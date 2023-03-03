Two Superstars We Can’t Wait to Dethrone Roman Reigns within WWE 2K23

WWE is well and truly on its Road to WrestleMania, the biggest wrestling show of the year. As such, WWE 2K23 will be released on March 14th, allowing wrestling fans and gamers alike to fully immerse themselves into the WWE Universe prior to the Granddaddy of them All getting underway on April 1st and 2nd. But there was one man who once again made headlines, just as he has done for the last three years.

That man is of course, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has been operating in God Mode since his return and subsequent heel turn back in 2020. He hasn’t been pinned or submitted by anyone since December 2019, and he has well and truly run roughshod over the WWE.

He won the WWE Universal Championship back at Summerslam 2020 and his record-breaking title reign now stands at over 900 days. He unified that title with the WWE Championship at last year’s WrestleMania when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a match dubbed the biggest main event of all time. Since then, he and his Bloodline faction has held the company hostage.

Reigns recently broke the internet when he defeated Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, breaking the hearts if the hometown hero and his legion of fans the world over. As such, it should be no surprise that the Head of the Table has the maximum possible rating in the recently released game. He is rated 99 out of a possible 99, and is as unbeatable virtually as he is in real life.

Attempting to defeat the reigning Undefeated WWE Universal Champion promises to be as exhilarating as possible. A few men have come close to a jackpot victory, but as of right now, no one is yet to reach the promised land and climb to the mountaintop at Reigns' expense. So, who are the two superstars that we feel could be the ones to end Roman's reign of dominance?

Sami Zayn – Rating 84

The first man that we need to dethrone Roman Reigns with is Sami Zayn, however, it will be no easy feat. The pride of Montreal is a full 15 points worse off than his rival in the official ratings, and climbing to the top of the WWE ladder with the former Honorary Uce could be an impossible task, as we discovered at Elimination Chamber on February 18th.

On that night, Zayn headed into his first Undisputed WWE Universal Championship tilt as a man in red-hot form. He had spent the better part of 2022 – a year with tons of mouth-watering pay-per-view events – aligning himself with the champion and helping Reigns to a number of championship victories. He also betrayed his best friend for the better part of 20 years, Kevin Owens, at Survivor Series back in November, hitting his fellow Canadian with a low blow and sealing victory in the War Games match for Reigns and the Bloodline.

But no matter how much Zayn proved himself, Reigns always wanted more, and that came to ahead at January’s Royal Rumble event. The Tribal Chief managed to pick up the victory and defend his title against Owens in the main event that night, before proceeding to beatdown his vanquished opponent after the match had finished. Reigns would hand a steal chair to Zayn, telling him to prove himself by striking down Owens and securing his legacy as part of the Bloodline once and for all.

For Zayn, however, it was one step too far. He would drive the steel char into Reigns’ back, setting up his main event title shot with Reigns at Elimination Chamber the following month. As we all know, the Underdog from the Underground would come up unsuccessful in his title challenge, but can you change the course of history?

Cody Rhodes – Rating 91

The man who is now tasked with dethroning WWE’s resident kingpin is Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare win the 2023 Royal Rumble match inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. That victory punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania, where he will square off with Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes has been on an emotional journey since returning to the company with which he began his career last year. He would make a shocking return at WrestleMania to a thunderous reception, and proceeded to beat Seth Rollins on the Grandest Stage of them All. He would defeat the former Architect of the Shield on two further occasions, securing his status as one of the hottest prospects in the company today.

The latter of those victories came inside Hell in a Cell and was the first five-star match that WWE has had in over 12 years. The victory was made all the more impressive considering the fact that Rhodes headed into the match with a legitimate torn pectoral muscle. When he removed his coat and revealed his black and blue body, fans were audibly stunned, but he still managed to pick up the victory with the performance of his life.

After seven months on the shelf, Rhodes returned to win the Royal Rumble, and he will require a similarly herculean effort if he is to dethrone the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. Could you be the one to lead the American Nightmare to glory?