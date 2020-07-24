The Intel Core i7 8700K is undoubtedly one of the best processors in the market for pretty much all types of work and can handle multitasking impressively well. However, as you overclock your system, it is essential to get good quality CPU coolers to prevent overheating and throttle. This brings about a lot of difference to how your processor works and your system’s overall efficiency. Now the question is which cooler to choose?

Well, worry, not. We are here to help you guide through the best choices for CPU coolers in the market right now. So, go ahead and take a look!

Top 7 Best CPU Cooler for i7 8700k

1. Cooler Master MasterAir MA410M

This product from Cooler Master comes with a cool specialized hologram cutout for unique color lighting and excellent heat dissipation. It has specialized armor designed to guide the flow of air for peak cooling performance and reduce dead heat spots on the cooler.

Important Features:

Hexagon hologram aluminum fin–specialized hologram cutout for unique color lighting and excellent heat dissipation; Airflow: 53.38 CFM; Noise level: 31.0 decibels.

Thermal detection sensor CPU temperature monitored by a sensor and displayed through color lighting effects. The CPU temperature is revealed through color lighting. The color will change to red when the CPU runs at max load, and at idle or normal load, the color will be blue.

Push-Pull Fan Configuration: This technology helps to avoid dynamic losses and accelerate heat exhaust, the push-pull MasterFan helps pull heat away faster from the heatsink.

Addressable wired RGB Controller: You can easily customize your RGB devices, using the compact size Addressable RGB LED controller, without the need for either an RGB capable motherboard or software.

You can easily customize your RGB devices, using the compact size Addressable RGB LED controller, without the need for either an RGB capable motherboard or software. Air guide armor: Air guide armor the specially designed Armor to guide the airflow and reduce dead spots.

RGB: 28 addressable RGB led fully addressable RGB that is certified to sync with RGB motherboard or controlled by master plus+.

Continuous Direct Contact Technology 2(CDC 2): by compressing heat pipes together, 45% more surface area on the cooler base provides improved heat dissipation over the previous version

CPU Socket Support: Intel: LGA2066, LGA2011 v3, LGA2011, LGA1151, LGA1150, LGA1156, LGA1155, LGA1366, AMD: AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2+, FM2, FM1.

Warranty: 5 years

User Review on Amazon: 4.1/5

Price: $164.90

Takeaway:

The MasterAir MA410M, Cooler Master’s flagship four-heat pipe cooler, equipped with thermal detection sensor and Addressable-RGB lighting effects. It inherits the excellent cooling performance and reliability of Continuous Direct Contact 2.0 technology. The RGB lights, big heat sink, fast CPU fan, and cool design further adds to its appeal.

2. Noctua NH-U14S

The NH-U14S is the first 140mm model from the award-winning Noctua NH-U series. It is a 14cm top model of Noctua’s classic U-series single tower CPU coolers and comes with a six-year manufacturer warranty. Overall, it is a complete premium quality solution that combines superb performance, high compatibility, and quiet operation.

Important features:

Model: This is an award-winning, slim, 140mm single-tower design that combines outstanding cooling performance with superb quietness of operation and excellent RAM compatibility.

Does not overhang the RAM slots on LGA2066 and LGA2011 motherboards, ensuring full compatibility with tall modules

Highly optimized NF-A15 140mm fan with PWM support and Low-Noise Adaptor for automatic speed control and ultra-quiet operation

Easy-to-install and topped off with the trusted, pro-grade SecuFirm2 multi-socket mounting system and Noctua’s proven NT-H1 thermal compound, the NH-U14S is a complete premium quality solution that combines superb performance, high compatibility, and quiet operation. SecuFirm2 multi-socket mounting system for Intel LGA1150, LGA1151, LGA1155, LGA1156, LGA2011, LGA2066 & AMD AM2(+), AM3(+) FM1, FM2(+), AM4.

Dual Fan Ready: This feature is for people who want to better their performance by adding a second, optional NF-A15 fan in order to create a push/pull setup. The NH-U14S also includes fan clips and an extra set of custom-designed anti-vibration pads that allow off-set of the rear fan by 5mm to improve acoustics in dual-fan mode.

Warranty: Renowned Noctua quality backed up by 6-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Compatibility: It is a deluxe choice for Intel Core i9, i7, i5, i3 (e.g. 10900K, 10700K, 10600K, 10980XE) and AMD Ryzen (e.g. 3950X, 3900X, 3700X, 3600X).

