If you are a gamer and enjoy movies we have compiled a list of 5 forgotten video games based on movies. So you get your favorite stories in a video game format that will double up your joy.

It’s not every day that you see movies made into video games, that’s a rare phenomenon. These forgotten video games still hold a lot of value and have fun elements. It is a tough job to combine two completely different concepts like movies and video games to make something brilliant out of it. Kudos to everybody who enjoys such challenges and successfully brings them to fruition.

Let’s look at the 5 forgotten video games based on movies that were fun and some even better than the original movie.

Batman Returns

Batman Returns was a beat ‘em up video game released in 1992. It was developed and published by Konami in the versions NES and Super NES. But the popular version was developed for Sega Console by Sega, which was a huge success.

The gameplay was action-packed with large characters, variants that had unique enemies combined with design and graphics that were colorful. It had also taken music, stills, and dialogues from the movie to take it further close to the real movie. The story of the game was also quite close to that of the movie, where Batman has two enemies The Penguin and Catwoman who are disturbing the peace in Gotham city. It was released on multiple platforms in different versions.

Saw

This horror movie series has more sequels than ever and it also had a video game by the same name. The release of the game coincided with the theatre release of the sixth part of the movie. It was adapted into a video game for Windows, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. Even though the game had a new and original story, it did borrow some characters and scenes from the movies to make it relatable.

In the game, players were put in an asylum with crazy inmates that players had to avoid and solve fatal traps. The death animation was disturbing on many levels. Like the movie the game also had morality traps, there will be a person in a life or death situation that the gamer must help but most often they would end up dying. It did have some frustrating puzzles and tricky combat.

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible was a video game developed by Infogrames, it was an action-adventure game. It was released in 1996 inspired by the movie, Mission: Impossible (1996). It is not completely like the movie, many bits were taken from the movie. It was a success and often compared to GoldenEye 007 by Rare in 1997.

As a player, the player will work as Ethan Hunt, an agent for Impossible Mission Force. The player has to clear its name after there is infiltration in the Impossible Mission Force group. The player had to complete the different missions on 20 different levels. It was a commercial success even though the game got mixed reviews. Originally it was released for Nintendo 64 in 1998 and PlayStation console in 1999.

True Lies

A fantastic movie that featured Arnold Schwarzenegger as an undercover agent was action-packed. It is one of the greatest action movies of all time, where the characters play their part well and are extremely hilarious. The action in this movie was also outstanding. The video game tries its best to match up to the classic.

It was Acclaim Entertainment that saw the potential and created this game for major home consoles in 1994. The game has a run-and-gun kind of gameplay, the player has to go through different levels full of enemies and weapons. The game was a little repetitive.

Fight Club

It was five years after the movie was released that this movie was turned into a video game. The movie was a dark comedy and nobody would’ve thought of adapting it into a game. It was initially featured on PlayStation 2 and then on Xbox.

The gameplay includes two characters fighting to win against each other. The gameplay does look similar to the storyline of the movie. It did have some new features and plot twists just for the game. Players have to win levels to unlock levels and characters.

Conclusion

These were the 5 forgotten video games based on movies that were popular and available on various platforms to play, back then when the video game industry was booming. The task of developing games in itself is lengthy and taxing, creating a game based on a movie plot is difficult furthermore. Some of these games were better than the movie itself. These games had unforgettable characters and action-packed sequences.