As a gamer who builds their own system, you need to keep in mind about the cooler, the power supply, and even the motherboard. You purchase or attach these per the processor and the system that you have. As if the system doesn’t match the cooler, power supply, or motherboard, it won’t give you the best results.

There are a few outstanding motherboards for the i7-7700k, and we need to check if it is compatible with the processing system or not. You need to keep a lot of factors in mind while purchasing a motherboard for your processor. If it doesn’t fit or isn’t compatible with the processor, then its no use to you or your processor, and you might haven’t found a better use for it, maybe works as a showpiece.

If the motherboard is compatible with your system, you need to keep a close eye n the features and see if it’s moderate, not less, or perfectly equal. If all the other components such as cooler, connector ports, and power supply perform more than the speed needed to run the set you as a gamer created, it will only add to your bills.

Top 5 Best Motherboards for i7-7700k Gaming PC

The list caters to gaming motherboards for i7-7700k, fully compatible with 6th and 7th generation Intel core processors.

1. ASUS Z170-PRO ATX DDR4 NA Motherboards Z170-PRO

This conservative and subdued motherboard is known for its best quality of having UEFI-BIOS. Water coolers and the motherboard gel pretty well, hence if you use any water cooler, it pairs well with the ASUS Z170 motherboard. Having a five-way optimization, the motherboard makes it just a click away. By just a click, you can optimize the entire system and have many characteristics that incorporate a good sort out an onboard water-pump header.

The audio sounds good, and being easily movable and cleaning the BIOS is a great feature. The motherboard and the BIOS can be easily used together. You won’t mind using the BIOS as it has excellent quality. Having benefaction ports and supporting water cooling with an included W-PUMP header defines the ASUS Z170 motherboard, and has so many buyers.

The motherboard can be installed in any water cooler, even under high load you would really like the temps. Having the GUI BIOS makes twisting your system in an unremarkable fashion. This would help you navigate the mouse like any other GUI. Having various performance maps included and to get it right, you are allowed to twist your system all so that the overclocking can be achieved incredibly.

PC building for beginners is comfortable and first-class because the ASUS Z170 motherboard makes building on it very easy and additionally having UFI BIOS as a bonus. The motherboard is said to work very well under Arch, Debian, and Ubuntu. Highly advanced safeguards are used by this motherboard.

The latency network is low while the audio system is flawless, it is all because it has Intel LAN, Turbo LAN, and crystal sound 3. Using Intel USB 3.2 having a Type-Aport and a reversible Type C. It has pro clock technology and highly durable components, making it a straightforward and smart DIY featured motherboard.

With a 64GB RAM, 4 slots for memory, and supports data mining, its a whole package.

Pros:

Flawless audio system to die for

Stability

Highly advanced software

Cons:

The color scheme is a turnoff, its a bit off with its white, grey, and black.

2. MSI Entuduastic Gaming Intel ATX Motherboard

To obtain the best gaming experience with the lowest latency and bandwidth management, presenting to you MSI Enthusiastic Gaming Intel Z270 motherboard. It is popular among the people because of its excellent qualities, and all the features that you would require. The motherboard has the features you need for the premium experience while using Intel Core 7000 series CPU, or even the previous generation Skylake chip. The motherboard has 64 GB memory and 4 memory slots, making it a user-friendly UEFI motherboard. Being a motherboard with space, it also has tons of customization and other options available for you to choose from. The motherboard is capable of having a fantastic overclocking potential that is highly stable.

The layout of the MSI Entuduastic is really great with the fan headers’ location, M2 slots. The motherboard has a better color scheme, and the MSI software works admirably; adding to this, it also has an RGB lighting layout. The motherboard works wonders in the 6th/7th Intel Core, Celeron, and Pentium processors for LGA 1151 socket. The motherboard is easy to be installed, and the BIOS is easy to use as well.

The best virtual reality for your gaming experience is provided by the VR Boost and the VR ready. The DDR4 memory receives a performance boost due to the motherboard. This motherboard is excellent with the BIOS with a high-resolution scalable font. Search, and favorites have been gaining popularity and awards by the international press and gamers across the world. Has a five-way optimization, meaning that with one click, your entire system is optimized. The motherboard has the latest evolution in components with high quality to prove the best protection and efficiency. The audio sound seems to be suitable for the Intel Z270 motherboard. It has Audio Boost 4 with Nahimic 2, which basically re a treat for your ears in terms of marvelous gaming experience.

Pros:

Stability

An attractive dark depiction

Well equipped

Flawless audio system

Cons:

Some portions of the manual are vague

Limited RGB lighting

3. ASUS ROG Maximus USB 3.1 ATX Motherboard

This is specifically designed for the 7th generation Intel Core Processor, all to maximize connectivity and speed. This provided with the dual M.2, front panel USB 3.1 Memory optane compatibility. The ASUS motherboard is a five-way optimization has various features such as auto-tuning, and Fan Xpert 4 customized overclocking profiles automatically allowing you to make your own unique build. Enabling you to do so provides a maximum overlooking performance and enthusiastic cooling of the system. The motherboard ASUS ROG Maximus has AURA sync RGB lighting, a 3D printing mount.