User Review on Amazon: 4.8/5

Price: $63.75

Takeaway:

This is a great value-for-money product of good quality. It comes with ease of installation, durability, with a much quieter fan, and is definitely among the best under non-liquid coolers.

3. Corsair H100i Pro

The Hydro Series H100i PRO from Corsair is an impressive all-in-one RGB liquid CPU cooler that is equipped with a 240mm radiator built for low-noise cooling and bold styling with an RGB LED pump head.

Important Features:

Dynamic Multicolor RGB Lighting: The vibrant RGB LED pump head produces vivid lighting effects to match your build. Airflow is 75 CFM and noise levels are at 37.0 decibels.

Powered by Magnetic Levitation: Two low noise 120mm ML Series magnetic levitation PWM fans deliver impressive airflow and low noise levels static pressure.

Powerful Software: The CORSAIR iCue software lets you adjust the RGB lighting, individual fan speeds, and also the pump speed while monitoring CPU and coolant temperatures.

Zero RPM Mode: Zero RPM cooling profiles allow fans to stop entirely at low temperatures, eliminating fan noise. Radiator Dimensions 276mm x 120mm x 27mm. Fan Dimensions 120mm x 25mm

Compatible Sockets: Intel LGA 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, 1366, 2011, 2011 3, 2066 and AMD AM2, AM3, AM4, FM1, FM2.

User Review on Amazon: 4.5/5

Price: $139.99

Takeaway:

It is a highly recommended choice for gamers, that comes within a decent price range, helps keep ambient temperature inside the case low, and also has low noise generation. All in all, this product from Corsair is pretty impressive.

4. EVGA CLC 280

With low noise, robust software control, and fantastic performance, this liquid cooler from EVGA is a good fit for your i7. The fan is uniquely designed to reduce noise, provide superior airflow, and static pressure.

Important Features:

It has a 280-millimeter Dual Fan radiator. The radiator size is 312 x 139 x 27 millimeter (LxWxH) fan Size: 140 x 140 x 25 millimeter (x2). The fans are built for superior cooling and lower noise. The curved housing reduces noise levels, and unique blade design offers incredible cooling performance. Teflon Nano Bearings ensure a long lifespan.

The RGB LEDs can be synced to other EVGA RGB components as well.

The unique EVGA fan design helps in reducing noise without sacrificing performance.

You can link up your EVGA CLC cooler with select EVGA graphics cards, and match the colors directly from the software. One button to control both RGB LEDs! Color profiles even save to firmware.

The included features are the software suite for monitoring and managing EVGA AIO’s, EVGA flow control. Pump noise level: 20db(a) (Max).

Compatibility: Compatible with Intel LGA2066/2011/2011-v3/1150/1151/1155/1156/1366 and AMD/AM2/AM3/AM4 /FM1/FM2/TR4 and upcoming variants. Airflow – 113.5 CFM. Noise level – 39.5 decibels.

Warranty: 5 years

User Review on Amazon: 4.3/5

Price: $139.99

Takeaway:

The EVGA CLC 280 is one of the best Liquid CPU Coolers in the market, with a low noise level, easy installation, and excellent build quality. This one is yet another highly recommended buy for all those gamers looking towards long hours of gaming.

5. NZXT Kraken M22

This model from the Kraken series features one of the most advanced controls to be included in an all-in-one liquid cooler. Through CAM’s software interface, users can fine-tune settings to ensure optimal performance, even in the most intense gaming sessions.

Important Features:

Advanced Lighting Modes: With an infinity mirror Design, add amazing color and lighting to your CPU cooler for a fully dynamic lighting experience.

Engineered For Performance: Engineered to achieve superior cooling while keeping noise levels to a minimum. System Requirements-CAM software requires Microsoft Windows 10 operating system.

Master Your Control: Using CAM, manage the performance with precision and make changes quickly, using the desktop or mobile app. You can even monitor pump speed and liquid temperature.

All-New Radiator Fans: The Aer P radiator fans included are Designed for liquid-cooling perfection; Providing silent operation, durability, and powerful cooling performance. Fan Noise Level – 21-38dBA.

Individually addressable RGB lighting and infinity mirror design.

CAM-powered for complete software control, via desktop or mobile app.

This model includes an Aer P120 radiator-optimized fan.

Reinforced, extended tubing for increased durability.

