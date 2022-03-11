The 5 Biggest Casino Cities in the USA

If there’s anything that films such as Ocean’s Eleven, Focus, and Now You See Me have taught us it’s that Americans love to gamble, yet when everyone thinks of big-time casinos and high-stakes they think of Vegas. The US is home to over 450 casinos with the biggest actually being in Oklahoma. So what are the biggest casino cities in the USA and what makes them so popular? Read on to find out.

5. Palm Springs

Making it onto this list at number 5 is Palm Springs in California, famed for being home to the stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, and previously Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (back when they were together). Palm Springs sits in the Coachella Valley at the heart of the California desert and offers an ideal blend of relaxation and entertainment. If you’re looking for luxury without the crowds for your casino getaway it is the perfect destination with 5 newly-opened world-class gambling resorts at your doorstep; look for signs to the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino or the Agua Caliente. Want something a little quieter? The Augustine Casino tucked behind the polo fields is the local’s favorite and offers an intimate and relaxing experience with friendly dealers and a cozy vibe.

4. New Orleans

Once the center of American gambling back in the 19th Century New Orleans has evolved to host a wild range of activities and events to keep anyone entertained. From Mardi Gras to the Sundance Film Festival New Orleans plays host to 130 festivals each year – that’s 1 every 3 days! But whilst everyone is dancing the night away on Bourbon Street, you’ll want to head down to the river where you’ll find the best casinos New Orleans has to offer. Once prohibited on land, New Orleans turned to riverboat casinos to offer guests an alternative gambling experience. Today, head over to Harrah’s which showcases a stellar view of the river, and Boomtown which is just 15 minutes from the French Quarter.

3. Reno

Years before the rise of Vegas, serious and hardcore gamblers would flock to Reno near San Francisco for their odds at winning big. Having undertaken a recent rebrand to boost the gambling scene, Reno offers a double threat tourist haven for those who want to explore the outdoors during the day and the inner workings of a slot machine at night making it a big hit with visitors of northern Nevada. Coined the “biggest little city in the world” Reno is built around gambling and it’s the casinos and slot machines that make up the foundations of Reno today. With 22 casinos in total and the Peppermill Resort Spa and Casino topping them all it’s no surprise that this makes it onto our list of top casino cities in the US and if it’s the size you’re after, the Peppermill has a floor space bigger than most casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

2. Atlantic City

Also known as America’s playground, Atlantic City is the American North’s answer to gambling. Not only is it well known for its grand and eclectic range of casinos, but Atlantic City also plays host to its infamous Boardwalk and wide sandy beaches making it a day-trippers paradise for a little playtime in the sun. What makes Atlantic City especially great for gamblers is the range of themed casinos on offer; pop over to the famous Caesar’s for a roman empire-themed experience, head back in time to the roaring twenties at Resorts, or dine at the Hard Rock for a truly rock’n’roll time. Did you know that Atlantic City is the original inspiration for the US Monopoly board? Yes, games and fun are what landed Atlantic City in 2nd place on our list of biggest casino cities and with its 9 themed casinos, you can see why.

1. Las Vegas

Topping our list of the biggest casino cities of the US of course we have Las Vegas. Sin City, the Gambling and Marriage Capital of the World, or the American City of Lights Vegas is renowned for being an adult’s ultimate playground, and many casino companies like Dream Vegas base their brand on the bright city. Host to just over 375 casinos alone it’s no wonder people flock to Vegas from far and wide to get their gamble on. Most of the fun is to be had on the Las Vegas Strip, 4 miles of lights and grandeur as big-name casinos that form the epicenter of Vegas’ gambling economy boast facades that hark you back to the Roman Empire or transport you to the likes of Venice and Paris itself. Walk the footsteps of Brad Pitt in Ocean’s Thirteen on the casino floor of the infamous Bellagio or take a trip to the Venetian or Caesar’s Palace and try your luck!