Having a maximum memory capacity of 64 GB, and on the other hand, has 4 memory slots. It provides the best performance and characteristics to the gamers and the enthusiasts they deliver what they want and crave. There is a complete control put by the interfaces, which are easy to use, It is all at your fingertip.

It has a more personalization built by providing a dynamic Aura Sync lighting and 3D printed accessories. This is ASUS ROG Maximus is the must-have motherboard. It is prevalent in the market that almost every gamer and enthusiast dream of holding it in their arms and claiming it as theirs. It truly is like a dream come true when you get your hands on this motherboard.

On the motherboard box, you will find that that is not in the typical red color and mention the characters at the front side. While at the back, the details about the motherboard. The mention of features like SUS aura RGB, new SupremeFX codec, and USB 3.1 front panel connector. The black and gunmetal color actually enhances and intensifies the appeal attached to the motherboard.

In terms of heat sinks’ design and reinforcing PCIe slots, it has made a great up-gradation. The densely packed PCB is also another change that can be observed in terms of the motherboard. The effort has been put into the ASUS’s ROG software, and you sure are to find this useful.

Pros:

3D printing mount that is friendly to sue

Very responsive UEFI BOIS

Excellent quality

Excellent overclocking

Con:

Without a built-in WiFI module

4. ASRock FATAL1TY Z270 GAMING-ITX/AC LGA1151

The ASRock Z270 motherboard for gamers has fast connected with 802.11 ac antennas for 2.4/5GHz connectivity options, DDR4 RAM, and connectivity ports multiple of them. This is a limited edition model that gamers all across are trying to get their hands on.

PCle slots, USB ports, and surface area of motherboard for gaming extended for overclocking and gamers. Pre-installed HD Audio drivers were embedded into the audio components. Hence there is no need for you to install an additional audio driver; patented audio creates a booming and crisp sound all this without harming or blistering the sound at higher volumes. The motherboard for highspeed and standard connectivity supports both USB2.0 and USB3.0.

The PCle slots relate dual power connectors, Bluetooth 4.0 module for swift file storage, data syncing, dual-band 2.4 GH, and 5GH optional bandwidth coverage range with the supported system. For additional storage capacity in SSD and HDD, there is a 6 Serial ATA bus interface. The transfer rate for the SATA is approximately 150 MBps, it is assisted by more advanced 1x SATA Express, which supports both SATA and PCle storage devices.

There are 9 USB 3.0 ports – 5 ports at the rear end of the ASRock Z270 and two at the front. Only Tyle -C USP port can be connected to the front with an Intel Thunderbolt 3 speech enhancement. It is ergonomic, created enough room for multiple component installments inside the CPU and lightweight. Up to 32GB memory can be supported by SDRAK in its dual DDR4 slots.

With the super-fast dual ultra M.2 device, one can add and extend a considerable amount of internal memory. With the next generation VR-ready its time to make your VR gaming a reality. This has tested quality support inside the system hence making it easier and accessible for the enthusiasts and the gamers. The drivers and components are all pre-installed in the ASRock VR – ready compatible motherboard. For maximum sound signals, there is a gold plated audio connector and the Creative Sound Blaster Cinerma3 booming audio driver for outstanding audio output.

Pros:

Manifold USB, SATA ports, and PCle slots

Extremely lightweight

SDRAM memory up to 32 GB extendable

Compatible with Intel Core i3/i5/i7 and the Celeron processor

Con:

Expensive for the design that is benign lightweight, it is costly.

5. GIGABYTE AORUS GA-Z270X – Gaming 7 Motherboard

They have the most advanced performance and features with ergonomic design—supportive and fast next-generation processors with powerful connection devices without a minute to breathe. Intel i7/ 6th and 7th are all compatible with Gigabyte AORUS.

Connectivity can range from swift to cast and have multiple USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports, SATA, dedicated slots for PCle that are multiple, and SATA Express with full functioning compatibility. Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and WiFi 802 ac antennas dual-mode network signals. These dual antennas increase the signal for speed and make the working of the system smoother.

For high end, online gaming defines this AORUS motherboard, as its overclocking endurance and system enhancement during high temperatures make it a great choice.

RGB fusion light combination is embedded inside of the motherboard, and this is done through LED strips. Light modes can be customized in terms of light, brightness,etc..

Has built-in fan and corrugated heatsinks coated with anti-corrosive materials to last long and perform well overall. For better enhancement, the motherboard is equipped with 7 internal and 2 internal thermal sensors.

Pros:

Equipped with customizable LED RGB

Delivers up to 32GBps data transfer speed per connecter

Intuitive cutting edge GUI for monitoring and controlling

High-Quality sound and minimum noise levels

Con:

Weights 3.3lbs – making very heavy

Not a great option for medium-end gamers

Final Thoughts

There are more options for you to choose from in the market but do remember that you must consider various things before buying a motherboard for the i7-7700k. You must check or look out for – Compatibility guide, RAM Slots, Cooling and Heatsinks, Power Connectors, PCle Slots, Slots and ports, and RGB Lighting. Go on, build your PC, and enjoy an endless amount of gaming.