Warranty: 6-year warranty.

User Review on Amazon: 4.4/5

Price: $97.28

Takeaway:

This is an easy-to-use decent quality product that is good for long hours of gaming and also comes within a moderate price range.

6. Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240R

This product from Cooler Master is another winner with a custom-designed low resistance radiator that allows a higher flow rate, heat exchange efficiency, and also provides one of the best cooling performances.

Important Features:

The PPS (Polyphenylene sulfide) along with the glass fiber construction builds resistance against a wide variety of chemicals and also prevents damage by water and moisture..

240-millimeter Radiator low: profile dual chamber addressable RGB pump with dual addressable RGB fans for push and pull airflow; Airflow: 66.7 CFM; Noise level:30.0 decibels.

Addressable RGB fans and pump: Color option can be controlled through Cooler Master software.

FEP tubing makes it durable yet flexible. Sleeved tubing on the exterior gives it a premium look.

Air Balance Fans: Aside from having a perfect balance of airflow and air pressure that exhausts the air through the fins and out of the case, the dual fans also uses a silent driver IC that smoothes fan operation to reduce fan clicks and vibrations.

Removable pump cap: You don’t need to worry about installing the pump upside down; Just pop out the lid and place it.

Includes: Wired addressable RGB Controller for non-RGB motherboards for customizing colors

Sleeved FEP Tubing: sleek black outer sleeves with FEP Tubing’s inside for durable, lasting and flexibility

Includes 1 to 3 addressable RGB Splitter cable for multiple ARGB fans.

CPU socket support: Intel: LGA2066, LGA2011 v3, LGA2011, LGA1151, LGA1150, LGA1156, LGA1155, LGA1366, AMD: AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2+, FM2, FM1.

Warranty: 2 years

User Review on Amazon: 3.9/5

Price: $114.99

Takeaway:

At 69 fl ML240R has one of the highest flow rates, can be easily installed, and has excellent lighting as well. Overall it is a good value for money buy and definitely worth being in your shortlist.

7. Noctua NH-U12S

This Noctua model comes with a fine-tuned design, class-leading NF-F12 FocusedFlow fan with PWM support for fully automatic speed control trusted pro-grade SecuFirm2 multi-socket mounting system and Noctua’s proven NT-H1 thermal compound; the NH-U12S is a complete, premium-quality solution outstanding performance, quiet operation, and excellent compatibility.

Important Features:

Classic 120mm slim-tower design combines outstanding cooling performance with excellent case-, RAM- and PCIe-compatibility.

Does not overhang the RAM or PCIe slots on most current motherboards.

Highly optimized NF-F12 120mm Focused Flow fan with PWM support and Low-Noise Adaptor for automatic speed control and ultra-quiet operation. It has a fine-tuned design and the class-leading NF-F12 FocusedFlow fan with PWM support allows fully automatic speed control. This further improves its predecessor’s renowned quiet cooling performance.

NF-F12 120mm Focused Flow fan: Noctua’s premium quality NF-F12 Focused Flow 120mm fan is renowned for combining superb static pressure, excellent heatsink performance, and surprising quietness of operation.

Standing 158mm tall, the NH-U12S is short enough to fit most modern mid- or high-end tower cases. It measures 125mm wide (including fan and fan clips), and the cooler stays clear of the top PCIe slot on standard ATX or Micro-ATX motherboards, ensuring the best compatibility with SLI and CrossFire setups.

Easy-to-install SecuFirm2 multi-socket mounting system for Intel LGA1150, LGA1151, LGA1155, LGA1156, LGA2011, LGA2066 & AMD AM2(+), AM3(+) FM1, FM2(+), AM4.

Renowned Noctua quality backed up by 6-year manufacturer’s warranty, deluxe choice for Intel Core i9, i7, i5, i3 (e.g. 10900K, 10700K, 10600K, 10980XE) and AMD Ryzen (e.g. 3950X, 3900X, 3700X, 3600X).

Warranty: 6 years.

User Review on Amazon: 4.8/5

Price: $59.95

Takeaway:

This product from Noctua comes with high durability, negligible noise level, good built, easy installation, mounting system, and a heatsink with a high-quality thermal paste. Moreover, with an affordable price tag, the NHU-12S is one of the best and easiest to install, air coolers to opt for in the market right now.

Concluding Remark

Do your research well, and then go ahead with an awesome cooler from your shortlist and give your processor a seamless runtime!