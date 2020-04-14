Top 6 Online Casino Slots you should be Playing in 2020

In the world of online casinos, if games were to be ranked in their order of complexity and profit return rates, I doubt whether slot games would cut the first five games.

But when the focus is shifted to fun, excitements, diversity, and ease of gameplay, no casino game can boast of doing it better than the slots. Slot games are easily the most enjoyable game online, thanks to their fast pace, simplicity, exciting gaming concepts, and massive cash prizes.

But for all its plethora of benefits, there’s one tiny little drawback with slots, and that’s the boundless diversity of the game.

As you move from machines to machines, one online casino site to another, you’ll always come across different slot games with a concept different from the last one you played. Due to this, many players are often faced with the tough decision of deciding on which game to play and which not to.

However, in order to address this issue, we’ve decided to compile a list of the top 6 slot casino games on online casino sites. So feel free to make your choice.

Cleopatra

If you aim to play slots for real money, while still having fun along the way, then Cleopatra is certainly the game for you. Developed based on the Egyptian theme of the same name, Cleopatra offers players an awesome shot at progressive jackpots.

Although players can go as high as staking a max of 200.00 bets per spin, Cleopatra also works well for small stake bettors as it allows them to stake as low as 0.20.

For jackpotters, you can spin away and hope to land 5 of the mega jackpot symbols as this will see you scoop the progressive jackpot that the slot machine has to offer.

Finally, the game is super rewarding when landing three or more scatter symbols, as you will walk away with an initial 15 free spins with a high chance of re-triggering the bonus round.

Get yourself on the reels of IGT’s Cleopatra on any of the leading slot casino sites like Sbobet Casino online.

Zeus

If you’re a lover of Greek mythology, then you might be intrigued to know that Zeus himself plays a significant role in this slot game. Stacked up on bonuses, Zeus welcomes you to every bonus round and promises you a load of wins along the way.

You can kickstart your gaming adventure with a small bet of 0.30 or shoot your stakes up to 150.00 per spin while enjoying a whopping 30 pay lines. Additionally, if you’re able to land five of the might Zeus on an active pay line, this game offers you 100 free spins.

40 Super Hot

Are you looking for a slot with a handsome payout? Perhaps you’re not really after the fun and thrills alone, but the money. If so, look no further beyond the 40 Super Hot video slot.

Unlike other traditional fruit slot games, spinning the reels of 40 Super Hot can certainly transport you to a Vegas land-based casino lobby one day. Such is your chance of winning big money at this game.

With its 40 pay lines, you can start your game with a bet as low as 40m credits and then gradually raise your stakes to the 800 credits max.

But if you’re looking for the biggest wins on this machine, then the scattered stars should be your aim. If Lady Luck decides to smile on you and you crush five of these stars on an active pay, you could walk away with a whopping 400,000 coins.

Divine Fortune

Talk of graphics, gameplay, simplicity, and thrills, there aren’t so many online slots that come close to Divine Fortune. And that’s not even all. No online slot game can boast of offering players a shot at jackpots at such a frequent pace as Divine Fortune does.

Based on Ancient Greek myths, this game features different legendary characters, statues, ideas, and symbols. But if you’re looking for the big wins, then you should look out for any of the following scenarios.

The horse wild symbol : this offers you falling wilds and a respin every time you’re lucky enough to land it.

: this offers you falling wilds and a respin every time you’re lucky enough to land it. Hand of Zeus : Want more free spins? Try landing three or more Hand of Zeus with thunderbolts. These scenarios can land up to 12 free spins, with an option to re-trigger your spins.

: Want more free spins? Try landing three or more Hand of Zeus with thunderbolts. These scenarios can land up to 12 free spins, with an option to re-trigger your spins. Golden bonus symbols: And the best of the lot is the golden bonus symbols. Landing 3 or more golden bonus symbols anywhere on your reels will see you tempt your luck at walking away with one of the progressive jackpots that the game enjoys.

Starburst

In all my casino experiences, I’ve never met a slot casino player who doesn’t like Starburst. As a game full of vibrancy, thrill, color, and radiance, Starburst is the true definition of what a modern video game should be. The gaming experience on Starburst is simply mind-blowing. Talk about the Neon lights, impeccable graphics, and the colors; Starburst will definitely remind of your Studio 54 days.

But beyond the jaw-dropping gaming experience, Starburst also offers a chance at winning real money. Get started with a minimum stake of 0.10 and gradually raise your stake to 100.00 per spin. If you want to win big, always look out for the wild Starburst symbol as landing this symbol on your reels two, three, and four will grant you up to three re-spins with an additional multiplier to boost your wins.

Gonzo’s quest

While most slot games embrace the “strike and win” concept, Gonzo’s quest takes you on a completely different adventure. In Gonzo’s quest, not only will you be landing symbols to win real money, but you’ll also be putting your thinking power to the test, as you’ll be charged with accompanying Gonzo in his search for the lost city of El Dorado.

Play this game on your smartphone or move the experience to a bigger screen on your desktop or tablets with a starting bet of 0.20 or play at a maximum wager with 40.00 per spin.

While spinning the reels, you’ll be made to interact with Gonzo on his adventure. Finally, Gonzo’s quest also offers a unique symbol-winning approach, as compared with other slot games. The game adopts cascading reels, meaning that every time a win is secured, the symbols will disappear, making room for more winning combos to appear.

For the big win, try to land three or more free fall symbols on an active payline. This will grant you access to the Free Fall bonus round, where you’ll be given free spins, re-spins, and multipliers.