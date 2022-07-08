How to Remake Valorant?

Valorant introduced the remake vote option recently by the method of voting amongst players. If the remake vote is approved before the first round begins, the game will be canceled entirely, and the current participants will be queued for a new one. Players will be returned to the main menu without any MMR or XP changes because the match won’t be tallied. The rebuilt games won’t even show up in the match history.

About Remake in Valorant

Players can use the remake command to resume the match when a player is discovered to be absent from the game during the opening round of Valorant.

As soon as the game begins, players frequently find themselves in a 4v5 position, leading to bad competitive matches in Valorant. However, one may unquestionably get out of such a scenario quickly after the initial remake round. The current game will stop, and a new queue will begin.

Can you remake Unrated Valorant?

All linked team members must vote in favor of the remake using a voting mechanism to restart the match from scratch. Each participant must vote “yes” for the game to be redone, for instance, if only four players are left on the team.

How to Remake in Valorant: Step By Step Process

At the beginning of the game, a Remake vote may only be started when one or more players leave.

Type “/remake” in chat to start the voting if you find your team in a 4v5 matchup where your buddy left before the round began.

After then, the players must decide whether to pass the vote or not (similar to the surrender vote).

The vote must be unanimous for a remake to be approved.

A leaver penalty equal to being disconnected from the entirety of the match will also be assessed to the player who quit the game, in addition to a complete MMR loss for the game.

Just keep in mind that the Remake vote may only be initiated if a participant drops out before the second round.

Valorant Remake not Working & How to Fix

During the second round’s buy phase, the remake vote is open. The vote will expire if it is not approved.

All players that voted will not be penalized with XP, RR, or MMR losses for the game if the vote is accepted and a new version of the game is created. However, the disconnected player will be penalized and given a fine equating to leaving a whole match.

Summary

