenian League twice was NK Domžale, founded in 1920. They have won their trophies consecutively, in the seasons 2006-07 and 2007-08.

In addition, they also won two trophies from the Slovenian Cup and the Slovenian Supercup, being on the list of teams that have already managed to raise the three most important cups in the country.

In the current season, they are in 4th place, 10 points behind first place, and fighting to get a place in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

ND Gorica – 4 trophies

The second-biggest winner in the history of Slovenian PrvaLiga is ND Gorica, with four titles. However, the team has not lifted the competition trophy for a long time, with its last being won in the 2005-06 season.

And it will not be this season that they will have a chance to increase their number of trophies. In fact, they are going through a very difficult time in the national championship, with only 19 points in 27 games and at the bottom of the table.

Gorica’s chances of saving itself from relegation are really slim. With 9 games still to be played, the team is 8 points behind 8th place, which is the first team outside the relegation zone.

NK Maribor – 15 trophies

The biggest winner of the Slovenian PrvaLiga and perhaps the best-known national team in the world. NK Maribor managed to win a total of 15 national titles, being the best Slovenian team without a doubt.

Like Celje, Maribor has participated in all seasons of the PrvaLiga since its creation in 1991. However, it was much more successful than the other club, obviously.

And they still have a chance to increase that number in the current season. Maribor is fighting for the title, just 1 point behind first-placed Olimpija Ljubljana. And with 9 games yet to be played, there is a good chance that they will be able to close this gap and take the lead.

Betting on Slovenian PrvaLiga

Despite not being among the most famous leagues in Europe, the Slovenian League is present in several bookmakers and many national fans take the opportunity to place their bets on their favorite teams.

Slovenska liga je zelo zanimiva in vsak krog so nove tekme in nove priložnosti, da stavite na ekipo, za katero mislite da bo zmagala. Vsak krog so nova presenečenja, saj nobena ekipa ne prevladuje in vsak lahko premaga vsakogar. Vedno so dobre kvota, ki se jih splača izkoristiti. Stavite lahko na število golov, zmagovalca, kartone in ostale stvari. Poglejte vse tekme in kvote in stavite še danes in dobite bonus bet at home.

And if you still have doubts about which bookmaker to choose, you can take a look at the MightyTips website and see the reviews made by experts. They analyze each bookmaker, scoring several features of them, to help bettors choose the best one for them.

That way, you won’t have to waste time accessing each of the available bookmakers or looking for people’s opinions on the internet. On a single site, you can access a huge list and already see not only which ones are reliable and safe, but also which offer exactly what you are looking for.